PlayStation Awards 2017: annunciati i giochi vincitori

Si sono appena conclusi i, i premi diriservati ai giochi per PlayStation più venduti sul mercato giapponese.

Premio Doppio Platino (due milioni di copie)

Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition (Mojang / SIE)

Premio Platino (un milione di copie)

Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)

(Square Enix) Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Premio Oro (500.000 copie)

Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision / SIE)

FIFA 2017 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)

FIFA 2018 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)

Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / SIE)

NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)

Nioh (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)

Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)

(Capcom) Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (Naughty Dog / SIE)

Yakuza 6 The Song of Life (Ryu ga Gotoku Studio / Sega Games)

PlayStation Network Award

FIFA 2017 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)

Phantasy Star Online 2 (Sega Games)

Rainbow Six:Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Users Choice: i 10 giochi pià votati dagli utenti

Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts) Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix) Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix) Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / SIE) NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix) Nioh (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo) Persona 5 (Atlus) Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom) Uncharted The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / SIE) Ys VIIILacrimosa of Dana (Falcom)

PlayStation VR Special Award

Per la prima volta in assoluto sono stati premiato anche i migliori giochi per PlayStation VR:

FarPoint (Impulse Gear / SIE)

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)

Summer Lesson Allison Snow (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Indie & Developer Award

3on3 FreeStyle (Joycity Games)

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (Aqua Style)

Undertale (Toby Fox)

Cosa ne pensate dei vincitori dei PlayStation Awards 2017? Siete d'accordo con i dieci titoli più votati dai giocatori giapponesi?