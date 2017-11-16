Everyeye.it

Playstation Experience 2017: lista degli espositori e dei titoli giocabili

di
Tramite le pagine del Playstation Blog americano, Sony Interactive Entertainment ha condiviso l'elenco "quasi completo" degli espositori e dei titoli giocabili che saranno presenti in occasione della Playstation Experience 2017.

La lista include circa 90 software house e publisher, fra i quali spiccano Bend Studios, Capcom, Deep Silver, Double Fine, Drinkbox Studios, Devolver Digital, Epic Games, Insomniac, Japan Studios, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, Quantic Dream e Santa Monica:

  • 11 bit studios
  • Ackk Studios
  • Activision Publishing, Inc.
  • Adult Swim Games
  • Aksys Games
  • AOne Games
  • Aquiris
  • Arcade Distillery
  • Arika CO.,LTD.
  • Armor Games Studios
  • Artifact 5
  • Ask an Enemy Studios
  • Atlus/Sega
  • Batterystaple Games and Fire Hose Games
  • Bend Studio
  • Bit Kid, Inc.
  • Blue Mammoth Games
  • Bungie & Activision
  • Capcom
  • Cleaversoft
  • Cococucumber
  • Crows Crows Crows
  • Dan & Gary Games
  • Dangen Entertainment
  • Deep Silver
  • Devolver Digital
  • Double Fine Productions
  • Drinkbox Studios
  • Electronic Arts
  • En Masse Entertainment / Bluehole, Inc.
  • Endnight Games
  • Epic Games
  • Finji + Infinite Fall
  • Firesprite
  • Friend & Foe AB
  • Grab Games
  • Grip Digital
  • Highwire Games
  • Hopoo Games, LLC
  • Household Games
  • Humble Bundle
  • iam8bit
  • Iggymob
  • Impulse Gear
  • Insomniac Games
  • ISVR
  • Japan Studio
  • Lienzo
  • Limited Run Games
  • London Studio
  • Mad Mimic
  • Media Molecule
  • Mommy’s Best Games
  • MunkyFun
  • Muse Games
  • NapNok Games
  • Naughty Dog
  • nDreams
  • Neowiz
  • Paranoid Productions
  • Playdius
  • Playism
  • Polyarc
  • Polyphony Digital
  • Quantic Dream
  • Rebellion
  • RocketPunch Games
  • Samurai Punk
  • San Diego Studio
  • Santa Monica Studio
  • Sirlin Games
  • Spooky Squid Games
  • Starbreeze
  • Studio Surgical Scalpels
  • Sunsoft
  • Supermassive Games
  • Survios
  • Team Meat
  • The Voxel Agents
  • Toadman Interactive
  • Tribetoy
  • Trion Worlds
  • Ubisoft Entertainment
  • Ultizero Games
  • USC Games
  • Versus Evil LLC
  • White Lotus Interactive
  • Wish Studios
  • Zoink Games

Di seguito, potete invece consultare l'elenco degli oltre 100 titoli che saranno presenti in forma giocabile:

PlayStation 4

  • 20XX
  • A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher
  • Aegis Defenders
  • At Sundown
  • Boundary
  • Brawlhalla
  • Call of Duty: WWII
  • Chasm
  • Children of Morta
  • Code :Hardcore
  • Crossing Souls
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
  • Deadbolt
  • Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • DJ Max Respect
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro
  • EarthNight
  • Fantasy Strike
  • Far Cry 5
  • fault milestone one
  • Fight Knight
  • Fighting EX Layer
  • Flipping Death
  • Fortnite Battle Royale
  • Frantics
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gran Turismo Sport
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition
  • Hidden Agenda
  • Horizon Chase Turbo
  • Hover
  • Iconoclasts
  • Immortal: Unchained
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Knowledge Is Power
  • Lost Soul Aside (PSX 2017 Special Version)
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
  • MLB The Show 17
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Moonlighter
  • Mothergunship
  • Mulaka
  • Night in the Woods
  • No Heroes Here
  • Omen of Sorrow
  • Pig Eat Ball
  • Pinstripe
  • Riverbond
  • Russian Subway Dogs
  • School Girl/Zombie Hunter
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shape of the World
  • SkullPirates
  • Sonic Forces
  • Sonic Mania
  • Strange Brigade
  • Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
  • Super Daryl Deluxe
  • Super Meat Boy Forever
  • Tera
  • That’s You!
  • The Adventure Pals
  • The Cat and the Coup
  • The Church in the Darkness
  • The Forest
  • The Gardens Between
  • The Night Journey
  • The Swords of Ditto
  • Tokyo Xanadu EX+
  • Tower 57
  • Trove
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[ST]
  • Vane
  • Walden, a game
  • War Theatre
  • Way of the Passive Fist
  • World End Economica
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • YIIK: A Postmodern RPG

PlayStation VR

  • Anamorphine
  • Bow to Blood
  • Bravo Team
  • Dark Eclipse
  • Farpoint
  • Golem
  • Gungrave
  • Knockout League
  • League of War: VR Arena
  • Medusa and Man
  • Moss
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • Shooty Fruity
  • Sprint Vector
  • The American Dream
  • The Inpatient
  • The Persistence
  • X Animal
  • Xing: The Land Beyond

La PlayStation Experience 2017 si terrà il 9 e 10 dicembre ad Anaheim, in California. Sony terrà un keynote dedicato alle ultime novità sabato 9 dicembre alle 5:00 di mattina (orario italiano). Secondo alcuni recenti rumor, in questa occasione verranno annunciati Devil May Cry 5 e Soul Calibur VI.

