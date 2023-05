PlayStation chiude PixelOpus: il comunicato di Sony non chiarisce il futuro dei dipendenti

PixelOpus was a small team of about 15-20 people based out of San Mateo. It's been confirmed they were working on a UE5 game with Sony Pictures Animation. Unclear if the project has been scrapped or if it's being absorbed into a different studio. https://t.co/oazg2P1rUk

I like to think that with #ConcreteGenie - we made the world an ever-so-slightly better place... and not too many games these days have the chance to try and do that. I will always be grateful for my time building imaginative worlds with this incredible team. <3 https://t.co/F4Rk5Y0mf9