Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. Scheda PlayStation 4
  3. Notizie
  4. PlayStation Japan ci ricorda dei tanti giochi in arrivo quest'anno con un trailer musicale

PlayStation Japan ci ricorda dei tanti giochi in arrivo quest'anno con un trailer musicale

di
Video l'annuncio di nintendo labo commentato in diretta da francesco e alessandro l'annuncio di nintendo labo commentato in diretta da francesco e alessandro
Video phil spencer accenna ad alcuni cambiamenti per la conferenza e3 di xbox phil spencer accenna ad alcuni cambiamenti per la conferenza e3 di xbox
Video dragon ball fighterz: la video anteprima del nuovo picchiaduro di dbz e db super dragon ball fighterz: la video anteprima del nuovo picchiaduro di dbz e db super
Video metal gear survive spiegato bene: storia, gameplay e multiplayer, tutto quello che c'è da sapere in un video metal gear survive spiegato bene: storia, gameplay e multiplayer, tutto quello che c'è da sapere in un video
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Quest'oggi Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan and Asia ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer musicale dedicato alla ricchissima lineup dei titoli per PlayStation 4 in arrivo nel corso di quest'anno.

Il filmato, intitolato Playin’ Swingin’ inizia con il pezzo da novanta in arrivo tra pochissimi giorni, Monster Hunter World (testabile in questio giorni grazie alla terza e ultima beta), per poi proseguire a tempo di musica con titoli del calibro di God of War, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Detroit: Become Human, Far Cry 5, Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Metal Gear Survive, Shadow of the Colossus, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Dynasty Warriors 9, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Secret of Mana, The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Attack on Titan 2, Dragon’s Crown Pro e molti altri.

Ce n'è davvero per tutti i gusti, buona visione!

Quanto è interessante?
2
Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per Scheda PlayStation 4

  1. Q&A, GTA Online, FIFA 18 Ultimate Team e Rainbow Six Siege in diretta oggi 19 gennaio
  2. Age of Empires Definitive Edition uscirà a febbraio su PC