PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds: arrivano nuove skin per le armi e due casse extra

Dopo un breve periodo passato sui server di prova, la nuova patch di PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds è ora disponibile per il download su PC. Questo update risolve alcuni bug e aggiunge nuovi contenuti al gioco.

Nello specifico, l'aggiornamento aggiunge una serie di skin inedite per le armi e due casse denominate Triumph e Raider, la prima in vendita solamente a pagamento mentre la seconda gratis per tutti. Di seguito, il changelog completo così come diffuso dagli sviluppatori:

Lobby

KR/JP joint server is now separated into KR server and JP server

Leaderboard for both KR Server and JP server are added

KR/JP players will be able to see and play on the server for their respective regions

Those who can see neither KR sever, nor JP server, can only play in KR/JP server if they team up with a player who can see KR/JP server

Drop Rates

New free/paid weapon skin crates are added

We will be providing 100,000 BP, 20x Weapon Cosmetic keys, 20x Early Bird keys, 10x Triumph Crates to all test accounts to test the stability of the system

New paid crate Triumph is a weekly random crate, and the drop rate is 20%

Triumph Crate can be unlocked using Weapon Cosmetic Key, which can be purchased through Steam market

Survivor: 10%

Wanderer: 10%

Biker: 20%

Desperado: 10%

Militia: 20%

Fever: 10%

Triumph: 20%

Triumph crate skin drop rates

Rugged (Beige) – SKS: 20%

Rugged (Beige) – M16A4: 20%

Rugged (Beige) – Crossbow: 20%

Rugged (Beige) – S686: 20%

Rugged (Beige) – Kar98k: 6.5%

Rugged (Beige) – S12K: 6.5%

Silver Plate – R1895: 3%

Silver Plate – DP-28: 1.4%

Jungle Digital – P18C: 1.4%

Silver Plate – S1897: 0.4%

Jungle Digital – SKS: 0.28%

Silver Plate – Vector: 0.28%

Turquoise Delight – P1911: 0.08%

Silver Plate – SCAR-L: 0.05%

Jungle Digital – AWM: 0.05%

Turquoise Delight – Tommy Gun: 0.028%

Turquoise Delight – Kar98k: 0.0128%

Turquoise Delight – M16A4: 0.0128%

Gold Plate – S686: 0.0064%

Raider crate skin drop rates

Rugged (Beige) – Crossbow: 20%

Rugged (Beige) – M16A4: 20%

Rugged (Beige) – S686: 20%

Rugged (Beige) – SKS: 20%

Rugged (Beige) – Kar98k: 6.5%

Rugged (Beige) – S12K: 6.5%

Silver Plate – R1895: 3%

Jungle Digital – P18C: 1.4%

Silver Plate – DP-28: 1.4%

Silver Plate – S189: 0.4%

Jungle Digital – SKS: 0.28%

Silver Plate – Vector: 0.28%

Turquoise Delight – P1911: 0.08%

Jungle Digital – AWM: 0.05%

Silver Plate – SCAR-L: 0.05%

Turquoise Delight – Tommy Gun: 0.028%

Turquoise Delight – Kar98k: 0.0128%

Turquoise Delight – M16A4: 0.0128%

Gold Plate – S686: 0.0064%

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where the refresh button on the friends list would take you to the team tab when players are in a team

Fixed an issue where when players leave the vehicle and the vehicle is positioned right next to the window of a building, players would go into the building through the window when getting out off the vehicle

Fixed an issue where during server instability, when exiting a slow moving vehicle, the players would be treated as if they were hit by their own vehicle

Skin

Players can select skins for each weapon

Each weapon category is arranged in alphabetical order

Weapons can be categorised as: acquired: arranged in chronological order of acquisition, equipped: arranged in chronological order of last time equipped, tier: arranged according to skin tier (descending order)

You can check details about the equipped skin using VIEW MORE button

You can use weapons section in customisation menu to equip the skin of your choice

PUBG è ora disponibile su PC, Xbox One, Xbox One X, iOS e Android, secondo alcuni rumor il gioco arriverà nel 2018 anche su PlayStation 4 e nel 2019 su Nintendo Switch.