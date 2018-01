Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass è una buona opportunità per i giochi single player

I see XGP as both. The value is pretty obvious for some. And the idea of a new model that could open up opportunities for creativity is where I think we'll end up. Especially for SP games. That's what the model has done in TV but it's not an exact analogy. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) 27 gennaio 2018

We have a lot of interest from studios who want to see how our recent announcement plays out. We'll lead with our 1P but having XGP turn into a model for more studios is our a goal. And @iocat is a travelling machine... — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) 27 gennaio 2018