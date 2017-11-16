Playstation Experience 2017: lista degli espositori e dei titoli giocabili

La lista include circa 90 software house e publisher, fra i quali spiccano Bend Studios, Capcom, Deep Silver, Double Fine, Drinkbox Studios, Devolver Digital, Epic Games, Insomniac, Japan Studios, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, Quantic Dream e Santa Monica:
- 11 bit studios
- Ackk Studios
- Activision Publishing, Inc.
- Adult Swim Games
- Aksys Games
- AOne Games
- Aquiris
- Arcade Distillery
- Arika CO.,LTD.
- Armor Games Studios
- Artifact 5
- Ask an Enemy Studios
- Atlus/Sega
- Batterystaple Games and Fire Hose Games
- Bend Studio
- Bit Kid, Inc.
- Blue Mammoth Games
- Bungie & Activision
- Capcom
- Cleaversoft
- Cococucumber
- Crows Crows Crows
- Dan & Gary Games
- Dangen Entertainment
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Double Fine Productions
- Drinkbox Studios
- Electronic Arts
- En Masse Entertainment / Bluehole, Inc.
- Endnight Games
- Epic Games
- Finji + Infinite Fall
- Firesprite
- Friend & Foe AB
- Grab Games
- Grip Digital
- Highwire Games
- Hopoo Games, LLC
- Household Games
- Humble Bundle
- iam8bit
- Iggymob
- Impulse Gear
- Insomniac Games
- ISVR
- Japan Studio
- Lienzo
- Limited Run Games
- London Studio
- Mad Mimic
- Media Molecule
- Mommy’s Best Games
- MunkyFun
- Muse Games
- NapNok Games
- Naughty Dog
- nDreams
- Neowiz
- Paranoid Productions
- Playdius
- Playism
- Polyarc
- Polyphony Digital
- Quantic Dream
- Rebellion
- RocketPunch Games
- Samurai Punk
- San Diego Studio
- Santa Monica Studio
- Sirlin Games
- Spooky Squid Games
- Starbreeze
- Studio Surgical Scalpels
- Sunsoft
- Supermassive Games
- Survios
- Team Meat
- The Voxel Agents
- Toadman Interactive
- Tribetoy
- Trion Worlds
- Ubisoft Entertainment
- Ultizero Games
- USC Games
- Versus Evil LLC
- White Lotus Interactive
- Wish Studios
- Zoink Games
Di seguito, potete invece consultare l'elenco degli oltre 100 titoli che saranno presenti in forma giocabile:
PlayStation 4
- 20XX
- A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher
- Aegis Defenders
- At Sundown
- Boundary
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Chasm
- Children of Morta
- Code :Hardcore
- Crossing Souls
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package
- Deadbolt
- Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris
- Detroit: Become Human
- DJ Max Respect
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- EarthNight
- Fantasy Strike
- Far Cry 5
- fault milestone one
- Fight Knight
- Fighting EX Layer
- Flipping Death
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Frantics
- Gang Beasts
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition
- Hidden Agenda
- Horizon Chase Turbo
- Hover
- Iconoclasts
- Immortal: Unchained
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Knights and Bikes
- Knowledge Is Power
- Lost Soul Aside (PSX 2017 Special Version)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- MLB The Show 17
- Monster Hunter: World
- Moonlighter
- Mothergunship
- Mulaka
- Night in the Woods
- No Heroes Here
- Omen of Sorrow
- Pig Eat Ball
- Pinstripe
- Riverbond
- Russian Subway Dogs
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shape of the World
- SkullPirates
- Sonic Forces
- Sonic Mania
- Strange Brigade
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition
- Super Daryl Deluxe
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Tera
- That’s You!
- The Adventure Pals
- The Cat and the Coup
- The Church in the Darkness
- The Forest
- The Gardens Between
- The Night Journey
- The Swords of Ditto
- Tokyo Xanadu EX+
- Tower 57
- Trove
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[ST]
- Vane
- Walden, a game
- War Theatre
- Way of the Passive Fist
- World End Economica
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
PlayStation VR
- Anamorphine
- Bow to Blood
- Bravo Team
- Dark Eclipse
- Farpoint
- Golem
- Gungrave
- Knockout League
- League of War: VR Arena
- Medusa and Man
- Moss
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- Shooty Fruity
- Sprint Vector
- The American Dream
- The Inpatient
- The Persistence
- X Animal
- Xing: The Land Beyond
La PlayStation Experience 2017 si terrà il 9 e 10 dicembre ad Anaheim, in California. Sony terrà un keynote dedicato alle ultime novità sabato 9 dicembre alle 5:00 di mattina (orario italiano). Secondo alcuni recenti rumor, in questa occasione verranno annunciati Devil May Cry 5 e Soul Calibur VI.