PlayStation Awards 2017: annunciati i giochi vincitori

di
Si sono appena conclusi i PlayStation Awards 2017, i premi di Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia riservati ai giochi per PlayStation più venduti sul mercato giapponese.

Premio Doppio Platino (due milioni di copie)

  • Minecraft PlayStation 4 Edition (Mojang / SIE)

Premio Platino (un milione di copie)

  • Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)
  • Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
  • Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar North / Rockstar Games)

Premio Oro (500.000 copie)

  • Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision / SIE)
  • FIFA 2017 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)
  • FIFA 2018 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / SIE)
  • NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
  • Nioh (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
  • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection (Naughty Dog / SIE)
  • Yakuza 6 The Song of Life (Ryu ga Gotoku Studio / Sega Games)

PlayStation Network Award

  • FIFA 2017 (EA Canada / Electronic Arts)
  • Phantasy Star Online 2 (Sega Games)
  • Rainbow Six:Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

Users Choice: i 10 giochi pià votati dagli utenti

  1. Battlefield 1 (DICE / Electronic Arts)
  2. Dragon Quest XI Echoes of an Elusive Age (Orca / Square Enix)
  3. Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix)
  4. Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / SIE)
  5. NieR Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
  6. Nioh (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
  7. Persona 5 (Atlus)
  8. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)
  9. Uncharted The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / SIE)
  10. Ys VIIILacrimosa of Dana (Falcom)

PlayStation VR Special Award

Per la prima volta in assoluto sono stati premiato anche i migliori giochi per PlayStation VR:

  • FarPoint (Impulse Gear / SIE)
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)
  • Summer Lesson Allison Snow (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Indie & Developer Award

  • 3on3 FreeStyle (Joycity Games)
  • Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (Aqua Style)
  • Undertale (Toby Fox)

Cosa ne pensate dei vincitori dei PlayStation Awards 2017? Siete d'accordo con i dieci titoli più votati dai giocatori giapponesi?

