Tutti i Perfect Score di Famitsu, ci sono ben cinque giochi di Zelda
Festa grande in Giappone: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guadagna il Perfect Score su Famitsu grazie ad una recensione con il voto perfetto di 40/40, equivalente di un 10/10 o 100/100. Ma quali altri giochi hanno ottenuto questo riconoscimento?
Nella storia della rivista sono 28 i giochi che hanno ottenuto il Perfect Score di 40/40 (10/10/10/10), il primo è stato The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time nel 1998 seguito l'anno successivo da SoulCalibur e nel 2000 da Vagrant Story. In anni più recenti invece segnaliamo Death Stranding di Hideo Kojima, Dragon Quest XI e The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild.
Perfect Score Famitsu
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time 1998 Nintendo 64
- Soulcalibur 1999 Dreamcast
- Vagrant Story 2000 PlayStation
- The Legend of Zelda The Wind Waker 2003 GameCube
- Nintendogs 2005 Nintendo DS
- Final Fantasy XII 2006 PlayStation 2
- Super Smash Bros Brawl 2008 Wii
- Metal Gear Solid 4 Guns of the Patriots 2008 PS3
- 428 Shibuya Scramble 2008 Wii
- Dragon Quest IX 2009 Nintendo DS
- Monster Hunter Tri 2009 Wii
- Bayonetta 2009 Xbox 360
- New Super Mario Bros Wii 2009 Wii
- Metal Gear Solid Peace Walker 2010 PlayStation Portable
- Pokémon Bianco e Nero 2010 Nintendo DS
- The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword 2011
- The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim 2011 Xbox 360, PS3
- Final Fantasy XIII-2 2011 Xbox 360 e PlayStation 3
- Kid Icarus Uprising 2012 Nintendo 3DS
- Yakuza 5 2012 PlayStation 3
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle 2013 PlayStation 3
- Grand Theft Auto V 2013 Xbox 360, PlayStation 3
- Metal Gear Solid V The Phantom Pain 2015 Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Xbox One
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2017 Wii U, Nintendo Switch
- Dragon Quest XI 2017 Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 4
- Death Stranding 2019 PlayStation 4
- Ghost of Tsushima 2020 PlayStation 4
- The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom 2023 Nintendo Switch
The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim nel 2011 è stato il primo gioco occidentale a guadagnare il Perfect Score, onore toccato in totale a tre giochi prodotti al di fuori del Giappone: oltre Skyrim, sono stati premiati con il voto di 40/40 anche GTA 5 nel 2013 e Ghost of Tsushima di Sucker Punch nel 2020.
