PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: arrivano nuove skin per le armi e due casse extra

Nello specifico, l'aggiornamento aggiunge una serie di skin inedite per le armi e due casse denominate Triumph e Raider, la prima in vendita solamente a pagamento mentre la seconda gratis per tutti. Di seguito, il changelog completo così come diffuso dagli sviluppatori:
Lobby
- KR/JP joint server is now separated into KR server and JP server
- Leaderboard for both KR Server and JP server are added
- KR/JP players will be able to see and play on the server for their respective regions
- Those who can see neither KR sever, nor JP server, can only play in KR/JP server if they team up with a player who can see KR/JP server
Drop Rates
- New free/paid weapon skin crates are added
- We will be providing 100,000 BP, 20x Weapon Cosmetic keys, 20x Early Bird keys, 10x Triumph Crates to all test accounts to test the stability of the system
- New paid crate Triumph is a weekly random crate, and the drop rate is 20%
- Triumph Crate can be unlocked using Weapon Cosmetic Key, which can be purchased through Steam market
- Survivor: 10%
- Wanderer: 10%
- Biker: 20%
- Desperado: 10%
- Militia: 20%
- Fever: 10%
- Triumph: 20%
Triumph crate skin drop rates
- Rugged (Beige) – SKS: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) – M16A4: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) – Crossbow: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) – S686: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) – Kar98k: 6.5%
- Rugged (Beige) – S12K: 6.5%
- Silver Plate – R1895: 3%
- Silver Plate – DP-28: 1.4%
- Jungle Digital – P18C: 1.4%
- Silver Plate – S1897: 0.4%
- Jungle Digital – SKS: 0.28%
- Silver Plate – Vector: 0.28%
- Turquoise Delight – P1911: 0.08%
- Silver Plate – SCAR-L: 0.05%
- Jungle Digital – AWM: 0.05%
- Turquoise Delight – Tommy Gun: 0.028%
- Turquoise Delight – Kar98k: 0.0128%
- Turquoise Delight – M16A4: 0.0128%
- Gold Plate – S686: 0.0064%
Raider crate skin drop rates
- Rugged (Beige) – Crossbow: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) – M16A4: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) – S686: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) – SKS: 20%
- Rugged (Beige) – Kar98k: 6.5%
- Rugged (Beige) – S12K: 6.5%
- Silver Plate – R1895: 3%
- Jungle Digital – P18C: 1.4%
- Silver Plate – DP-28: 1.4%
- Silver Plate – S189: 0.4%
- Jungle Digital – SKS: 0.28%
- Silver Plate – Vector: 0.28%
- Turquoise Delight – P1911: 0.08%
- Jungle Digital – AWM: 0.05%
- Silver Plate – SCAR-L: 0.05%
- Turquoise Delight – Tommy Gun: 0.028%
- Turquoise Delight – Kar98k: 0.0128%
- Turquoise Delight – M16A4: 0.0128%
- Gold Plate – S686: 0.0064%
Bug Fix
- Fixed an issue where the refresh button on the friends list would take you to the team tab when players are in a team
- Fixed an issue where when players leave the vehicle and the vehicle is positioned right next to the window of a building, players would go into the building through the window when getting out off the vehicle
- Fixed an issue where during server instability, when exiting a slow moving vehicle, the players would be treated as if they were hit by their own vehicle
Skin
- Players can select skins for each weapon
- Each weapon category is arranged in alphabetical order
- Weapons can be categorised as: acquired: arranged in chronological order of acquisition, equipped: arranged in chronological order of last time equipped, tier: arranged according to skin tier (descending order)
- You can check details about the equipped skin using VIEW MORE button
- You can use weapons section in customisation menu to equip the skin of your choice
PUBG è ora disponibile su PC, Xbox One, Xbox One X, iOS e Android, secondo alcuni rumor il gioco arriverà nel 2018 anche su PlayStation 4 e nel 2019 su Nintendo Switch.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti