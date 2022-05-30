PlayStation 5: quali sono i prossimi giochi in uscita nel 2022 e 2023?
Davide Leoni
Ci avviciniamo a giugno, mese che rappresenta uno spartiacque tra la prima metà dell'anno e la seconda metà, contraddistinta solitamente dall'uscita dei grandi blockbuster della stagione natalizia. Ma quali giochi ci sono in uscita su PlayStation 5? Abbiamo stilato l'elenco completo e aggiornato.
Nei prossimi mesi i possessori della console Sony potranno mettere le mani su giochi come Sonic Origins, Fall Guys, F1 22, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Forspoken e God of War Ragnarok, atteso per il 2022 ma ancora privo di una data di lancio.
Giugno 2022
- Silt (PS5) - 1 giugno
- Super Perils of Baking (PS5) - 3 giugno
- The Quarry (PS5) - 10 giugno
- Redout 2 (PS5) - 16 giugno
- Fall Guys (PS5) - 21 giugno
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS5) - 23 giugno
- Sonic Origins (PS5) - 23 giugno
- Disgaea 6 Complete (PS5) - 28 giugno
- DNF Duel (PS5) - 28 giugno
- Escape Academy (PS5) - 28 giugno
- Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel (PS5) - 28 giugno
- MX vs. ATV Legends (PS5) - 28 giugno
- Zorro The Chronicles (PS5)
Luglio 2022
- F1 22 (PS5) - 1 luglio
- Arcadegeddon (PS5) - 5 luglio
- Matchpoint Tennis Championships (PS5) - 7 luglio
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5) - 8 luglio
Agosto 2022
- Thymesia (PS5) - 9 agosto
- Two Point Campus (PS5) - 9 agosto
- Saints Row (PS5) - 23 agosto
- Soul Hackers 2 (PS5) - 24 agosto
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5) - 25 agosto
Settembre 2022
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5) - 1 settembre
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5) - 2 settembre
- Steelrising (PS5) - 8 settembre
Ottobre 2022
- Chef Life A Restaurant Simulator (PS5) - 6 ottobre
- Forspoken (PS5) - 1 ottobre
- WRC Generations (PS5) - 13 ottobre
- Gotham Knights (PS5) - 25 ottobre
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (PS5) - 28 ottobre
- The Chant (PS5)
Fine 2022
- Blazing Strike (PS5)
- Exo One (PS5)
- F1 Manager 2022 (PS5)
- Instinction (PS5)
- Stray (PS5)
- Sword and Fairy Together Forever (PS5)
- Tinykin (PS5)
- FIFA 23 (PS5)
- Kuro no Kiseki II Crimson Sin (PS5)
- Alaskan Truck Simulator (PS5)
- Hogwarts Legacy (PS5)
- Sonic Frontiers (PS5)
- A Plague Tale Requiem (PS5)
- Arc Raiders (PS5)
- Arctic Awakening (PS5)
- Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (PS5)
- Axiom Verge 2 (PS5)
- Blood Bowl 3 (PS5)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PS5)
- Braid Anniversary Edition (PS5)
- Brewmaster (PS5)
- Century: Age of Ashes (PS5)
- Cozy Grove (PS5)
- Dakar Desert Rally (PS5)
- Disney Speedstorm (PS5)
- Dustborn (PS5)
- Elasto Mania Remastered (PS5)
- Evil West (PS5)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (PS5)
- Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed (PS5)
- God of War Ragnarok (PS5)
- Goodbye Volcano High (PS5)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5)
- Gundam Evolution (PS5)
- Hotel Life A Resort Simulator (PS5)
- Little Devil Inside (PS5)
- Lost Soul Aside (PS5)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS5)
- Metal Hellsinger (PS5)
- MultiVersus (PS5)
- My Time at Sandrock (PS5)
- Need for Speed 2022 (PS5)
- No More Heroes III (PS5)
- Nour Play with Your Food (PS5)
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5)
- Oxenfree II Lost Signals (PS5)
- Paper Cut Mansion (PS5)
- Park Beyond (PS5)
- Pinball FX (PS5)
- Project EVE (PS5)
- Resident Evil 2 (PS5)
- Resident Evil 3 (PS5)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (PS5)
- Rhythm Sprout (PS5)
- Roots of Pacha (PS5)
- Sea of Stars (PS5)
- Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King (PS5)
- Six Days in Fallujah (PS5)
- Sonzai (PS5)
- South of the Circle (PS5)
- Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS5)
- Summertime Madness (PS5)
- System Shock (PS5)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection (PS5)
- The Callisto Protocol (PS5)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology The Devil In Me (PS5)
- The Invincible (PS5)
- The Library of Babel (PS5)
- The Outbound Ghost (PS5)
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5)
- Them's Fightin' Herds (PS5)
- UFL (PS5)
- Valfaris Mecha Therion (PS5)
- Valkyrie Elysium (PS5)
- Vroom! (PS5)
- Wanted Dead (PS5)
- War Hospital (PS5)
Gennaio 2023
- Dead Space (PS5) - 27 gennaio
Giochi PS5 2023
- Alan Wake II (PS5) - 2023
- EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5) - 2023
- Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes (PS5) - 2023
- Exoprimal (PS5) - 2023
- Hell is Us (PS5) - 2023
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) - 2023
- Off The Grid (PS5) - 2023
- Pragmata (PS5) - 2023
- RoboCop Rogue City (PS5) - 2023
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5) - 2023
- Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (PS5) - 2023
- Tchia (PS5) - 2023
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5) - 2023
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5) - 2023
Senza Data
- Beyond Good & Evil 2 (PS5)
- Crimson Desert (PS5)
- Dragon Age 4 (PS5)
- Ghostrunner 2 (PS5)
- Mass Effect Next (PS5)
- Kingdom Hearts IV (PS5)
- Marvel's Wolverine (PS5)
- Max Payne 1 + 2 Remake (PS5
- Moon (PS5)
- Rumbleverse (PS5)
- Slitterhead (PS5)
- Splinter Cell Remake (PS5)
- Star Wars Eclipse (PS5)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake (PS5)
Ci sono poi giochi previsti per il 2023 e altri che arriveranno successivamente come Kingdom Hearts 4, Marvel's Wolverine, i remake di Max Payne e Max Payne 2, Mass Effect e Dragon Age di BioWare.
Altri contenuti per PlayStation 5
- State of Play: impazzano le scalette fake con The Last of Us Remake e... Mario Kart VR
- PlayStation State of Play, è questa la scaletta dei reveal? Tanti dubbi per l'ultimo leak
- PlayStation State of Play del 2 giugno: Yoshida ridimensiona le aspettative dei giocatori
- State of Play: God of War Ragnarok e Final Fantasy 16 ci saranno? Vedremo giochi per PSVR2
- PlayStation State of Play: svelato il nuovo evento per il 2 giugno con reveal e annunci
PlayStation 5
Contenuti più Letti
- PlayStation Plus: quando escono i nuovi giochi gratis di giugno 2022?
- 1 commentiPlayStation Store: 5 giochi da comprare in sconto con i Days of Play
- Elden Ring: un cosplay di Malenia da urlo ve la farà ammirare durante la battaglia
- 7 commentiUFL: il simulatore calcistico gratis si rivede in un gameplay Ultrawide
- Xbox Game Pass: quali sono e quando verranno annunciati i nuovi giochi di giugno?
- 13 commentiPlayStation State of Play, è questa la scaletta dei reveal? Tanti dubbi per l'ultimo leak
- Ricevi 5 euro solamente ascoltando un brano su Amazon Music Free, non serve l'abbonamento
- 5 commentiGiochi PC in saldo su Steam: tanti sconti, anche a meno di 10 euro
- 2 commentiArma Reforger: missione realismo, alla ricerca della simulazione
- 26 commentiPlayStation State of Play del 2 giugno: Yoshida ridimensiona le aspettative dei giocatori