Persona 5 raggiunge quota due milioni di copie distribuite in tutto il mondo

Persona 5 è stato acclamato dalla critica, il gioco ha guadagnato fino ad oggi seguentiriconoscimenti:
- Japan Game Awards 2015 – Future Division Award
- PlayStation Awards 2016 – Gold Prize/Users Choice Prize Winner
- VFX-Japan Awards 2017 – Game Video Division Excellence Award
- IGN Japan Games of the Year 2016 – No. 1 Title
- Dengeki Online Awards 2016 – No. 1 Best Console Title
- Dengeki PlayStation Awards 2016 – No. 1 Best Title of 2016
- Famitsu Awards 2016 – Excellence Award
- CEDEC Awards 2016 – Game Design Division Excellence Award
- Famitsu – Best Game/Best RPG
- Japan Game Awards 2016 – Excellence Award
- PlayStation Awards 2017 – Users Choice Prize
Il JRPG di Atlus è attualmente in nomination in quattro categorie ai The Game Awards 2017, ovvero Gioco dell'Anno, Miglior Direzione Artistica, Miglior Colonna Sonora e Miglior Gioco di Ruolo. La compagnia giapponese si è detta soddisfatta dei risultati raggiunti e continuerà a lavorare per assicurare ai giocatori nuove esperienze ambientate nel mondo di Persona.
