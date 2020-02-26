Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Striker debutta al primo posto in Giappone

Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Striker è il nuovo leader della classifica giapponese, il gioco Atlus ha debuttato al primo posto in versione PlayStation 4 con 115.000 copie vendute, segue la versione Switch a quota 46.000 unità.

Il podio si chiude con Pokemon Spada e Scudo, in Top 10 trovano spazio anche Ring Fit Adventure, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition, Super Smash Bros Ultimate e Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story.

Classifica Giapponese 26 febbraio 2020

[PS4] Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers - 115.995 [NSW] Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers - 46.415 [NSW] Pokemon Spada e Scudo - 18.403 / 3.445.788 [PS4] Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story - 10.654 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 9.861 / 696.005 [NSW] Minecraft - 8.687 / 1.272.585 [NSW] Hatsune Miku Project Diva MegaMix - 8.468 / 62.074 [NSW]Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 7.608 / 3.569.420 [NSW] Katana Kami A Way of the Samurai Story - 7.392 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 7.326 / 2.781.277

Classifica Hardware Giappone

Nintendo Switch Lite - 30.640 Nintendo Switch - 10.850 PS4 Pro - 2.457 PS4 - 3.758 New Nintendo 2DS XL - 979 Nintendo 3DS - 46 Xbox One X - 25 Xbox One S - 17

Per quanto riguarda le vendite hardware troviamo Nintendo Switch Lite al primo posto con 30.000 console vendute, seguito da Nintendo Switch e PS4 PRO. Fanalino di coda per Xbox One e One S che cumulativamente non raggiungono le 50 console vendute settimanalmente.