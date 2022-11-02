PlayStation Plus Extra: tutti i giochi disponibili a novembre 2022, l'elenco completo
Davide Leoni
Non è facile orientarsi nel vasto catalogo di PlayStation Plus Extra, con giochi che vengono aggiunti e rimossi mediamente una o due volte al mese e dunque non è semplice tenere conto dei titoli effettivamente presenti in catalogo. Ma nessuna paura, ci pensiamo noi a darvi una mano.
Sono oltre 400 i giochi attualmente disponibili per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Extra a novembre 2022, la lista completa include giochi come Celeste, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Far Cry 3 Classic, Watch Dogs 2 e Mortal Kombat 11, solamente per citarne alcuni.
PlayStation Plus Extra novembre 2022
11-11 Memories Untold
2Dark
8-Bit Armies
9 Monkeys of Shaolin
Absolver
ABZU
Ace of Seafood
Adr1ft
Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders
Age of Wonders: Planetfall
Agents of Mayhem
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4/PS5)
ALIENATION
AO Tennis 2
Aragami
Ash of Gods Redemption
Ashen
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
Assassin’s Creed III
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
Assassin’s Creed Unity
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)
Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4/PS5)
Astebreed
AVICII Invector
Bad North
Balan Wonderworld (PS4/PS5)
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Bee Simulator
Black Mirror
Blasphemous
Bloodborne
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bomber Crew
Bound
Bound by Flame
Brawlout
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
Bugsnax (PS4/PS5)
Caladrius Blaze
Call of Cthulhu
Car Mechanic Simulator
Carmageddon: Max Damage
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
Celeste
Chess Ultra
Chicken Police: Paint It Red!
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
Child of Light
Children of Morta
Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
Chronos: Before the Ashes
Cities: Skylines
Clouds & Sheep 2
Concrete Genie
Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
ConnecTank
Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5)
Cris Tales (PS4/PS5)
Croixleur Sigma
Crysis Remastered
Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
Danger Zone
Dangerous Golf
Darksiders Genesis
Darksiders III
Days Gone
DCL – The Game
Dead By Daylight (PS4/PS5)
Dead Cells
DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
Death end re;Quest
Death end re;Quest2
Death Squared
DEATH STRANDING
DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
Deathloop (PS5)
Defense Grid 2
Deliver Us the Moon (PS4/PS5)
DEMON’S SOULS (PS5)
Descenders
Desperados III
Destruction Allstars (PS5)
Detroit: Become Human
Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
DOOM
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Dragon Quest Builders
Dragon Quest Builders 2
Dragon Quest Heroes
Dragon Quest Heroes II
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
Dragon Star Varnir
Dreamfall Chapters
Dungeons 2
Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
Eagle Flight
Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
Electronic Super Joy
Elex
Embr
Empire of Sin
Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
Enter the Gungeon
Entwined
EVERSPACE
Everybody’s Golf
Fade to Silence
Fallout 4
Fallout 76
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
Far Cry 4
FIA European Truck Racing Championship
FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
Final Fantasy IX
Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
FLUSTER CLUCK
For Honor
For The King
Foreclosed (PS4/PS5)
Friday the 13th: The Game
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Fury Unleashed
Gabbuchi
GAL GUNVOLT BURST
Get Even
Ghost of a Tale
GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4/PS5)
Ghostrunner (PS4/PS5)
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
GOD OF WAR
Gods will Fall
Golf with Your Friends
Goosebumps: The Game
Grand Ages: Medieval
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS4/PS5)
Graveyard Keeper
Gravity Rush 2
Greedfall (PS4/PS5)
GRIP: Combat Racing
GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
Hello Neighbor
Hohokum
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Homefront: The Revolution
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Hotshot Racing
How to Survive 2
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
Hue
Human Fall Flat (PS4/PS5)
I am Bread
I am Dead (PS4/PS5)
Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (PS4/PS5)
Indivisible
inFAMOUS First Light
inFAMOUS Second Son
Infinite Minigolf
Injustice 2
Inside
Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
John Wick Hex
Jotun: Valhalla Edition
Journey to the Savage Planet
Jumanji The Video Game
KeyWe (PS4/PS5)
KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Kingdom: New Lands
Kingdom Two Crowns
KNACK
Kona (PS4/PS5)
Last Day of June
Last Stop (PS4/PS5)
Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4/PS5)
Left Alive: Day One Edition
Legendary Fishing
Legends of Ethernal
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
Leo’s Fortune
LittleBigPlanet 3
Little Big Workshop
Little Nightmares
Lost Words: Beyond the Page
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Magicka 2
Mahjong
Malicious Fallen
Maneater (PS4/PS5)
Marvel Puzzle Quest
Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/PS5)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4/PS5)
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4/PS5)
Masters of Anima
MATTERFALL
MediEvil
Megadimension Neptunia VII
Metro Exodus (PS4/PS5)
Mighty No. 9
Minit
Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
Monopoly Madness
Monopoly Plus
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4/PS5)
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
Monster Truck Championship (PS4/PS5)
Moonlighter
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4/PS5)
Moving Out
Mudrunner
MX vs ATV All Out
MXGP 2021 (PS4/PS5)
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
Naruto to Baruto: Shinobi Striker
NASCAR Heat 5
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
Necromunda: Underhive Wars
Nidhogg
Nidhogg II
Nights of Azure
Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
Nioh
No Straight Roads
Observation
Observer: System Redux (PS4/PS5)
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
Omega Quintet
Outer Wilds (PS4/PS5)
Overcooked! 2
Overpass
Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4/PS5)
Party Hard
Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
Paw Patrol on a Roll!
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Pile Up! Box by Box
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pixel Piracy
Portal Knights
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
Prey
Prison Architect
Pure Farming 2018
Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
Pure Pool
Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
Rad Rodgers
Raiden V: Director’s Cut
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
Rayman Legends
ReadySet Heroes
Rebel Galaxy
Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
Relicta
RESOGUN
RETURNAL (PS5)
Rez Infinite
RIDE 4 (PS4/PS5)
Risk Urban Assault
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
Rogue Stormers
Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
R-TYPE FINAL 2
Saints Row Gat out of Hell
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4/PS5)
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
Seasons After Fall
Secret Neighbor
Shadow of the Beast
Shadow of the Colossus
Shadow Warrior 2
Shenmue III
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
Sine Mora X
SkyDrift Infinity
Slime Rancher
Sniper Elite 4
Soulcalibur VI
South Park: The Fractured but Whole
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Space Crew: Legendary Edition
Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
Space Hulk: Tactics
Space Junkies
Sparkle Unleashed (PS4/PS5)
Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)
Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
Spitlings
Star Ocean First Departure R
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Starlink: Battle for Atlas
Steep
Stellaris: Console Edition
Stranded Deep
Stray (PS4/PS5)
Sundered: Eldritch Edition
Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
Surviving Mars
Tearaway Unfolded
Telling Lies
Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4/PS5)
Terraria
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Artful Escape (PS4/PS5)
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Caligula Effect: Overdose
The Council – The Complete Season
The Crew
The Crew 2
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4/PS5)
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PS4/PS5)
The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
THE LAST GUARDIAN
The Last Tinker: City of Colors
The LEGO Movie Videogame
The Long Dark
The Medium (PS5)
The Messenger
The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
The Surge
The Surge 2
The Technomancer
The Turing Test
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
The Wonderful 101: Remastered
This is the Police
This is the Police 2
This War of Mine: The Little Ones
Thomas was Alone
Through the Darkest of Times
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
Tom Clancy’s The Division
TorqueL
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Toukiden 2
Tour de France 2021 (PS4/PS5)
TowerFall Ascension
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Fusion
Trials of Mana
Trials of the Blood Dragon
Trials Rising
Tricky Towers
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
TRON RUN/r
Tropico 5
TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
UNO
Until Dawn
Unturned
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Vampyr
Velocibox
Victor Vran Overkill Edition
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
Virginia
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
WARRIORS ALL-STARS
Watch Dogs
Watch Dogs 2
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4/PS5)
Werewolves Within
Wheel of Fortune
Whispering Willows
Wild Guns Reloaded
Windbound
Wolfenstein: The New Order
World of Final Fantasy
Wreckfest (PS4/PS5)
Wytchwood (PS4/PS5)
XCOM 2
Yakuza 0
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yet Another Zombie Defense
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
ZOMBI
Zombie Army 4: Dead War
428: Shibuya Scramble (solo in Europa)
Fire Pro Wrestling World (solo in Europa)
Flatout 4: Total Insanity (solo in Europa)
Stein;s Gate Elite (solo in Europa)
Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (solo in Europa)
Nel frattempo sono disponibili anche i nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus Essentials di novembre 2022, questo mese gli abbonati possono scaricare gratis Nioh 2, LEGO Harry Potter Collection e Heavenly Bodies.
