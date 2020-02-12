Persona 5 Scramble: recensione positiva su Famitsu, provato anche Daymare 1998

Come ogni martedì emergono in anticipo sui tempi (la rivista esce normalmente il giovedì) i voti di Famitsu, in questo caso relativi alle recensioni del numero 1628. Da segnalare in particolare le prove di Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers e Daymare 1998.

Daymare 1998 degli italiani Invader Studios si porta casa un discreto 29/40 (8/7/6/8) mentre lo spin-off di Persona 5 si avvicina al Perfect Score con un voto di 9/9/9/9 (36/40), a testimonianza dell'ottimo lavoro svolto.

Recensioni Famitsu 1628

Daymare 1998 (PS4) – 8/7/6/8 [29/40]

Everything (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]

Mosaic (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40

Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Monster Viator (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]

Red Bow (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 6/7/6/6 [25/40]

Roof Rage (Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]

Stories Untold (Switch) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (PS4, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Tra le altre recensioni, Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story, Stories Untold, Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r], Everything e Monster Viator. Ricordiamo che Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers uscirà in Giappone il 20 febbraio mentre non è ancora stata confermata una finestra di lancio per i mercati occidentali.