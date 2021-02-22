Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
Persona 5 Strikers e Ghost n Goblins Resurrection tra le nuove uscite della settimana

La settimana appena iniziata riserva più di una sorpresa dal punto di vista delle nuove uscite videogiochi, grazie all'arrivo in Europa di Persona 5 Strikers, questo però non è l'unico gioco di spessore che vedrà la luce nei prossimi sette giorni.

Arriveranno presto anche Dry Drowning per Nintendo Switch insieme a Werewolf The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest e Beyond Enemy Lines Remastered Edition. Di seguito la lista completa delle novità.

Lunedì 22 febbraio

  • Dry Drowning | Switch
  • AnShi | Switch

Martedì 23 febbraio

  • Of Mice and Moggies | PC
  • Persona 5 Strikers | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Rogue Heroes Ruin of Tasos | Switch, PC
  • Curse of the Dead Gods | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Honored Knight | PS4
  • Heavy Metal Machines | PS4, Xbox One
  • Taxi Chaos | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • We Were Here Too | PS5, PS4
  • We Were Here Together | PS5, PS4
  • Johnny Bonasera Full Season | Switch
  • Dynos & Ghosts | Switch

Mercoledì 24 febbraio

  • Werewolf The Apocalypse Heart of the Forest | PS4, Xbox One
  • Horned Knight | Xbox One
  • Active Neurons 3 Wonders of the World | Xbox One
  • iota | Switch
  • Retrace Memories of Death | Switch
  • Night Vision | Switch
  • GeneForge 1 - Mutagen | PC, Mac
  • The Legend of Heroes Sen no Kiseki II KAI The Erebonian Civil War | PC
  • Fights In Tight Spaces | PC
  • Old School Runescape (Steam) | PC

Giovedì 25 febbraio

  • Republique | Switch
  • Hellpoint | Switch
  • Wrath Aeon of Ruin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Yupitergrad | PS4
  • Forward to the Sky | Switch
  • Code Realize - Winteride Miracles | Switch
  • Ghost n Goblins Resurrection | Switch
  • Littlewood | Switch
  • Mike Dies | Switch
  • Lawnmower Game Racing | Switch
  • Legal Dungeon | Switch
  • Castle Kong | Switch
  • Steam Prison | Switch
  • Under Leaves | Switch
  • Codebreaker Puzzle 1000! | Switch
  • The Lost Cube | Switch
  • Aery A Journey Beyond Time | Switch
  • Blastful | Switch
  • Clocker | Switch
  • Wigmund The Return of the Hidden Knights | PC

Venerdì 26 febbraio

  • Akuto Showdown | Xbox One
  • Katana Kata | Xbox One
  • Horned Knight | Switch, PC
  • Dungeons & Bombs | Xbox One
  • Beyond Enemy Lines Remastered Edition | Xbox One, PC
  • Bravely Default II | Switch
  • Cardaclsym | PC
  • Demon Hunter Revelation | Switch
  • Thunderflash | Switch
  • Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition | Switch
  • Monster Truck XT Airport Derby | Switch
  • Dat Gaem | Switch
  • Rhythm Doctor | PC, Mac
  • Hot Brass | PC, Mac

Impossibile poi non citare Bravely Default 2 e Ghost n Goblins Resurrections, entrambi disponibili in escusiva su Nintendo Switch rispettivamente dal 26 e dal 25 febbraio.

