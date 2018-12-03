PlayStation Awards 2018: annunciati tutti i vincitori

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia ha annunciato i vincitori dei PlayStation Awards 2018, evento nato per premiare i giochi che hanno registrato buone vendite in Giappone su piattaforme PlayStation.

Quadruple Platinum Prize (almeno quattro milioni di copie)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Platinum Prize (almeno un milione di copie)

The Last of Us Remastered (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Persona 5 (Atlus)

Gold Prize (almeno 500.000 copie)

Call of Duty: WWII (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2018 (Konami)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami)

Super Robot Wars V (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

PlayStation Network Awards

FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Users Choice Prize

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Dark Souls Remastered (From Software)

Detroit: Become Human (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

God of War (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV ~The End of Saga~ (Nihon Falcom)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)

Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Sega)

PlayStation VR Special Award

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (Bethesda Softworks)

Gran Turismo Sport (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Heroes Allowed! VR (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indie & Developer Award

Abzu (Giant Squid)

Dead Cells (Motion Twin)

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Clever Endeavour Games)

Da segnalare in particolare Monster Hunter World che si aggiudica il Quadruple Platinum Prize per aver venduto oltre quattro milioni di copie in Asia, buon successo anche per The Last of Us Remastered e Persona 5 con oltre un milione di copie mentre God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, PES 2018 e Marvel's Spider-Man si aggiudicano il Gold Prize Award per le oltre 500.000 copie vendute.