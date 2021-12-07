PlayStation Now tutti i giochi: la lista aggiornata con le ultime novità
Davide Leoni
Sony ha annunciato i giochi PlayStation Now di dicembre 2021 chiudendo così l'anno del suo servizio in abbonamento: quale miglior occasione per un riassunto di tutti i giochi disponibili su PlayStation Now?
Di seguito trovate la lista completa, in ordine alfabetico, dei giochi disponibili su PlayStation Now, aggiornata a dicembre 2021. L'elenco include tutti i giochi giocabili su PS4, PC e PS5:
PlayStation Now tutti i giochi
A Boy and His Blob
ABZU
Aces of the Luftwaffe
Ace It Out: A Game of Charades
Action Henk
Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchirion
Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders
Air Conflicts: Vietnam
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
Alchemic Jousts
Alex Kidd in Miracle World
Alien Rage
Alien Spidy
Alienation
Alpha Protocol
Altered Beast
Adios
Amnesia Collection
Anarchy: Rush Hour
Anna: Extended Edition
Anondyne
Anomaly 2
Anomaly: Warzone Earth
AO Tennis 2
Ape Escape 2
Aqua Panic
Ar No Surge: Ode to an Unborn Star
Aragami
Arc: Twilight of Spirits
Arcana Heart 3
Arcania: The Complete Tale
Armageddon Riders
Assault Suit Leynos
Assetto Corsa
Asura's Wrath
Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1
Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2
Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky
Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea
Back to Bed
Baja Edge of Control HD
Bard's Gold
Baseball Riot
Batman: The Telltale Series
Batman: Arkham Asylum
Batman: Arkham City
Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Origins
Battalion Commander
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battle Princess of Arcadias
Battle Chess
Battle Worlds: Kronos
Battleborn
Battlefield 4
Battlefield Hardline
Ben 10
Bentley's Hackpack
Beyond: Two Souls
Big Sky Infinity
Binaries
Bionic Commando: Rearmed
Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2
BioShock Remastered
BioShock 2 Remastered
BioShock Infinite Remastered
Black Knight Sword
Black Mirror
Bladestorm: Nightmare
Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War
Blast 'Em Bunnies
BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
BlazBlue: Chronophantasma
BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend
Blaze Rush
Blood Bowl 2
Blood Knights
Bloodborne
Bloodrayne Betrayal
Bodycount
Bokosuka Wars 2
Bolt
Bomberman Ultra
Borderlands 2: Ultimate Edition
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Ultimate Edition
Bound
Bound by Flame
Braid
Brawlout
Brink
Broforce
Broken Age
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Brutal
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
Capcom Arcade Cabinet
Car Mechanic Simulator
Carmageddon Max Damage
Cars 2
Cars: Mater-National
Cars: Race-O-Rama
Castle Invasion: Throne Out
Castlestorm: Definitive Edition
Castlevania: Harmony Despair
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
Castlevania: Mirror of Fate HD
Catherine
Cel Damage HD
Celeste
Champion Jockey
Chess Ultra
Cities: Skylines
Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus
Clockwork Tales of Glass and Ink
Clouds & Sheep 2
Costume Quest 2
CounterSpy
Crash Commando
Crazy Taxi
Crimsonland
Critter Crunch
Croixleur Sigma
Cuboid
Damnation
Dandara
Danger Zone
Dangerous Golf
Dark Arcana: The Carnival
Dark Chronicle
Dark Cloud
Dark Cloud 2
Dark Mist
Dark Void
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition
Darksiders Genesis
Darkstalkers Resurrection
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
Daytona USA
Dead Island Definitive Edition
Dead Island Retro Revenge
Dead Island Riptide
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
Dead or Alive 5: Last Round
Dead Space 3
Deadlight Director's Cut
Deadly Premonition: The Directors Cut
Death Track: Resurrection
deBlob
deBlob 2
deTuned
Deception IV: Blood Ties
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
Defense Grid 2
Desert Child
Desperados III
Destroy All Humans!
Detroit: Become Human
Devil May Cry HD Collection
Devil May Cry 4
DiRT 4
DiRT Rally
Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice
Disgaea 4
Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance
Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
Dishonored
Dishonored 2
Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
Disney Universe: Ultimate Edition
Disney Pixar: Toy Story Mania
Disney Pixar: Brave
Doki Doki Universe
Don Bradman Cricket
Don't Die Mr Robot
DOOM
Double Dragon Neon
Duke Nukem Forever
Dungeon 3
Dynamite Fishing World Games
Dynasty Warriors 6
Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7
Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires
Dynasty Warriors 7 Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors 8
Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends
Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
8-Bit Armies
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
Earth's Dawn
Eat Them!
Echochrome
Electronic Super Joy
Elefunk
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
Entwined
Escape Plan
Ethan Meteor Hunter
Eufloria
Eve Valkyrie Warzone
Eventide: Slavic Fable
Everybody's Golf
Everybody's Golf: World Tour
Everybody's Gone to the Rapture
Everybody's Tennis
Exile's End
Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky
Extreme Exorcism
F1 Race Stars
F1 2014
F1 2015
F1 2016
F1 2017
F1 2019
F1 2020
Faery: Legends of Avalon
Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
Fallout 3
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Fallout: New Vegas
Fantavision
Farming Simulator 15
Farming Simulator 17
Farming Simulator 19
Fat Princess Adventures
FEAR
Fighting Vipers
Final Exam
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
Final Fight Double Impact
Flow
Flower
Fluster Cluck
For Honor
Forbidden Siren
Friday the 13th
Frogger Returns
Frostpunk
G-Force
Gal-Gun: Double Peace
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Gem Smashers
Genji
Get Even
Ghostrunner
Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams: Director's Cut
Go Puzzle
God of War (2005)
God of War (2018)
God of War 2
God of War 3 Remastered
God of War Ascension
God of War Chains of Olympus
God of War Ghost of Sparta
Golden Axe
Grand Ages Medieval
Grand Kingdom
Grand Theft Auto 3: Definitive Edition - Until 31st January, 2022
Gravity Crash
Gravity Rush Remastered
Gravity Rush 2
Greedfall
Greg Hastings Paintball 2
GRID Autosport
Grim Fandango Remastered
Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
Guacamelee!
Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator
Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
Hamilton's Great Adventure
Hamster Ball
Hardware Rivals
Heavenly Sword
Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
Heavy Rain
Helldivers
Hello Neighbor
Hollow Knight
Hohokum
Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
House of the Dead 3
House of the Dead 4
House of the Dead Overkill
How to Survive Storm Warning Edition
Hunted: The Demon's Forge
Hunter's Trophy 2: America
Hunter's Trophy 2: Australia
Hustle Kings
I, Zombie
I Am Bread
Ibb & Obb
ICO
In Space We Brawl
inFAMOUS
inFAMOUS 2
inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood
inFAMOUS: Second Son
Infinite Minigolf
Injustice: Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition
Injustice 2
Inside by Radio
Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
Ironcast
Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
Joe Danger 2
Joe Dever's Lone Wolf
John Wick Hex
Journey
Judge Dee: The City God Case
Kickbeat: Special Edition
Killing Floor 2
Killzone
Killzone: Shadow Fall
Killzone 2
Killzone 3
Kinetica
King Oddball
Kingdom New Lands
Knack
Knytt Underground
Krinkle Krusher
Kromaia
Kung-Fu Rabbit
Learning with the PooYoos
Legasista
Legend of Kay Anniversary
LEGO Batman The Video Game
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
LEGO City Undercover
LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4
LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
LEGO Movie Video Game
LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
LEGO Star Wars III
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventure
LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues
LEGO The Ninjago Movie Video Game
Lemmings
Leo's Fortune
Limbo
Linger in Shadows
Little Nightmares
Lock's Quest
LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
LocoRoco
Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut
Lords of the Fallen
Lost Planet: Extreme Conditions
Lost Planet 2
Lost Planet 3
Lost Sea
Lovely Planet
LUMO
Machinarium
Mafia: Definitive Edition - Until 28th February, 2022
Mafia 2
Mafia 3
Magic Orbz
Magicka 2
Magus
Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
Mantis Burn Racing
Mars: War Logs
Mastercube
Medievil
Mega Man 9
Mega Man 10
Megadimension Neptuina VII
Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
Metal Gear Solid HD Collection
Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes
Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain
Metal Slug 3
Metro 2033: Redux
Metro Last Light: Redux
Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
Minutes
Mirror's Edge
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
Momonga Pinball Adventures
Monkey Island 2
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game
Moonlighter
Mordheim: City of the Damned
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat X
MotoGP 15
MotoGP 17
Motorcycle Club
MotorStorm Apocalypse
MotorStorm RC
Mount & Blade: War Band
Mouse Craft
Moving Out
Mud Runner
MX vs ATV Alive
MX vs ATV All Out
MX vs ATV Untamed
MX vs ATV Supercross Encore
MX vs ATV Reflex
MXGP
MXGP 2
MXGP 3
My Time at Portia
Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics
NASCAR 3: Last Round
NASCAR Heat 4
NASCAR Heat 5
Natural Doctrine
Need for Speed Rivals
Neon Chrome
Neuro Voider
Nidhogg
Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call
NiGHTS into Dreams
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Ninja Gaiden Sigma
Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge
Ninja Pizza Girl
Nioh
Nioh 2
No Time to Explain
Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere
Nova 111
Numblast
100ft Robot Golf
Obliteracers
Observation
Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD
Okage: Shadow King
OlliOlli
OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Omega Quintet
Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
Operation Flashpoint: Red River
Order Up!!
Overcooked 2
Overlord
Overlord: Fellowship of Evil
Overlord: Raising Hell
Painkiller: Hell & Damnation
Pang Adventures
Papo & Yo
Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Pharaonic
Phineas & Ferb Across the 2nd Dimension
Pid
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pirates of the Caribbean At World's End
Pix the Cat
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
Pixel Piracy
PixelJunk Eden Encore
PixelJunk Monsters Encore
PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
PixelJunk Shooter
PixelJunk Shooter 2
PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
PixelJunk Side Scroller
Piyotama
Plague Road
Planet Minigolf
Planets Under Attack
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
Ponch
Pool Nation
Port Royale 3
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Prey
Primal
Proteus
Pumped BMX Plus
Puppeteer
Pure Chess
Pure Farming 2018
Pure Hold'Em
Pure Pool
Puzzle Agent
Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Q*Bert Reboot
Quantum Theory
R-Type Dimensions
RAD
Rad Rodgers
Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
RAGE
RAGE 2
Ragnarok Odyssey Ace
Raiden IV: Overkill
Raiden V: Director's Cut
Rain
Rainbow Moon
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
Ratatouille
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
Ratchet & Clank: Q-Force
Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
Real Farm
Realms of Ancient War
Rebel Galaxy
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
Red Faction
Red Faction 2
Red Faction Guerrilla
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
Red Johnson's Chronicles
Renegade Ops
Resident Evil: Code Veronica X
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Resident Evil Revelations 2
Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
Resident Evil: Revelations
Resistance 3
Resogun
Retro City Rampage DX
Retro/Grade
Reus
Ricochet HD
RIDE
RIDE 3
Riff: Everyday Shooter
Rise of the Argonauts
Risen 3: Titan Lords
RIVE
Rocket League
Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
Rogue Galaxy
Rogue Stormers
Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII
Rotastic
Runner 2
Sacred Citadel
Saints Row 2
Saints Row 4: Remastered
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space
Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse
Samural Warriors 4
Savage Moon
Seasons After Fall
Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo
Shadow Complex Remastered
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadwen
Shatter
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution
Silent Hill HD Collection
Sine Mora EX
Siren Blood Curse
Skullgirls Encore
Skyfighter
Sky Dive
Sky Scrappers
Slime-San: Superslime Edition
Sly Cooper HD Collection
Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
Smash Cars
Snake Ball
Sniper Elite 3
Sniper Elite 4
Sniper Elite V2
Sniper Ghost Warrior
Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
Soldner-X
Soldner-X2: Final Frontier
SOMA
Sonic Adventure
Sonic Adventure 2
Sonic CD
Sonic Forces
Sonic Generations
Sonic Mania
Sonic the Fighters
Sonic the Hedgehog 4
Sonic Unleashed
Soul Axiom
Sound Shapes
Space Ace
Sparkle 2
Sparkle Unleashed
Spec Ops: The Line
Spelunky
Spitlings
Split/Second
Square Heroes
Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
Star Wars Racer Revenge
Star Wars Bounty Hunter
Star Wars The Force Unleashed
Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2
Stardust Galaxy Warriors
Starhawk
Starwahl
Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark
Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones
Steep
Steredenn: Binary Stars
Stick It to the Man
Stikbold
Stranded Deep
Street Fighter V
Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People
Strider
Strike Suit Zero
Styx: Shards of Darkness
Super Exploding Zoo
Super Hang-On
Super Mega Baseball
Super Star Wars
Super Stardust Ultra
Super Toy Cars
SUPERHOT
Surgeon Simulator: A&E Anniversary Edition
Surviving Mars
Syberia
Syberia 2
Tachyon Project
Tales from Space: About a Blob
Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
Tales of Monkey Island
Team Sonic Racing
Tearaway Unfolded
Tekken 7 - Until 28th February, 2022
Tennis in the Face
Terraria
Teslagrad
Tetraminos
The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Bug Butcher
The Darkness
The Darkness 2
The Dwarves
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Evil Within
The Evil Within 2
The Final Station
The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour
The Guided Fate Paradox
The Keeper of 4 Elements
The King of Fighters XIII
The Last Guy
The Last of Us
The Last of Us: Left Behind
The Last of Us: Part II - Until 3rd January, 2022
The Last Tinker: City of Colors
The Long Dark
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief
The Raven Remastered
The Secret of Monkey Island
The Sinking City
The Spectrum Retreat
The Surge
The Surge 2
The Swapper
The Swindle
The Town of Light
The Treasures of Montezuma 4
The Turing Test
The Unfinished Swan
The Witch and the Hundred Knight
The Wolf Among Us
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
This War of Mine
Thomas Was Alone
Tiny Troopers: Joint Ops
Titan Attacks
Titan Quest
Toki Tori 2+
Tokyo Jungle
Tokyo Xanadu
Torment: Tides of Numenera
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Touhou Scarlet Curiosity
Toukiden 2
Toukiden Kiwami
Tour de France 2017
Toy Home
Toybox Turbos
Trash Panic
Tricky Towers
Trine
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
Trinity: Souls of Z'ill Oll
Tron Evolution
Tron Run/r
Tropico 5
Truck Racer
Twisted Metal
Two Worlds 2
Ultra Street Fighter IV
Ultratron
Uncharted: Drake's Fortune
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
Undertale
Until Dawn
Urban Trial: Freestyle
Valentino Rossi: The Game
Vampyr
Vegas Party
Velocibox
Velocity 2X
Velocity Ultra
Vessel
Victor Vran: Overkill Edition
Vikings: Wolves of Midgard
Virtua Fighter 2
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Virtua Fighter: Final Showdown
Wakeboarding HD
Warhammer 40K Inquisitor – Martyr
Warhammer End Times: Vermintide
Warhammer Vermintide 2
Warriors All Stars
Warriors: Legends of Troy
Warriors Orochi 3
Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
Wet
When Vikings Attack
Whispering Willows
White Knight Chronicles International Edition
White Knight Chronicles 2: Director's Cut
Wild Arms 3
Wild Guns Reloaded
Windbound
Wolfenstein: The New Order
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
World to the West
WRC 8
Wuppo
WWE 2K18
WWE 2K19
X-Blades
XCOM 2
XCOM: Enemy Within
Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
Yakuza 4
Yakuza 5
Yama Yama
Yesterday Origins
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
Zack Zero
Zen Pinball 2
Zeno Clash 2
Ziggurat
Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge
Zombie Vikings
Nel 2022 PlayStation Now e PlayStation Plus potrebbero subire una trasformazione, un report di Jason Schreier ha infatti svelato il nuovo servizio Sony Project Spartacus, apparentemente in arrivo durante la primavera del 2022 su PS4 e PS5 con l'obiettivo di "fondere" Plus e Now e competere con il rivale Xbox Game Pass.
Altri contenuti per PlayStation Now
- PlayStation Now: ecco i giochi gratis di dicembre tra GTA, Final Fantasy... e Keanu Reeves
- PlayStation Now: lo streaming verrà potenziato? Lo suggerisce il nuovo brevetto Sony
- PlayStation Now: Mafia Definitive Edition guida la lista dei giochi gratis di novembre
- PlayStation Now, leak per i nuovi giochi di novembre: l'insider di PS Plus colpisce ancora
- PlayStation Now, è ufficiale: c'è anche The Last of Us 2 tra i giochi gratis di ottobre!
PlayStation Now
