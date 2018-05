PlayStation 5 non uscirà prima del 2020, secondo Mat Piscatella di NPD

I’m forecasting PS5 no earlier than fall 2020, which would mean at least 3 more holidays of big releases to enjoy on the platform, and a perfectly normal cycle length. Just because a next gen is mentioned is meaningless to the breadth and depth of content that is coming. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 22 maggio 2018

In the future I do expect pace of incremental upgrades to happen much more quickly, on a 1-2 year cycle instead of 4-7 in order to better mirror what happens in other tech lines. Lots of benefits with more frequency. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) 22 maggio 2018