PlayStation Plus Extra: tutti i giochi disponibili a novembre 2022, l'elenco completo

Non è facile orientarsi nel vasto catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra, con giochi che vengono aggiunti e rimossi mediamente una o due volte al mese e dunque non è semplice tenere conto dei titoli effettivamente presenti in catalogo. Ma nessuna paura, ci pensiamo noi a darvi una mano.

Sono oltre 400 i giochi attualmente disponibili per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Extra a novembre 2022, la lista completa include giochi come Celeste, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Far Cry 3 Classic, Watch Dogs 2 e Mortal Kombat 11, solamente per citarne alcuni.

PlayStation Plus Extra novembre 2022

11-11 Memories Untold

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5)

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed III

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4/PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bugsnax (PS4/PS5)

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police: Paint It Red!

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)

Croixleur Sigma

Crysis Remastered

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL – The Game

Dead By Daylight (PS4/PS5)

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)

Deathloop (PS5)

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon (PS4/PS5)

DEMON’S SOULS (PS5)

Descenders

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars (PS5)

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes

Dragon Quest Heroes II

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

EVERSPACE

Everybody’s Golf

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

For The King

Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4/PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

GOD OF WAR

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS4/PS5)

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Greedfall (PS4/PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4/PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4/PS5)

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4/PS5)

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Inside

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Jumanji The Video Game

KeyWe (PS4/PS5)

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

KNACK

Kona (PS4/PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4/PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4/PS5)

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo’s Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4/PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4/PS5)

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metro Exodus (PS4/PS5)

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4/PS5)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4/PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4/PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4/PS5)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds (PS4/PS5)

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4/PS5)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rad Rodgers

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rayman Legends

ReadySet Heroes

Rebel Galaxy

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

RESOGUN

RETURNAL (PS5)

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS4/PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Saints Row Gat out of Hell

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4/PS5)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed (PS4/PS5)

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Stray (PS4/PS5)

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4/PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council – The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4/PS5)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4/PS5)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Medium (PS5)

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4/PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of Mana

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

UNO

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)

Werewolves Within

Wheel of Fortune

Whispering Willows

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

Wreckfest (PS4/PS5)

Wytchwood (PS4/PS5)

XCOM 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

428: Shibuya Scramble (solo in Europa)

Fire Pro Wrestling World (solo in Europa)

Flatout 4: Total Insanity (solo in Europa)

Stein;s Gate Elite (solo in Europa)

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (solo in Europa)

Nel frattempo sono disponibili anche i nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus Essentials di novembre 2022, questo mese gli abbonati possono scaricare gratis Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection e Heavenly Bodies.