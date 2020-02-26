Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Striker debutta al primo posto in Giappone
Davide Leoni
Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Striker è il nuovo leader della classifica giapponese, il gioco Atlus ha debuttato al primo posto in versione PlayStation 4 con 115.000 copie vendute, segue la versione Switch a quota 46.000 unità.
Il podio si chiude con Pokemon Spada e Scudo, in Top 10 trovano spazio anche Ring Fit Adventure, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition, Super Smash Bros Ultimate e Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story.
Classifica Giapponese 26 febbraio 2020
- [PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers - 115.995
- [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers - 46.415
- [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo - 18.403 / 3.445.788
- [PS4] Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story - 10.654
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 9.861 / 696.005
- [NSW] Minecraft - 8.687 / 1.272.585
- [NSW] Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix - 8.468 / 62.074
- [NSW]Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 7.608 / 3.569.420
- [NSW] Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story - 7.392
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 7.326 / 2.781.277
Classifica Hardware Giappone
- Nintendo Switch Lite - 30.640
- Nintendo Switch - 10.850
- PS4 Pro - 2.457
- PS4 - 3.758
- New Nintendo 2DS XL - 979
- Nintendo 3DS - 46
- Xbox One X - 25
- Xbox One S - 17
Per quanto riguarda le vendite hardware troviamo Nintendo Switch Lite al primo posto con 30.000 console vendute, seguito da Nintendo Switch e PS4 PRO. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One e One S che cumulativamente non raggiungono le 50 console vendute settimanalmente.
Altri contenuti per Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
- Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers: testata la demo del nuovo musou
- Persona 5 Scramble: recensione positiva su Famitsu, provato anche Daymare 1998
- Persona 5 Scramble: il nuovo trailer introduce Wolf
- La demo di Persona 5 Scramble è disponibile su PS4 e Switch, link per il download
- Persona 5 Scramble spiegato in un video di tre minuti
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
- In Uscita su
- Switch
- PS4
- PS4 Pro
- Genere: Action RPG
- Sviluppatore: Omega Force
- Publisher: Atlus
Quanto attendi: Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers
Hype totali: 24
Contenuti più Letti
- 4 commentiLo YouTuber Kurt0411 è stato bannato a vita da FIFA e tutti i giochi Electronic Arts
- 1 commentiIn attesa di AC Ragnarok, annunciato Assassin's Creed Gold... ma non è un gioco
- 37 commentiUn leak ha svelato in anticipo i giochi PS Plus gratis di marzo?
- 95 commentiLa community PlayStation chiede a Sony novità su PS5 dopo il reveal di Xbox Series X
- 4 commentiNonna di 95 anni rompe il suo Game Boy, l'assistenza clienti di Nintendo gliene regala uno
- 42 commentiResident Evil 3 Remake: faccia a faccia con Nemesis nella nuova demo
- 18 commentiCapcom annuncia ufficialmente la Demo di Resident Evil 3 Remake
- 16 commentiAssassin's Creed Ragnarok: una foto mostra il possibile logo? Immagine rimossa
- 7 commentiPlayStation Plus: oggi l'annuncio dei nuovi giochi gratis PS4
- 45 commentiLa GPU di Xbox Series X è teoricamente più potente di una NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super?