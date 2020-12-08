Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PlayStation Blog GOTY: votate i migliori giochi PS4 e PS5 del 2020

Il 2020 sta per finire, ed è tempo di bilanci. Mentre attendiamo la cerimonia di premiazione dei Game Awards 2020, il blog istituzionale di PlayStation ha ufficialmente aperto le votazioni per eleggere i migliori giochi PS4 e PS5 del 2020. Chi vincerà il GOTY?

I responsabili del blog hanno preparato ben diciassette differenti categorie quest'anno, che spaziano da "Miglior Narrativa" a "Miglior utilizzo del controller DualSense", fino ad arrivare ovviamente a premi più ambiti di tutti, "Miglior gioco dell'anno PS4" e "Miglior gioco dell'anno PS5". Potete partecipare alle votazioni dirigendovi sul PlayStation Blog: i sondaggi rimarranno aperti fino alle ore 23:59 di lunedì 14 dicembre, e ognuno di essi include anche un campo di testo utilizzabile per assegnare un voto ad un gioco non presente nella lista.

Best Narrativa

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Bugsnax
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Haven
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Spiritfarer
  • Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Miglior uso del DualSense Wireless Controller

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Godfall
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • The Pathless
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Migliori funzioni di Accessibilità

  • Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  • Bugsnax
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dreams
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Lair of the Clockwork God
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Madden NFL 21
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Moving Out
  • Overcooked All You Can Eat
  • Torchlight III
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Miglior Grafica

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • NBA 2K21
  • Resident Evil 3

Miglior Direzione Artistica

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Bugsnax
  • Cuphead
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Doom Eternal
  • Fall Guys
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Haven
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Manifold Garden
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Nioh 2
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • The Pathless
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
  • Spelunky 2

Miglior Colonna Sonora

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
  • Cuphead
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Doom Eternal
  • FIFA 21
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Fuser
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Huntdown
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • NBA 2K21
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2
  • Trials of Mana

Miglior Design Sonoro

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Demon's Souls
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Doom Eternal
  • Fuser
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Spelunky 2
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Miglior Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Genshin Impact
  • Godfall
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • Worms Rumble

Miglior Videogioco Sportivo

  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • Madden NFL 21
  • MLB The Show 20
  • NBA 2K21
  • NHL 21
  • Ride 4
  • Skater XL
  • Super Mega Baseball 3
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2

Miglior Nuovo Personaggio

  • Abby (The Last of Us Part II)
  • The Bugsnax
  • Eivor (Assassin's Creed Valhalla)
  • The Fall Guys (Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout)
  • Ichiban Kasuga (Yakuza: Like a Dragon)
  • Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
  • Kamala Khan (Marvel’s Avengers)
  • Kasumi (Persona 5 Royal)
  • Miles Morales as Spider-Man

Miglior Gioco Indipendente

  • Bugsnax
  • Creaks
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Haven
  • Ikenfell
  • Manifold Garden
  • The Pathless
  • Skater XL
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer
  • Worms Rumble

Miglior Momento di Gioco dell'anno

  • Astro's Playroom: provare i controller adattivi e il feedback aptico per la prima volta
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: soffiare nel corno dei raid
  • Control: Jesse Faden sulle piattaforme scorrevoli
  • Demon’s Souls: sconfiggere il Tower Knight
  • Doom Eternal: sparare con il BFG 10K
  • Fall Guy Ultimate Knockout: vincere la prima partita
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake: la scena dell'esibizione all'Honeybee Inn
  • Ghost of Tsushima: la sequenza iniziale a cavallo
  • Persona 5 Royal: la trasformazione in Phantom Thief di Kasumi
  • The Last of Us Part II: lo scontro finale
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales: la sequenza del ponte
  • Sackboy Una Grande Avventura: giocare il primo livello musicale

Miglior Esperienza VR

  • Dreams
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Paper Beast
  • Pistol Whip
  • Pixel Ripped 1995
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Room VR: A Dark Matter
  • The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
  • Until You Fall
  • Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

Miglior Gioco dell'Anno PS4

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dreams
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Genshin Impact
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Nioh 2
  • Resident Evil 3
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Miglior Gioco dell'Anno PS5

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Bugsnax
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Godfall
  • Haven
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Watch Dogs: Legion

Gioco più atteso

  • Deathloop
  • Elden Ring
  • The Elder Scrolls VI
  • Far Cry 6
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • GhostWire: Tokyo
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • New God of War title
  • NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
  • Project Athia
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Studio dell'Anno

  • Bluepoint Games
  • Insomniac Games
  • Naughty Dog
  • miHoYo
  • Square Enix
  • Sucker Punch
Quale gioco voterete? A proposito di premi, segnaliamo che Ghost of Tsushima havinto il premio Player's Voice ai Game Awards 2020, dal momento che è stato il gioco più votato dai videogiocatori... anche più di The Last of Us Part 2!
