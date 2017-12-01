Persona 5 raggiunge quota due milioni di copie distribuite in tutto il mondo

ha annunciato che le copie distribuite dihanno superato quota due milioni dal lancio, di fatto il quinto episodio è il capitolo più popolare della saga, avendo riscosso un notevole successo non solo in Giappone ma anche in Europa Nord America.

Persona 5 è stato acclamato dalla critica, il gioco ha guadagnato fino ad oggi seguentiriconoscimenti:

Japan Game Awards 2015 – Future Division Award

PlayStation Awards 2016 – Gold Prize/Users Choice Prize Winner

VFX-Japan Awards 2017 – Game Video Division Excellence Award

IGN Japan Games of the Year 2016 – No. 1 Title

Dengeki Online Awards 2016 – No. 1 Best Console Title

Dengeki PlayStation Awards 2016 – No. 1 Best Title of 2016

Famitsu Awards 2016 – Excellence Award

CEDEC Awards 2016 – Game Design Division Excellence Award

Famitsu – Best Game/Best RPG

Japan Game Awards 2016 – Excellence Award

PlayStation Awards 2017 – Users Choice Prize

Il JRPG di Atlus è attualmente in nomination in quattro categorie ai The Game Awards 2017, ovvero Gioco dell'Anno, Miglior Direzione Artistica, Miglior Colonna Sonora e Miglior Gioco di Ruolo. La compagnia giapponese si è detta soddisfatta dei risultati raggiunti e continuerà a lavorare per assicurare ai giocatori nuove esperienze ambientate nel mondo di Persona.