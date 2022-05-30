PlayStation 5: quali sono i prossimi giochi in uscita nel 2022 e 2023?

Ci avviciniamo a giugno, mese che rappresenta uno spartiacque tra la prima metà dell'anno e la seconda metà, contraddistinta solitamente dall'uscita dei grandi blockbuster della stagione natalizia. Ma quali giochi ci sono in uscita su PlayStation 5? Abbiamo stilato l'elenco completo e aggiornato.

Nei prossimi mesi i possessori della console Sony potranno mettere le mani su giochi come Sonic Origins, Fall Guys, F1 22, Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Forspoken e God of War Ragnarok, atteso per il 2022 ma ancora privo di una data di lancio.

Giugno 2022

Silt (PS5) - 1 giugno

Super Perils of Baking (PS5) - 3 giugno

The Quarry (PS5) - 10 giugno

Redout 2 (PS5) - 16 giugno

Fall Guys (PS5) - 21 giugno

Deliver Us the Moon (PS5) - 23 giugno

Sonic Origins (PS5) - 23 giugno

Disgaea 6 Complete (PS5) - 28 giugno

DNF Duel (PS5) - 28 giugno

Escape Academy (PS5) - 28 giugno

Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel (PS5) - 28 giugno

MX vs. ATV Legends (PS5) - 28 giugno

Zorro The Chronicles (PS5)

Luglio 2022

F1 22 (PS5) - 1 luglio

Arcadegeddon (PS5) - 5 luglio

Matchpoint Tennis Championships (PS5) - 7 luglio

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5) - 8 luglio

Agosto 2022

Thymesia (PS5) - 9 agosto

Two Point Campus (PS5) - 9 agosto

Saints Row (PS5) - 23 agosto

Soul Hackers 2 (PS5) - 24 agosto

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5) - 25 agosto

Settembre 2022

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS5) - 1 settembre

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (PS5) - 2 settembre

Steelrising (PS5) - 8 settembre

Ottobre 2022

Chef Life A Restaurant Simulator (PS5) - 6 ottobre

Forspoken (PS5) - 1 ottobre

WRC Generations (PS5) - 13 ottobre

Gotham Knights (PS5) - 25 ottobre

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (PS5) - 28 ottobre

The Chant (PS5)

Fine 2022

Blazing Strike (PS5)

Exo One (PS5)

F1 Manager 2022 (PS5)

Instinction (PS5)

Stray (PS5)

Sword and Fairy Together Forever (PS5)

Tinykin (PS5)

FIFA 23 (PS5)

Kuro no Kiseki II Crimson Sin (PS5)

Alaskan Truck Simulator (PS5)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5)

Sonic Frontiers (PS5)

A Plague Tale Requiem (PS5)

Arc Raiders (PS5)

Arctic Awakening (PS5)

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora (PS5)

Axiom Verge 2 (PS5)

Blood Bowl 3 (PS5)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PS5)

Braid Anniversary Edition (PS5)

Brewmaster (PS5)

Century: Age of Ashes (PS5)

Cozy Grove (PS5)

Dakar Desert Rally (PS5)

Disney Speedstorm (PS5)

Dustborn (PS5)

Elasto Mania Remastered (PS5)

Evil West (PS5)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (PS5)

Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed (PS5)

God of War Ragnarok (PS5)

Goodbye Volcano High (PS5)

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5)

Gundam Evolution (PS5)

Hotel Life A Resort Simulator (PS5)

Little Devil Inside (PS5)

Lost Soul Aside (PS5)

Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS5)

Metal Hellsinger (PS5)

MultiVersus (PS5)

My Time at Sandrock (PS5)

Need for Speed 2022 (PS5)

No More Heroes III (PS5)

Nour Play with Your Food (PS5)

One Piece Odyssey (PS5)

Oxenfree II Lost Signals (PS5)

Paper Cut Mansion (PS5)

Park Beyond (PS5)

Pinball FX (PS5)

Project EVE (PS5)

Resident Evil 2 (PS5)

Resident Evil 3 (PS5)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (PS5)

Rhythm Sprout (PS5)

Roots of Pacha (PS5)

Sea of Stars (PS5)

Shattered Tale of the Forgotten King (PS5)

Six Days in Fallujah (PS5)

Sonzai (PS5)

South of the Circle (PS5)

Star Ocean The Divine Force (PS5)

Summertime Madness (PS5)

System Shock (PS5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Cowabunga Collection (PS5)

The Callisto Protocol (PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology The Devil In Me (PS5)

The Invincible (PS5)

The Library of Babel (PS5)

The Outbound Ghost (PS5)

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition (PS5)

Them's Fightin' Herds (PS5)

UFL (PS5)

Valfaris Mecha Therion (PS5)

Valkyrie Elysium (PS5)

Vroom! (PS5)

Wanted Dead (PS5)

War Hospital (PS5)

Gennaio 2023

Dead Space (PS5) - 27 gennaio

Giochi PS5 2023

Alan Wake II (PS5) - 2023

EA Sports PGA Tour (PS5) - 2023

Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes (PS5) - 2023

Exoprimal (PS5) - 2023

Hell is Us (PS5) - 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) - 2023

Off The Grid (PS5) - 2023

Pragmata (PS5) - 2023

RoboCop Rogue City (PS5) - 2023

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PS5) - 2023

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (PS5) - 2023

Tchia (PS5) - 2023

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PS5) - 2023

The Wolf Among Us 2 (PS5) - 2023

Senza Data

Beyond Good & Evil 2 (PS5)

Crimson Desert (PS5)

Dragon Age 4 (PS5)

Ghostrunner 2 (PS5)

Mass Effect Next (PS5)

Kingdom Hearts IV (PS5)

Marvel's Wolverine (PS5)

Max Payne 1 + 2 Remake (PS5

Moon (PS5)

Rumbleverse (PS5)

Slitterhead (PS5)

Splinter Cell Remake (PS5)

Star Wars Eclipse (PS5)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake (PS5)

Ci sono poi giochi previsti per il 2023 e altri che arriveranno successivamente come Kingdom Hearts 4, Marvel's Wolverine, i remake di Max Payne e Max Payne 2, Mass Effect e Dragon Age di BioWare.