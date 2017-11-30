PlayStation Awards 2017: annunciati i giochi vincitori

Premio Doppio Platino (due milioni di copie)
- Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition (Mojang / SIE)
Premio Platino (un milione di copie)
- Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)
- Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
- Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)
Premio Oro (500.000 copie)
- Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision / SIE)
- FIFA 2017 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)
- FIFA 2018 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / SIE)
- NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
- Nioh (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
- Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (Naughty Dog / SIE)
- Yakuza 6 The Song of Life (Ryu ga Gotoku Studio / Sega Games)
PlayStation Network Award
- FIFA 2017 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)
- Phantasy Star Online 2 (Sega Games)
- Rainbow Six:Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
Users Choice: i 10 giochi pià votati dagli utenti
- Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
- Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)
- Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / SIE)
- NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
- Nioh (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)
- Uncharted The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / SIE)
- Ys VIIILacrimosa of Dana (Falcom)
PlayStation VR Special Award
Per la prima volta in assoluto sono stati premiato anche i migliori giochi per PlayStation VR:
- FarPoint (Impulse Gear / SIE)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)
- Summer Lesson Allison Snow (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Indie & Developer Award
- 3on3 FreeStyle (Joycity Games)
- Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (Aqua Style)
- Undertale (Toby Fox)
Cosa ne pensate dei vincitori dei PlayStation Awards 2017? Siete d'accordo con i dieci titoli più votati dai giocatori giapponesi?
