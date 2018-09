Overwatch League: Miro, Gido e Wekeed lasciano i Seoul Dynasty

We at #SeoulDynasty would like to thank Gong Jinhyeok 'Miro', Moon Gido 'Gido', & Choi Seokwoo 'Wekeed' for their services during the season.



We wish them the best in their futures. Once a tiger, always a tiger. 🐯



Thank you to our fans for your continued support.