PlayStation Plus: addio da oggi a Marvel's Spider-Man e altri 30 giochi

Il 9 maggio Sony ha rimosso la PlayStation Plus Collection con oltre 19 giochi PS4, oggi invece poco più di 30 giochi lasciano il catalogo PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, tra questi anche Marvel's Spider-Man di Insomniac Games.

Oltre al gioco dell'Uomo Ragno (sia in versione standard che Game of the Year Edition) lasciano il catalogo anche Mighty No. 9, Homefront The Revolution, Metro Last Light Redux e Metro 2033 Redux, Shenmue 3, Left Alive e Resident Evil.

PlayStation Plus giochi rimossi dal 16 maggio 2023

  • Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • FlatOut 4 Total Insanity
  • Deadlight Director's Cut
  • Homefront The Revolution
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • Shenmue III
  • This War of Mine The Little Ones
  • Metro Last Light Redux
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance
  • Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy!
  • Left Alive
  • Star Ocean First Departure R
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Resident Evil
  • How to Survive Storm Warning Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Last Day of June
  • Virginia
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2
  • MX vs. ATV All Out
  • Tour de France 2021
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • KONA
  • Relicta
  • Windbound
  • Chronos Before the Ashes
  • Pathfinder Kingmaker Definitive Edition

Sempre da oggi sono disponibili i nuovi giochi PlayStation Plus Extra Premium di maggio 2023, pezzo forte del mese è Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart per PlayStation 5 ma ci sono anche titoli del calibro di Wolfenstein Youngblood, Dishonored 2 e Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

