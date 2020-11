PlayStation 5: segnalati problemi e brick con la console in modalità riposo

We’re looking into this — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) November 11, 2020

Put my PS5 into rest mode, and when I booted it up, the console had completely shut off, and lost 2 hours of progress in Demon’s Souls (including the Tower Knight fight), and there was an error syncing my cloud save. I’m not mad. — KURT INDOVINA (@KURT_INDOVINA) November 14, 2020