Persona 5 Strikers e Ghost n Goblins Resurrection tra le nuove uscite della settimana

La settimana appena iniziata riserva più di una sorpresa dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite videogiochi, grazie all'arrivo in Europa di Persona 5 Strikers, questo però non è l'unico gioco di spessore che vedrà la luce nei prossimi sette giorni.

Arriveranno presto anche Dry Drowning per Nintendo Switch insieme a Werewolf The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest e Beyond Enemy Lines Remastered Edition. Di seguito la lista completa delle novità.

Lunedì 22 febbraio

Dry Drowning | Switch

AnShi | Switch

Martedì 23 febbraio

Of Mice and Moggies | PC

Persona 5 Strikers | PS4, Switch, PC

Rogue Heroes Ruin of Tasos | Switch, PC

Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Honored Knight | PS4

Heavy Metal Machines | PS4, Xbox One

Taxi Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

We Were Here Too | PS5, PS4

We Were Here Together | PS5, PS4

Johnny Bonasera Full Season | Switch

Dynos & Ghosts | Switch

Mercoledì 24 febbraio

Werewolf The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest | PS4, Xbox One

Horned Knight | Xbox One

Active Neurons 3 Wonders of the World | Xbox One

iota | Switch

Retrace Memories of Death | Switch

Night Vision | Switch

GeneForge 1 - Mutagen | PC, Mac

The Legend of Heroes Sen no Kiseki II KAI The Erebonian Civil War | PC

Fights In Tight Spaces | PC

Old School Runescape (Steam) | PC

Giovedì 25 febbraio

Republique | Switch

Hellpoint | Switch

Wrath Aeon of Ruin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Yupitergrad | PS4

Forward to the Sky | Switch

Code Realize - Winteride Miracles | Switch

Ghost n Goblins Resurrection | Switch

Littlewood | Switch

Mike Dies | Switch

Lawnmower Game Racing | Switch

Legal Dungeon | Switch

Castle Kong | Switch

Steam Prison | Switch

Under Leaves | Switch

Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! | Switch

The Lost Cube | Switch

Aery A Journey Beyond Time | Switch

Blastful | Switch

Clocker | Switch

Wigmund The Return of the Hidden Knights | PC

Venerdì 26 febbraio

Akuto Showdown | Xbox One

Katana Kata | Xbox One

Horned Knight | Switch, PC

Dungeons & Bombs | Xbox One

Beyond Enemy Lines Remastered Edition | Xbox One, PC

Bravely Default II | Switch

Cardaclsym | PC

Demon Hunter Revelation | Switch

Thunderflash | Switch

Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition | Switch

Monster Truck XT Airport Derby | Switch

Dat Gaem | Switch

Rhythm Doctor | PC, Mac

Hot Brass | PC, Mac

Impossibile poi non citare Bravely Default 2 e Ghost n Goblins Resurrections, entrambi disponibili in escusiva su Nintendo Switch rispettivamente dal 26 e dal 25 febbraio.