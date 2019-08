P.T., demo del Silent Hills di Kojima, compie oggi 5 anni

5 Years ago - The Revolutionary P.T. / "PLAYABLE TEASER" was released! 👻 Experiencing unmatched horror tension in deep looping corridors, fans came together to unveil a Mysterious Teaser that left the entire world intrigued 🌎 #SilentHills@Kojima_Hideo @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN @Konami pic.twitter.com/GI9VhBaiQB