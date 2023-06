Phil Spencer punzecchia Sony: 'Gli utenti PC meritano i giochi dal day one'

Xbox chief Phil Spencer on Microsoft’s games being day 1 on PC, instead of arriving years later. “We don’t look at the PC audience as a window. It’s a market. It’s a market that we believe deserves our games day 1.” /via GiantBomb Nite 3: https://t.co/Jnq4Lc7a8R pic.twitter.com/5LO0aPXGHE