  2. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  4. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: arrivano nuove skin per le armi e due casse extra

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: arrivano nuove skin per le armi e due casse extra

Dopo un breve periodo passato sui server di prova, la nuova patch di PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds è ora disponibile per il download su PC. Questo update risolve alcuni bug e aggiunge nuovi contenuti al gioco.

Nello specifico, l'aggiornamento aggiunge una serie di skin inedite per le armi e due casse denominate Triumph e Raider, la prima in vendita solamente a pagamento mentre la seconda gratis per tutti. Di seguito, il changelog completo così come diffuso dagli sviluppatori:

Lobby

  • KR/JP joint server is now separated into KR server and JP server
  • Leaderboard for both KR Server and JP server are added
  • KR/JP players will be able to see and play on the server for their respective regions
  • Those who can see neither KR sever, nor JP server, can only play in KR/JP server if they team up with a player who can see KR/JP server

Drop Rates

  • New free/paid weapon skin crates are added
  • We will be providing 100,000 BP, 20x Weapon Cosmetic keys, 20x Early Bird keys, 10x Triumph Crates to all test accounts to test the stability of the system
  • New paid crate Triumph is a weekly random crate, and the drop rate is 20%
  • Triumph Crate can be unlocked using Weapon Cosmetic Key, which can be purchased through Steam market
  • Survivor: 10%
  • Wanderer: 10%
  • Biker: 20%
  • Desperado: 10%
  • Militia: 20%
  • Fever: 10%
  • Triumph: 20%

Triumph crate skin drop rates

  • Rugged (Beige) – SKS: 20%
  • Rugged (Beige) – M16A4: 20%
  • Rugged (Beige) – Crossbow: 20%
  • Rugged (Beige) – S686: 20%
  • Rugged (Beige) – Kar98k: 6.5%
  • Rugged (Beige) – S12K: 6.5%
  • Silver Plate – R1895: 3%
  • Silver Plate – DP-28: 1.4%
  • Jungle Digital – P18C: 1.4%
  • Silver Plate – S1897: 0.4%
  • Jungle Digital – SKS: 0.28%
  • Silver Plate – Vector: 0.28%
  • Turquoise Delight – P1911: 0.08%
  • Silver Plate – SCAR-L: 0.05%
  • Jungle Digital – AWM: 0.05%
  • Turquoise Delight – Tommy Gun: 0.028%
  • Turquoise Delight – Kar98k: 0.0128%
  • Turquoise Delight – M16A4: 0.0128%
  • Gold Plate – S686: 0.0064%

Raider crate skin drop rates

  • Rugged (Beige) – Crossbow: 20%
  • Rugged (Beige) – M16A4: 20%
  • Rugged (Beige) – S686: 20%
  • Rugged (Beige) – SKS: 20%
  • Rugged (Beige) – Kar98k: 6.5%
  • Rugged (Beige) – S12K: 6.5%
  • Silver Plate – R1895: 3%
  • Jungle Digital – P18C: 1.4%
  • Silver Plate – DP-28: 1.4%
  • Silver Plate – S189: 0.4%
  • Jungle Digital – SKS: 0.28%
  • Silver Plate – Vector: 0.28%
  • Turquoise Delight – P1911: 0.08%
  • Jungle Digital – AWM: 0.05%
  • Silver Plate – SCAR-L: 0.05%
  • Turquoise Delight – Tommy Gun: 0.028%
  • Turquoise Delight – Kar98k: 0.0128%
  • Turquoise Delight – M16A4: 0.0128%
  • Gold Plate – S686: 0.0064%

Bug Fix

  • Fixed an issue where the refresh button on the friends list would take you to the team tab when players are in a team
  • Fixed an issue where when players leave the vehicle and the vehicle is positioned right next to the window of a building, players would go into the building through the window when getting out off the vehicle
  • Fixed an issue where during server instability, when exiting a slow moving vehicle, the players would be treated as if they were hit by their own vehicle

Skin

  • Players can select skins for each weapon
  • Each weapon category is arranged in alphabetical order
  • Weapons can be categorised as: acquired: arranged in chronological order of acquisition, equipped: arranged in chronological order of last time equipped, tier: arranged according to skin tier (descending order)
  • You can check details about the equipped skin using VIEW MORE button
  • You can use weapons section in customisation menu to equip the skin of your choice

PUBG è ora disponibile su PC, Xbox One, Xbox One X, iOS e Android, secondo alcuni rumor il gioco arriverà nel 2018 anche su PlayStation 4 e nel 2019 su Nintendo Switch.

