Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation 5
  3. Notizie

PlayStation 5: quali sono i prossimi giochi in uscita nel 2022 e 2023?

PlayStation 5: quali sono i prossimi giochi in uscita nel 2022 e 2023?
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Ci avviciniamo a giugno, mese che rappresenta uno spartiacque tra la prima metà dell'anno e la seconda metà, contraddistinta solitamente dall'uscita dei grandi blockbuster della stagione natalizia. Ma quali giochi ci sono in uscita su PlayStation 5? Abbiamo stilato l'elenco completo e aggiornato.

Nei prossimi mesi i possessori della console Sony potranno mettere le mani su giochi come Sonic Origins, Fall Guys, F1 22, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Forspoken e God of War Ragnarok, atteso per il 2022 ma ancora privo di una data di lancio.

Giugno 2022

  • Silt (PS5) - 1 giugno
  • Super Perils of Baking (PS5) - 3 giugno
  • The Quarry (PS5) - 10 giugno
  • Redout 2 (PS5) - 16 giugno
  • Fall Guys (PS5) - 21 giugno
  • Deliver Us the Moon (PS5) - 23 giugno
  • Sonic Origins (PS5) - 23 giugno
  • Disgaea 6 Complete (PS5) - 28 giugno
  • DNF Duel (PS5) - 28 giugno
  • Escape Academy (PS5) - 28 giugno
  • Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel (PS5) - 28 giugno
  • MX vs. ATV Legends (PS5) - 28 giugno
  • Zorro The Chronicles (PS5)

Luglio 2022

  • F1 22 (PS5) - 1 luglio
  • Arcadegeddon (PS5) - 5 luglio
  • Matchpoint Tennis Championships (PS5) - 7 luglio
  • Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5) - 8 luglio

Agosto 2022

  • Thymesia (PS5) - 9 agosto
  • Two Point Campus (PS5) - 9 agosto
  • Saints Row (PS5) - 23 agosto
  • Soul Hackers 2 (PS5) - 24 agosto
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5) - 25 agosto

Settembre 2022

  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5) - 1 settembre
  • JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5) - 2 settembre
  • Steelrising (PS5) - 8 settembre

Ottobre 2022

  • Chef Life A Restaurant Simulator (PS5) - 6 ottobre
  • Forspoken (PS5) - 1 ottobre
  • WRC Generations (PS5) - 13 ottobre
  • Gotham Knights (PS5) - 25 ottobre
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (PS5) - 28 ottobre
  • The Chant (PS5)

Fine 2022

  • Blazing Strike (PS5)
  • Exo One (PS5)
  • F1 Manager 2022 (PS5)
  • Instinction (PS5)
  • Stray (PS5)
  • Sword and Fairy Together Forever (PS5)
  • Tinykin (PS5)
  • FIFA 23 (PS5)
  • Kuro no Kiseki II Crimson Sin (PS5)
  • Alaskan Truck Simulator (PS5)
  • Hogwarts Legacy (PS5)
  • Sonic Frontiers (PS5)
  • A Plague Tale Requiem (PS5)
  • Arc Raiders (PS5)
  • Arctic Awakening (PS5)
  • Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (PS5)
  • Axiom Verge 2 (PS5)
  • Blood Bowl 3 (PS5)
  • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PS5)
  • Braid Anniversary Edition (PS5)
  • Brewmaster (PS5)
  • Century: Age of Ashes (PS5)
  • Cozy Grove (PS5)
  • Dakar Desert Rally (PS5)
  • Disney Speedstorm (PS5)
  • Dustborn (PS5)
  • Elasto Mania Remastered (PS5)
  • Evil West (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
  • Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (PS5)
  • Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed (PS5)
  • God of War Ragnarok (PS5)
  • Goodbye Volcano High (PS5)
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5)
  • Gundam Evolution (PS5)
  • Hotel Life A Resort Simulator (PS5)
  • Little Devil Inside (PS5)
  • Lost Soul Aside (PS5)
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS5)
  • Metal Hellsinger (PS5)
  • MultiVersus (PS5)
  • My Time at Sandrock (PS5)
  • Need for Speed 2022 (PS5)
  • No More Heroes III (PS5)
  • Nour Play with Your Food (PS5)
  • One Piece Odyssey (PS5)
  • Oxenfree II Lost Signals (PS5)
  • Paper Cut Mansion (PS5)
  • Park Beyond (PS5)
  • Pinball FX (PS5)
  • Project EVE (PS5)
  • Resident Evil 2 (PS5)
  • Resident Evil 3 (PS5)
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (PS5)
  • Rhythm Sprout (PS5)
  • Roots of Pacha (PS5)
  • Sea of Stars (PS5)
  • Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King (PS5)
  • Six Days in Fallujah (PS5)
  • Sonzai (PS5)
  • South of the Circle (PS5)
  • Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS5)
  • Summertime Madness (PS5)
  • System Shock (PS5)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection (PS5)
  • The Callisto Protocol (PS5)
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology The Devil In Me (PS5)
  • The Invincible (PS5)
  • The Library of Babel (PS5)
  • The Outbound Ghost (PS5)
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5)
  • Them's Fightin' Herds (PS5)
  • UFL (PS5)
  • Valfaris Mecha Therion (PS5)
  • Valkyrie Elysium (PS5)
  • Vroom! (PS5)
  • Wanted Dead (PS5)
  • War Hospital (PS5)

Gennaio 2023

  • Dead Space (PS5) - 27 gennaio

Giochi PS5 2023

  • Alan Wake II (PS5) - 2023
  • EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5) - 2023
  • Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes (PS5) - 2023
  • Exoprimal (PS5) - 2023
  • Hell is Us (PS5) - 2023
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) - 2023
  • Off The Grid (PS5) - 2023
  • Pragmata (PS5) - 2023
  • RoboCop Rogue City (PS5) - 2023
  • Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5) - 2023
  • Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (PS5) - 2023
  • Tchia (PS5) - 2023
  • Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5) - 2023
  • The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5) - 2023

Senza Data

  • Beyond Good & Evil 2 (PS5)
  • Crimson Desert (PS5)
  • Dragon Age 4 (PS5)
  • Ghostrunner 2 (PS5)
  • Mass Effect Next (PS5)
  • Kingdom Hearts IV (PS5)
  • Marvel's Wolverine (PS5)
  • Max Payne 1 + 2 Remake (PS5
  • Moon (PS5)
  • Rumbleverse (PS5)
  • Slitterhead (PS5)
  • Splinter Cell Remake (PS5)
  • Star Wars Eclipse (PS5)
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake (PS5)

Ci sono poi giochi previsti per il 2023 e altri che arriveranno successivamente come Kingdom Hearts 4, Marvel's Wolverine, i remake di Max Payne e Max Payne 2, Mass Effect e Dragon Age di BioWare.

Quanto è interessante?
1
speciale

PS5: come funziona il VRR e cosa cambia davvero nei giochi?

Altri contenuti per PlayStation 5

  1. Nintendo Switch: più di 23 milioni di giochi venduti nel 2021 in Giappone