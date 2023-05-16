PlayStation Plus: addio da oggi a Marvel's Spider-Man e altri 30 giochi

Il 9 maggio Sony ha rimosso la PlayStation Plus Collection con oltre 19 giochi PS4, oggi invece poco più di 30 giochi lasciano il catalogo PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, tra questi anche Marvel's Spider-Man di Insomniac Games.

Oltre al gioco dell'Uomo Ragno (sia in versione standard che Game of the Year Edition) lasciano il catalogo anche Mighty No. 9, Homefront The Revolution, Metro Last Light Redux e Metro 2033 Redux, Shenmue 3, Left Alive e Resident Evil.

PlayStation Plus giochi rimossi dal 16 maggio 2023

Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man

FlatOut 4 Total Insanity

Deadlight Director's Cut

Homefront The Revolution

Mighty No. 9

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Shenmue III

This War of Mine The Little Ones

Metro Last Light Redux

Metro 2033 Redux

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!

Left Alive

Star Ocean First Departure R

Balan Wonderworld

Resident Evil

How to Survive Storm Warning Edition

Pixel Piracy

Last Day of June

Virginia

Dreamfall Chapters

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2

MX vs. ATV All Out

Tour de France 2021

Graveyard Keeper

KONA

Relicta

Windbound

Chronos Before the Ashes

Pathfinder Kingmaker Definitive Edition

Sempre da oggi sono disponibili i nuovi giochi PlayStation Plus Extra Premium di maggio 2023, pezzo forte del mese è Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart per PlayStation 5 ma ci sono anche titoli del calibro di Wolfenstein Youngblood, Dishonored 2 e Shadow of the Tomb Raider.