PlayStation Black Friday: i migliori giochi Sony per PS4 in offerta

Non solo sconti su PlayStation 4 e PlayStation VR: per il Black Friday Sony taglia temporaneamente il prezzo di molti giochi First Party, da Marvel's Spider-Man a God of War, passando per Gran Turismo Sport e Horizon Zero Dawn.

PS4 Black Friday
Tra i giochi della line-up Sony per PlayStation 4 attualmente in offerta su Amazon.it troviamo God of War (versione Standard e Bonus), Marvel's Spider-Man (versione Standard e Steelbook), Gran Turismo Sport, Shadow of the Colossus, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, Detroit Become Human e Uncharted L'Eredità Perduta, non è escluso che nelle prossime ore altri titoli Sony possano aggiungersi a questa lista:

Per restare aggiornati su tutte le promozioni vi ricordiamo che su Everyeye.it trovate la pagina sconti e offerte del Black Friday, aggiornata quotidianamente con tanti nuovi prodotti.

