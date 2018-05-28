PlayStation 4: Agony, Metal Slug XX e Moonlighter tra i nuovi giochi della settimana

Come ogni lunedì, arriva l'appuntamento con le nuove uscite PlayStation della settimana. Una settimana particolarmente ricca, che vedrà l'arrivo di titoli come Agony, Metal Slug XX, Moonlighter e Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, solamente per citare alcuni dei nuovi giochi per PS4 in uscita.

Novità PlayStation 4

Su PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro arrivano anche Harvest Moon Light of Home, Owlboy (in formato retail), SEGA Mega Drive Classics e Gekido Kintaro's Revenge dello studio italiano NAPS Team.

Agony



Birdcakes

Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition

Die for Valhalla!

Old Man's Journey

Owlboy

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast

No Heroes Here

Shift Quantum

Metal Slug XX

Personality

Milanoir

Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition

SEGA Mega Drive Classics

Yoku's Island Express

Kabounce

The Journey Down Chapter One

Earth Atlantis

Moonlighter

Illusion A Tale of the Mind

Gekido Kintaro's Revenge

Nuovi giochi PlayStation VR

Along Together



The Perfect Sniper

Wraith

To The Top

Black Hat Cooperative

Ricordiamo che questa settimana Sony dovrebbe annunciare anche i nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus di giugno 2018, restiamo quindi in attesa di conoscere la line-up PS4, PSVita, PS3 e PlayStation VR per gli abbonati alla Instant Game Collection.