  Persona 5
  Persona 5 raggiunge quota due milioni di copie distribuite in tutto il mondo

Persona 5 raggiunge quota due milioni di copie distribuite in tutto il mondo

Atlus ha annunciato che le copie distribuite di Persona 5 hanno superato quota due milioni dal lancio, di fatto il quinto episodio è il capitolo più popolare della saga, avendo riscosso un notevole successo non solo in Giappone ma anche in Europa Nord America.

Persona 5 è stato acclamato dalla critica, il gioco ha guadagnato fino ad oggi seguentiriconoscimenti:

  • Japan Game Awards 2015 – Future Division Award
  • PlayStation Awards 2016 – Gold Prize/Users Choice Prize Winner
  • VFX-Japan Awards 2017 – Game Video Division Excellence Award
  • IGN Japan Games of the Year 2016 – No. 1 Title
  • Dengeki Online Awards 2016 – No. 1 Best Console Title
  • Dengeki PlayStation Awards 2016 – No. 1 Best Title of 2016
  • Famitsu Awards 2016 – Excellence Award
  • CEDEC Awards 2016 – Game Design Division Excellence Award
  • Famitsu – Best Game/Best RPG
  • Japan Game Awards 2016 – Excellence Award
  • PlayStation Awards 2017 – Users Choice Prize

Il JRPG di Atlus è attualmente in nomination in quattro categorie ai The Game Awards 2017, ovvero Gioco dell'Anno, Miglior Direzione Artistica, Miglior Colonna Sonora e Miglior Gioco di Ruolo. La compagnia giapponese si è detta soddisfatta dei risultati raggiunti e continuerà a lavorare per assicurare ai giocatori nuove esperienze ambientate nel mondo di Persona.

Persona 5

Persona 5
  • In Uscita su
  • Ps3
  • PS4
  • Date di Pubblicazione
  • Ps3 : 04/04/2017
  • PS4 : 04/04/2017
  • Genere: Gioco di Ruolo
  • Sviluppatore: Atlus
  • Publisher: Atlus
  • Sito Ufficiale: Link

