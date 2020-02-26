Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Striker debutta al primo posto in Giappone

Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Striker è il nuovo leader della classifica giapponese, il gioco Atlus ha debuttato al primo posto in versione PlayStation 4 con 115.000 copie vendute, segue la versione Switch a quota 46.000 unità.

Il podio si chiude con Pokemon Spada e Scudo, in Top 10 trovano spazio anche Ring Fit Adventure, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition, Super Smash Bros Ultimate e Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story.

Classifica Giapponese 26 febbraio 2020

  1. [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers - 115.995
  2. [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers - 46.415
  3. [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo - 18.403 / 3.445.788
  4. [PS4] Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story - 10.654
  5. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 9.861 / 696.005
  6. [NSW] Minecraft - 8.687 / 1.272.585
  7. [NSW] Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix - 8.468 / 62.074
  8. [NSW]Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 7.608 / 3.569.420
  9. [NSW] Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story - 7.392
  10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 7.326 / 2.781.277

Classifica Hardware Giappone

  1. Nintendo Switch Lite - 30.640
  2. Nintendo Switch - 10.850
  3. PS4 Pro - 2.457
  4. PS4 - 3.758
  5. New Nintendo 2DS XL - 979
  6. Nintendo 3DS - 46
  7. Xbox One X - 25
  8. Xbox One S - 17

Per quanto riguarda le vendite hardware troviamo Nintendo Switch Lite al primo posto con 30.000 console vendute, seguito da Nintendo Switch e PS4 PRO. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One e One S che cumulativamente non raggiungono le 50 console vendute settimanalmente.

FONTE: ResetERA
