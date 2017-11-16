Playstation Experience 2017: lista degli espositori e dei titoli giocabili

Tramite le pagine del Playstation Blog americano,ha condiviso l'elenco "" degli espositori e dei titoli giocabili che saranno presenti in occasione della

La lista include circa 90 software house e publisher, fra i quali spiccano Bend Studios, Capcom, Deep Silver, Double Fine, Drinkbox Studios, Devolver Digital, Epic Games, Insomniac, Japan Studios, Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, Quantic Dream e Santa Monica:

11 bit studios

Ackk Studios

Activision Publishing, Inc.

Adult Swim Games

Aksys Games

AOne Games

Aquiris

Arcade Distillery

Arika CO.,LTD.

Armor Games Studios

Artifact 5

Ask an Enemy Studios

Atlus/Sega

Batterystaple Games and Fire Hose Games

Bend Studio

Bit Kid, Inc.

Blue Mammoth Games

Bungie & Activision

Capcom

Cleaversoft

Cococucumber

Crows Crows Crows

Dan & Gary Games

Dangen Entertainment

Deep Silver

Devolver Digital

Double Fine Productions

Drinkbox Studios

Electronic Arts

En Masse Entertainment / Bluehole, Inc.

Endnight Games

Epic Games

Finji + Infinite Fall

Firesprite

Friend & Foe AB

Grab Games

Grip Digital

Highwire Games

Hopoo Games, LLC

Household Games

Humble Bundle

iam8bit

Iggymob

Impulse Gear

Insomniac Games

ISVR

Japan Studio

Lienzo

Limited Run Games

London Studio

Mad Mimic

Media Molecule

Mommy’s Best Games

MunkyFun

Muse Games

NapNok Games

Naughty Dog

nDreams

Neowiz

Paranoid Productions

Playdius

Playism

Polyarc

Polyphony Digital

Quantic Dream

Rebellion

RocketPunch Games

Samurai Punk

San Diego Studio

Santa Monica Studio

Sirlin Games

Spooky Squid Games

Starbreeze

Studio Surgical Scalpels

Sunsoft

Supermassive Games

Survios

Team Meat

The Voxel Agents

Toadman Interactive

Tribetoy

Trion Worlds

Ubisoft Entertainment

Ultizero Games

USC Games

Versus Evil LLC

White Lotus Interactive

Wish Studios

Zoink Games

Di seguito, potete invece consultare l'elenco degli oltre 100 titoli che saranno presenti in forma giocabile:

PlayStation 4

20XX

A Duel Hand Disaster: Trackher

Aegis Defenders

At Sundown

Boundary

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: WWII

Chasm

Children of Morta

Code :Hardcore

Crossing Souls

Dead by Daylight

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package

Deadbolt

Destiny 2 – Expansion I: Curse of Osiris

Detroit: Become Human

DJ Max Respect

Dragon’s Crown Pro

EarthNight

Fantasy Strike

Far Cry 5

fault milestone one

Fight Knight

Fighting EX Layer

Flipping Death

Fortnite Battle Royale

Frantics

Gang Beasts

Gran Turismo Sport

Guacamelee! 2

Guns of Icarus Alliance: PS4 Edition

Hidden Agenda

Horizon Chase Turbo

Hover

Iconoclasts

Immortal: Unchained

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Knights and Bikes

Knowledge Is Power

Lost Soul Aside (PSX 2017 Special Version)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

MLB The Show 17

Monster Hunter: World

Moonlighter

Mothergunship

Mulaka

Night in the Woods

No Heroes Here

Omen of Sorrow

Pig Eat Ball

Pinstripe

Riverbond

Russian Subway Dogs

School Girl/Zombie Hunter

Shadow of the Colossus

Shape of the World

SkullPirates

Sonic Forces

Sonic Mania

Strange Brigade

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Super Daryl Deluxe

Super Meat Boy Forever

Tera

That’s You!

The Adventure Pals

The Cat and the Coup

The Church in the Darkness

The Forest

The Gardens Between

The Night Journey

The Swords of Ditto

Tokyo Xanadu EX+

Tower 57

Trove

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[ST]

Vane

Walden, a game

War Theatre

Way of the Passive Fist

World End Economica

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG

PlayStation VR

Anamorphine

Bow to Blood

Bravo Team

Dark Eclipse

Farpoint

Golem

Gungrave

Knockout League

League of War: VR Arena

Medusa and Man

Moss

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Shooty Fruity

Sprint Vector

The American Dream

The Inpatient

The Persistence

X Animal

Xing: The Land Beyond

La PlayStation Experience 2017 si terrà il 9 e 10 dicembre ad Anaheim, in California. Sony terrà un keynote dedicato alle ultime novità sabato 9 dicembre alle 5:00 di mattina (orario italiano). Secondo alcuni recenti rumor, in questa occasione verranno annunciati Devil May Cry 5 e Soul Calibur VI.