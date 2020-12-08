PlayStation Blog GOTY: votate i migliori giochi PS4 e PS5 del 2020
Antonio Izzo
Il 2020 sta per finire, ed è tempo di bilanci. Mentre attendiamo la cerimonia di premiazione dei Game Awards 2020, il blog istituzionale di PlayStation ha ufficialmente aperto le votazioni per eleggere i migliori giochi PS4 e PS5 del 2020. Chi vincerà il GOTY?
I responsabili del blog hanno preparato ben diciassette differenti categorie quest'anno, che spaziano da "Miglior Narrativa" a "Miglior utilizzo del controller DualSense", fino ad arrivare ovviamente a premi più ambiti di tutti, "Miglior gioco dell'anno PS4" e "Miglior gioco dell'anno PS5". Potete partecipare alle votazioni dirigendovi sul PlayStation Blog: i sondaggi rimarranno aperti fino alle ore 23:59 di lunedì 14 dicembre, e ognuno di essi include anche un campo di testo utilizzabile per assegnare un voto ad un gioco non presente nella lista.
Best Narrativa
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Bugsnax
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Haven
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Spiritfarer
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Miglior uso del DualSense Wireless Controller
- Astro’s Playroom
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon’s Souls
- Godfall
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- The Pathless
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Migliori funzioni di Accessibilità
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Lair of the Clockwork God
- The Last of Us Part II
- Madden NFL 21
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Moving Out
- Overcooked All You Can Eat
- Torchlight III
- Watch Dogs Legion
Miglior Grafica
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon’s Souls
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Resident Evil 3
Miglior Direzione Artistica
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Astro’s Playroom
- Bugsnax
- Cuphead
- Demon’s Souls
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Doom Eternal
- Fall Guys
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Haven
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- The Last of Us Part II
- Manifold Garden
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Nioh 2
- Persona 5 Royal
- The Pathless
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Spelunky 2
Miglior Colonna Sonora
- Astro’s Playroom
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Cuphead
- Demon’s Souls
- Doom Eternal
- FIFA 21
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Fuser
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Huntdown
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Persona 5 Royal
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Streets of Rage 4
- Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2
- Trials of Mana
Miglior Design Sonoro
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Astro’s Playroom
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon's Souls
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Doom Eternal
- Fuser
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Resident Evil 3
- Spelunky 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Miglior Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Demon’s Souls
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Genshin Impact
- Godfall
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Worms Rumble
Miglior Videogioco Sportivo
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- Madden NFL 21
- MLB The Show 20
- NBA 2K21
- NHL 21
- Ride 4
- Skater XL
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2
Miglior Nuovo Personaggio
- Abby (The Last of Us Part II)
- The Bugsnax
- Eivor (Assassin's Creed Valhalla)
- The Fall Guys (Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout)
- Ichiban Kasuga (Yakuza: Like a Dragon)
- Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Kamala Khan (Marvel’s Avengers)
- Kasumi (Persona 5 Royal)
- Miles Morales as Spider-Man
Miglior Gioco Indipendente
- Bugsnax
- Creaks
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Haven
- Ikenfell
- Manifold Garden
- The Pathless
- Skater XL
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
- Worms Rumble
Miglior Momento di Gioco dell'anno
- Astro's Playroom: provare i controller adattivi e il feedback aptico per la prima volta
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: soffiare nel corno dei raid
- Control: Jesse Faden sulle piattaforme scorrevoli
- Demon’s Souls: sconfiggere il Tower Knight
- Doom Eternal: sparare con il BFG 10K
- Fall Guy Ultimate Knockout: vincere la prima partita
- Final Fantasy VII Remake: la scena dell'esibizione all'Honeybee Inn
- Ghost of Tsushima: la sequenza iniziale a cavallo
- Persona 5 Royal: la trasformazione in Phantom Thief di Kasumi
- The Last of Us Part II: lo scontro finale
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: la sequenza del ponte
- Sackboy Una Grande Avventura: giocare il primo livello musicale
Miglior Esperienza VR
- Dreams
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Paper Beast
- Pistol Whip
- Pixel Ripped 1995
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Room VR: A Dark Matter
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
- Until You Fall
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
Miglior Gioco dell'Anno PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Doom Eternal
- Dreams
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Ghost of Tsushima
- The Last of Us Part II
- Nioh 2
- Resident Evil 3
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Miglior Gioco dell'Anno PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Astro's Playroom
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Demon’s Souls
- Godfall
- Haven
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Gioco più atteso
- Deathloop
- Elden Ring
- The Elder Scrolls VI
- Far Cry 6
- Final Fantasy XVI
- GhostWire: Tokyo
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- New God of War title
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
- Project Athia
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
Studio dell'Anno
- Bluepoint Games
- Insomniac Games
- Naughty Dog
- miHoYo
- Square Enix
- Sucker Punch
