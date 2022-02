Phil Spencer: l'accessibilità è la chiave del successo di Xbox e del Game Pass

Spencer to me: “I love the Forza 5 and Halo stats...I love how many people played Psychonauts 2 vs. Psychonauts 1.



"So, when I look at the teams, when Todd and I talk about Starfield, it's: 'How do we make sure this is the most-played Todd Howard game ever?'" — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) February 8, 2022

"But that will be success for me for the individual games: Can we really make these games–can we allow them to reach more players than they've ever seen before? And I say that because I believe in the social impact of interactive entertainment.” — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) February 8, 2022