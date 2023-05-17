Tutti i Perfect Score di Famitsu, ci sono ben cinque giochi di Zelda

Festa grande in Giappone: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guadagna il Perfect Score su Famitsu grazie ad una recensione con il voto perfetto di 40/40, equivalente di un 10/10 o 100/100. Ma quali altri giochi hanno ottenuto questo riconoscimento?

Nella storia della rivista sono 28 i giochi che hanno ottenuto il Perfect Score di 40/40 (10/10/10/10), il primo è stato The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time nel 1998 seguito l'anno successivo da SoulCalibur e nel 2000 da Vagrant Story. In anni più recenti invece segnaliamo Death Stranding di Hideo Kojima, Dragon Quest XI e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Perfect Score Famitsu

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 1998 Nintendo 64 Soulcalibur 1999 Dreamcast Vagrant Story 2000 PlayStation The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker 2003 GameCube Nintendogs 2005 Nintendo DS Final Fantasy XII 2006 PlayStation 2 Super Smash Bros Brawl 2008 Wii Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots 2008 PS3 428 Shibuya Scramble 2008 Wii Dragon Quest IX 2009 Nintendo DS Monster Hunter Tri 2009 Wii Bayonetta 2009 Xbox 360 New Super Mario Bros Wii 2009 Wii Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker 2010 PlayStation Portable Pokémon Bianco e Nero 2010 Nintendo DS The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword 2011 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim 2011 Xbox 360, PS3 Final Fantasy XIII-2 2011 Xbox 360 e PlayStation 3 Kid Icarus Uprising 2012 Nintendo 3DS Yakuza 5 2012 PlayStation 3 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle 2013 PlayStation 3 Grand Theft Auto V 2013 Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain 2015 Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Xbox One The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2017 Wii U, Nintendo Switch Dragon Quest XI 2017 Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4 Death Stranding 2019 PlayStation 4 Ghost of Tsushima 2020 PlayStation 4 The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 2023 Nintendo Switch

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim nel 2011 è stato il primo gioco occidentale a guadagnare il Perfect Score, onore toccato in totale a tre giochi prodotti al di fuori del Giappone: oltre Skyrim, sono stati premiati con il voto di 40/40 anche GTA 5 nel 2013 e Ghost of Tsushima di Sucker Punch nel 2020.