PlayStation Japan ci ricorda dei tanti giochi in arrivo quest'anno con un trailer musicale

Quest'oggiha pubblicato un nuovo trailer musicale dedicato alla ricchissima lineup dei titoli perin arrivo nel corso di quest'anno.

Il filmato, intitolato Playin’ Swingin’ inizia con il pezzo da novanta in arrivo tra pochissimi giorni, Monster Hunter World (testabile in questio giorni grazie alla terza e ultima beta), per poi proseguire a tempo di musica con titoli del calibro di God of War, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, Detroit: Become Human, Far Cry 5, Hokuto Ga Gotoku, Metal Gear Survive, Shadow of the Colossus, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, Dynasty Warriors 9, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Secret of Mana, The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Attack on Titan 2, Dragon’s Crown Pro e molti altri.

Ce n'è davvero per tutti i gusti, buona visione!