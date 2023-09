Persona 5 Royal: annunciata la fashion collab con SuperGroupies

We’re here to steal your heart with our new Persona 5 Royal collection!



The coat, backpack, and necklace are inspired by Joker and the aesthetic world of #P5R.



⏰ Pre-order deadline: Oct. 1 @ 8PM Pacific



❤️ Pre-order here ▼https://t.co/0Tu1daDjOS pic.twitter.com/qoJb8FAUHW