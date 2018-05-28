PlayStation 4: Agony, Metal Slug XX e Moonlighter tra i nuovi giochi della settimana

Come ogni lunedì, arriva l'appuntamento con le nuove uscite PlayStation della settimana. Una settimana particolarmente ricca, che vedrà l'arrivo di titoli come Agony, Metal Slug XX, Moonlighter e Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, solamente per citare alcuni dei nuovi giochi per PS4 in uscita.
Novità PlayStation 4
Su PlayStation 4 e PS4 Pro arrivano anche Harvest Moon Light of Home, Owlboy (in formato retail), SEGA Mega Drive Classics e Gekido Kintaro's Revenge dello studio italiano NAPS Team.
- Agony
- Birdcakes
- Harvest Moon Light of Hope Special Edition
- Die for Valhalla!
- Old Man's Journey
- Owlboy
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
- Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast
- No Heroes Here
- Shift Quantum
- Metal Slug XX
- Personality
- Milanoir
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
- SEGA Mega Drive Classics
- Yoku's Island Express
- Kabounce
- The Journey Down Chapter One
- Earth Atlantis
- Moonlighter
- Illusion A Tale of the Mind
- Gekido Kintaro's Revenge
Nuovi giochi PlayStation VR
- Along Together
- The Perfect Sniper
- Wraith
- To The Top
- Black Hat Cooperative
Ricordiamo che questa settimana Sony dovrebbe annunciare anche i nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus di giugno 2018, restiamo quindi in attesa di conoscere la line-up PS4, PSVita, PS3 e PlayStation VR per gli abbonati alla Instant Game Collection.