Persona 3 come Final Fantasy: il JRPG ha salvato Atlus dalla chiusura, svela Hashino

He struggled to convince some senior staff & said something like “if we make a game that just makes the intense fans happy, how will it attract new people? the company will disappear.” The old fans staff complained a lot saying “It’s changed” But he replied "what if it dies?"...

So in the end they accepted it.



He deeply analyzed and broke down the previous games in terms of the systems, settings, themes, etc. to propose the new game to the senior staff and said “this is what the Persona series will become. It will be ok, forgive me.”