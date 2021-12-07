PlayStation Now tutti i giochi: la lista aggiornata con le ultime novità

Sony ha annunciato i giochi PlayStation Now di dicembre 2021 chiudendo così l'anno del suo servizio in abbonamento: quale miglior occasione per un riassunto di tutti i giochi disponibili su PlayStation Now?

Di seguito trovate la lista completa, in ordine alfabetico, dei giochi disponibili su PlayStation Now, aggiornata a dicembre 2021. L'elenco include tutti i giochi giocabili su PS4, PC e PS5:

PlayStation Now tutti i giochi

A Boy and His Blob

ABZU

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Ace It Out: A Game of Charades

Action Henk

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchirion

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Alchemic Jousts

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

Alienation

Alpha Protocol

Altered Beast

Adios

Amnesia Collection

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna: Extended Edition

Anondyne

Anomaly 2

Anomaly: Warzone Earth

AO Tennis 2

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic

Ar No Surge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Aragami

Arc: Twilight of Spirits

Arcana Heart 3

Arcania: The Complete Tale

Armageddon Riders

Assault Suit Leynos

Assetto Corsa

Asura's Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Back to Bed

Baja Edge of Control HD

Bard's Gold

Baseball Riot

Batman: The Telltale Series

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battalion Commander

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Battle Chess

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Battleborn

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Hardline

Ben 10

Bentley's Hackpack

Beyond: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

Binaries

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered

BioShock Infinite Remastered

Black Knight Sword

Black Mirror

Bladestorm: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War

Blast 'Em Bunnies

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Chronophantasma

BlazBlue: Chronophantasma Extend

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend

Blaze Rush

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Knights

Bloodborne

Bloodrayne Betrayal

Bodycount

Bokosuka Wars 2

Bolt

Bomberman Ultra

Borderlands 2: Ultimate Edition

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Ultimate Edition

Bound

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brawlout

Brink

Broforce

Broken Age

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Brutal

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon Max Damage

Cars 2

Cars: Mater-National

Cars: Race-O-Rama

Castle Invasion: Throne Out

Castlestorm: Definitive Edition

Castlevania: Harmony Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Castlevania: Mirror of Fate HD

Catherine

Cel Damage HD

Celeste

Champion Jockey

Chess Ultra

Cities: Skylines

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus

Clockwork Tales of Glass and Ink

Clouds & Sheep 2

Costume Quest 2

CounterSpy

Crash Commando

Crazy Taxi

Crimsonland

Critter Crunch

Croixleur Sigma

Cuboid

Damnation

Dandara

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Arcana: The Carnival

Dark Chronicle

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Dark Mist

Dark Void

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Darksiders 2: Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Genesis

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Daytona USA

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island Riptide

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Dead Space 3

Deadlight Director's Cut

Deadly Premonition: The Directors Cut

Death Track: Resurrection

deBlob

deBlob 2

deTuned

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Defense Grid 2

Desert Child

Desperados III

Destroy All Humans!

Detroit: Become Human

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Devil May Cry 4

DiRT 4

DiRT Rally

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Dishonored

Dishonored 2

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Universe: Ultimate Edition

Disney Pixar: Toy Story Mania

Disney Pixar: Brave

Doki Doki Universe

Don Bradman Cricket

Don't Die Mr Robot

DOOM

Double Dragon Neon

Duke Nukem Forever

Dungeon 3

Dynamite Fishing World Games

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7 Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

8-Bit Armies

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth's Dawn

Eat Them!

Echochrome

Electronic Super Joy

Elefunk

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood

Entwined

Escape Plan

Ethan Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Eve Valkyrie Warzone

Eventide: Slavic Fable

Everybody's Golf

Everybody's Golf: World Tour

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture

Everybody's Tennis

Exile's End

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Extreme Exorcism

F1 Race Stars

F1 2014

F1 2015

F1 2016

F1 2017

F1 2019

F1 2020

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

Fallout 3

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Fantavision

Farming Simulator 15

Farming Simulator 17

Farming Simulator 19

Fat Princess Adventures

FEAR

Fighting Vipers

Final Exam

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fight Double Impact

Flow

Flower

Fluster Cluck

For Honor

Forbidden Siren

Friday the 13th

Frogger Returns

Frostpunk

G-Force

Gal-Gun: Double Peace

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gem Smashers

Genji

Get Even

Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams: Director's Cut

Go Puzzle

God of War (2005)

God of War (2018)

God of War 2

God of War 3 Remastered

God of War Ascension

God of War Chains of Olympus

God of War Ghost of Sparta

Golden Axe

Grand Ages Medieval

Grand Kingdom

Grand Theft Auto 3: Definitive Edition - Until 31st January, 2022

Gravity Crash

Gravity Rush Remastered

Gravity Rush 2

Greedfall

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

GRID Autosport

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride

Guacamelee!

Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Hamster Ball

Hardware Rivals

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Rain

Helldivers

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight

Hohokum

Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

House of the Dead 3

House of the Dead 4

House of the Dead Overkill

How to Survive Storm Warning Edition

Hunted: The Demon's Forge

Hunter's Trophy 2: America

Hunter's Trophy 2: Australia

Hustle Kings

I, Zombie

I Am Bread

Ibb & Obb

ICO

In Space We Brawl

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS: Festival of Blood

inFAMOUS: Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice: Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition

Injustice 2

Inside by Radio

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Ironcast

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Joe Danger 2

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf

John Wick Hex

Journey

Judge Dee: The City God Case

Kickbeat: Special Edition

Killing Floor 2

Killzone

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Killzone 2

Killzone 3

Kinetica

King Oddball

Kingdom New Lands

Knack

Knytt Underground

Krinkle Krusher

Kromaia

Kung-Fu Rabbit

Learning with the PooYoos

Legasista

Legend of Kay Anniversary

LEGO Batman The Video Game

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO City Undercover

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

LEGO Movie Video Game

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventure

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues

LEGO The Ninjago Movie Video Game

Lemmings

Leo's Fortune

Limbo

Linger in Shadows

Little Nightmares

Lock's Quest

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

LocoRoco

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut

Lords of the Fallen

Lost Planet: Extreme Conditions

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Sea

Lovely Planet

LUMO

Machinarium

Mafia: Definitive Edition - Until 28th February, 2022

Mafia 2

Mafia 3

Magic Orbz

Magicka 2

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Mantis Burn Racing

Mars: War Logs

Mastercube

Medievil

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Megadimension Neptuina VII

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection

Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

Metal Slug 3

Metro 2033: Redux

Metro Last Light: Redux

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Minutes

Mirror's Edge

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momonga Pinball Adventures

Monkey Island 2

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game

Moonlighter

Mordheim: City of the Damned

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat X

MotoGP 15

MotoGP 17

Motorcycle Club

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Mount & Blade: War Band

Mouse Craft

Moving Out

Mud Runner

MX vs ATV Alive

MX vs ATV All Out

MX vs ATV Untamed

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

MX vs ATV Reflex

MXGP

MXGP 2

MXGP 3

My Time at Portia

Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics

NASCAR 3: Last Round

NASCAR Heat 4

NASCAR Heat 5

Natural Doctrine

Need for Speed Rivals

Neon Chrome

Neuro Voider

Nidhogg

Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart

Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call

NiGHTS into Dreams

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

Ninja Pizza Girl

Nioh

Nioh 2

No Time to Explain

Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere

Nova 111

Numblast

100ft Robot Golf

Obliteracers

Observation

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD

Okage: Shadow King

OlliOlli

OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Omega Quintet

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Order Up!!

Overcooked 2

Overlord

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil

Overlord: Raising Hell

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation

Pang Adventures

Papo & Yo

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pharaonic

Phineas & Ferb Across the 2nd Dimension

Pid

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pirates of the Caribbean At World's End

Pix the Cat

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic

Pixel Piracy

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

PixelJunk Shooter

PixelJunk Shooter 2

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

PixelJunk Side Scroller

Piyotama

Plague Road

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Ponch

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Prey

Primal

Proteus

Pumped BMX Plus

Puppeteer

Pure Chess

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold'Em

Pure Pool

Puzzle Agent

Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Q*Bert Reboot

Quantum Theory

R-Type Dimensions

RAD

Rad Rodgers

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

RAGE

RAGE 2

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV: Overkill

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rain

Rainbow Moon

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Q-Force

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Real Farm

Realms of Ancient War

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction 2

Red Faction Guerrilla

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Red Johnson's Chronicles

Renegade Ops

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resident Evil: Revelations

Resistance 3

Resogun

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Reus

Ricochet HD

RIDE

RIDE 3

Riff: Everyday Shooter

Rise of the Argonauts

Risen 3: Titan Lords

RIVE

Rocket League

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Stormers

Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIII

Rotastic

Runner 2

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Saints Row 4: Remastered

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse

Samural Warriors 4

Savage Moon

Seasons After Fall

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo

Shadow Complex Remastered

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadwen

Shatter

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution

Silent Hill HD Collection

Sine Mora EX

Siren Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Skyfighter

Sky Dive

Sky Scrappers

Slime-San: Superslime Edition

Sly Cooper HD Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snake Ball

Sniper Elite 3

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite V2

Sniper Ghost Warrior

Sniper Ghost Warrior 2

Soldner-X

Soldner-X2: Final Frontier

SOMA

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic CD

Sonic Forces

Sonic Generations

Sonic Mania

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic the Hedgehog 4

Sonic Unleashed

Soul Axiom

Sound Shapes

Space Ace

Sparkle 2

Sparkle Unleashed

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunky

Spitlings

Split/Second

Square Heroes

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Racer Revenge

Star Wars Bounty Hunter

Star Wars The Force Unleashed

Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2

Stardust Galaxy Warriors

Starhawk

Starwahl

Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark

Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones

Steep

Steredenn: Binary Stars

Stick It to the Man

Stikbold

Stranded Deep

Street Fighter V

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People

Strider

Strike Suit Zero

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Super Exploding Zoo

Super Hang-On

Super Mega Baseball

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust Ultra

Super Toy Cars

SUPERHOT

Surgeon Simulator: A&E Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Syberia

Syberia 2

Tachyon Project

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tales of Monkey Island

Team Sonic Racing

Tearaway Unfolded

Tekken 7 - Until 28th February, 2022

Tennis in the Face

Terraria

Teslagrad

Tetraminos

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Bug Butcher

The Darkness

The Darkness 2

The Dwarves

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Final Station

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour

The Guided Fate Paradox

The Keeper of 4 Elements

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Last of Us

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last of Us: Part II - Until 3rd January, 2022

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Long Dark

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief

The Raven Remastered

The Secret of Monkey Island

The Sinking City

The Spectrum Retreat

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Swapper

The Swindle

The Town of Light

The Treasures of Montezuma 4

The Turing Test

The Unfinished Swan

The Witch and the Hundred Knight

The Wolf Among Us

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

This War of Mine

Thomas Was Alone

Tiny Troopers: Joint Ops

Titan Attacks

Titan Quest

Toki Tori 2+

Tokyo Jungle

Tokyo Xanadu

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Scarlet Curiosity

Toukiden 2

Toukiden Kiwami

Tour de France 2017

Toy Home

Toybox Turbos

Trash Panic

Tricky Towers

Trine

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Trinity: Souls of Z'ill Oll

Tron Evolution

Tron Run/r

Tropico 5

Truck Racer

Twisted Metal

Two Worlds 2

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Ultratron

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception

Undertale

Until Dawn

Urban Trial: Freestyle

Valentino Rossi: The Game

Vampyr

Vegas Party

Velocibox

Velocity 2X

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

Victor Vran: Overkill Edition

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Virtua Fighter: Final Showdown

Wakeboarding HD

Warhammer 40K Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer End Times: Vermintide

Warhammer Vermintide 2

Warriors All Stars

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Warriors Orochi 3

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Wet

When Vikings Attack

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles International Edition

White Knight Chronicles 2: Director's Cut

Wild Arms 3

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

World to the West

WRC 8

Wuppo

WWE 2K18

WWE 2K19

X-Blades

XCOM 2

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Yama Yama

Yesterday Origins

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2

Zeno Clash 2

Ziggurat

Zombie Tycoon 2: Brainhov's Revenge

Zombie Vikings

Nel 2022 PlayStation Now e PlayStation Plus potrebbero subire una trasformazione, un report di Jason Schreier ha infatti svelato il nuovo servizio Sony Project Spartacus, apparentemente in arrivo durante la primavera del 2022 su PS4 e PS5 con l'obiettivo di "fondere" Plus e Now e competere con il rivale Xbox Game Pass.