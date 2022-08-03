Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PSPLUS

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: tutti i giochi disponibili ad agosto 2022

PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: tutti i giochi disponibili ad agosto 2022
di

Volete abbonarvi a PlayStation Plus Extra o Premium ma non sapete quali giochi sono ancora disponibili nei due diversi piani di abbonamento? Nessun problema, ci pensiamo noi a fornirvi l'elenco completo e aggiornato dei giochi PlayStation Plus di agosto 2022.

PlayStation Plus Premium

  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
  • Alien Rage
  • Alien Spidy
  • Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
  • Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
  • Armageddon Riders
  • Anarchy: Rush Hour
  • Anna – Extended Edition
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
  • Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
  • Ape Escape 2
  • Aqua Panic!
  • Arcana Heart 3
  • Asura’s Wrath
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
  • Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
  • Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
  • Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
  • Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
  • Battle Princess of Arcadias
  • BEYOND: Two Souls
  • Big Sky Infinity
  • BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • BioShock Remastered
  • BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
  • Black Knight Sword
  • BLADESTORM: Nightmare
  • Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
  • BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
  • Blood Knights
  • Bolt
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Brink
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  • CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
  • Cars Mater-National Championship
  • Cars Race-O-Rama
  • Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
  • Cel Damage HD
  • Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
  • Critter Crunch
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)
  • Dark Void
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Deadlight: Director´s Cut
  • Death Track: Resurrection
  • Deception IV: Blood Ties
  • Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
  • .detuned
  • Devil May Cry 4
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
  • DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
  • DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
  • Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
  • Disney·PIXAR Brave
  • Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
  • Disney Universe
  • Double Dragon Neon
  • Duke Nukem Forever
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
  • Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
  • Dynasty Warriors 7
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors 8
  • Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
  • Eat Them!
  • Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
  • Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
  • Echochrome: Prelude
  • Echoshift (PSP/PS4)
  • Echoshift (PSP/PS5)
  • Elefunk
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter
  • Eufloria
  • F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon
  • FALLOUT 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • FantaVision
  • Final Exam
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • Frogger Returns
  • G-Force
  • GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
  • Genji: Days of the Blade
  • God of War HD
  • God of War II HD
  • God of War III Remastered
  • God of War: Ascension
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Greg Hastings Paintball 2
  • Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
  • Hamilton’s Great Adventure
  • Hamsterball
  • Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
  • Heavy Rain
  • Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS4)
  • Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS5)
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds / Everybody’s Golf: World Tour
  • Hot Shots Tennis / Everybody’s Tennis
  • Hotline Miami
  • HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
  • Hustle Kings
  • ibb & obb
  • ICO Classics HD
  • inFAMOUS
  • inFAMOUS 2
  • inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
  • I.Q: Intelligent Qube / Kurushi (PS1/PS4)
  • Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Jak II
  • Jak 3
  • Jak X: Combat Racing
  • Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
  • Joe Danger 2: The Movie
  • Judge Dee – The City God Case
  • Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
  • Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
  • Kinetica
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Knytt Underground
  • Kung Fu Rabbit
  • Legasista
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  • Linger in Shadows
  • Lock’s Quest
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
  • LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP/PS4)
  • LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP/PS5)
  • LocoRoco Remastered
  • Lost Planet
  • LOST PLANET 2
  • Lost Planet 3
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Magic Orbz
  • Magus
  • Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
  • Mars: War Logs
  • MEGA MAN 10
  • MEGA MAN 9
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse
  • MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
  • Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
  • MX vs ATV: Alive
  • MX vs ATV Reflex
  • MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
  • NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
  • NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
  • No Heroes Allowed! (PSP/PS4)
  • No Heroes Allowed! (PSP/PS5)
  • NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
  • Numblast
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
  • OKAGE: Shadow King
  • Outcast – Second Contact
  • Papo & Yo
  • PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
  • Patapon Remastered
  • Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
  • Pid
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
  • PixelJunk Eden Encore
  • PixelJunk Monsters Encore
  • PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
  • Piyotama
  • Planet Minigolf
  • Planets Under Attack
  • Pool Nation
  • Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
  • Primal
  • Proteus
  • Puppeteer
  • Puzzle Agent
  • QUANTUM THEORY
  • Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
  • Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
  • RAGE
  • Raiden IV: OverKill
  • rain
  • Rainbow Moon
  • Ratatouille
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
  • Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
  • Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault / Ratchet & Clank: QForce
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
  • Realms Of Ancient War
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction II
  • Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
  • Red Johnson’s Chronicles
  • Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  • Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS4)
  • Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS5)
  • Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
  • Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
  • Resistance 3
  • Retro City Rampage DX
  • Retro/Grade
  • Ricochet HD
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
  • Rogue Galaxy
  • Rotastic
  • R-Type Dimensions
  • Sacred Citadel
  • Saints Row 2
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
  • Savage Moon
  • Serious Sam Collection
  • Shatter
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
  • Siren / Forbidden Siren
  • Siren: Blood Curse
  • Skullgirls Encore
  • Sky Fighter
  • Skydive: Proximity Flight
  • Smash Cars
  • Snakeball
  • Sniper Elite V2
  • Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
  • Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
  • Space Ace
  • Split/Second: Velocity
  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
  • Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars: Racer Revenge
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
  • STARWHAL
  • STRIDER
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
  • Super Star Wars
  • Super Stardust Portable
  • Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
  • Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
  • Tales from Space: About a Blob
  • Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
  • Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
  • Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
  • The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
  • The Darkness
  • The Darkness II
  • THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
  • The Guided Fate Paradox
  • The King of Fighters XIII
  • The Last Guy
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • The Mark of Kri
  • The Raven Remastered
  • The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
  • TOKYO JUNGLE
  • Toukiden: Kiwami
  • Toy Home
  • Trash Panic
  • TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
  • Tron: Evolution
  • Truck Racer
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Urban Trial Freestyle
  • VelocityUltra
  • Vessel
  • Wakeboarding HD
  • War of the Monsters
  • Warriors: Legends of Troy
  • WARRIORS OROCHI 3
  • When Vikings Attack!
  • White Knight Chronicles
  • Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
  • Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
  • Wild Arms 3
  • WipEout: Omega Collection
  • Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
  • Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
  • Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
  • Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
  • XCOM: Enemy Within
  • Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
  • Zack Zero
  • Zen Pinball 2
  • Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
  • Battle vs. Chess
  • BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
  • BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
  • Dark Mist
  • Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut
  • Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
  • Learning with the PooYoos – Episode 1
  • Order Up!!
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2
  • Two Worlds II
  • White Knight Chronicles II
  • X Blades

PlayStation Plus Extra

  • 11-11 Memories Untold
  • 2Dark
  • 8-Bit Armies
  • 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
  • Absolver
  • ABZU
  • Ace of Seafood
  • Adr1ft
  • Agatha Christie The ABC Murders
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Agents of Mayhem
  • ALIENATION
  • AO Tennis 2
  • Aragami
  • Ash of Gods Redemption
  • Ashen
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
  • Astebreed
  • AVICII Invector
  • Bad North
  • Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
  • Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar
  • Bee Simulator
  • Black Mirror
  • Blasphemous
  • Bloodborne
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bomber Crew
  • Bound
  • Bound by Flame
  • Brawlout
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Car Mechanic Simulator
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  • Celeste
  • Chess Ultra
  • Chicken Police: Paint It Red!
  • Child of Light
  • Children of Morta
  • Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
  • Chronos: Before the Ashes
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Clouds & Sheep 2
  • Concrete Genie
  • Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • ConnecTank
  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
  • Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
  • Cris Tales (PS4)
  • Cris Tales (PS5)
  • Croixleur Sigma
  • Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • Danger Zone
  • Dangerous Golf
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders III
  • Days Gone
  • DCL – The Game
  • Dead Cells
  • DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
  • Death end re;Quest
  • Death end re;Quest2
  • Death Squared
  • DEATH STRANDING
  • DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT
  • Defense Grid 2
  • Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
  • Deliver Us the Moon (PS5)
  • DEMON’S SOULS
  • Descenders
  • Desperados III
  • Destruction Allstars
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
  • DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
  • DOOM
  • Dragon Star Varnir
  • Dreamfall Chapters
  • Dungeons 2
  • Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
  • Eagle Flight
  • Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
  • El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
  • Electronic Super Joy
  • Elex
  • Embr
  • Empire of Sin
  • Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Entwined
  • EVERSPACE
  • Everybody’s Golf
  • Fade to Silence
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
  • Far Cry 4
  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship
  • FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
  • Final Fantasy IX
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  • Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • FLUSTER CLUCK
  • For Honor
  • For The King
  • Foreclosed (PS4)
  • Foreclosed (PS5)
  • Friday the 13th: The Game
  • Frostpunk: Console Edition
  • Fury Unleashed
  • Gabbuchi
  • GAL GUNVOLT BURST
  • Get Even
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)
  • GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)
  • Ghostrunner (PS4)
  • Ghostrunner (PS5)
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
  • GOD OF WAR
  • Gods will Fall
  • Golf with Your Friends
  • Goosebumps: The Game
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Greedfall (PS4)
  • Greedfall (PS5)
  • GRIP: Combat Racing
  • GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
  • Homefront: The Revolution
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotshot Racing
  • How to Survive 2
  • How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
  • Hue
  • Human Fall Flat (PS4)
  • Human Fall Flat (PS5)
  • I am Bread
  • I am Dead (PS4)
  • I am Dead (PS5)
  • Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
  • Indivisible
  • inFAMOUS First Light
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Infinite Minigolf
  • Injustice 2
  • Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
  • John Wick Hex
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Jumanji The Video Game
  • KeyWe (PS4)
  • KeyWe (PS5)
  • KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
  • Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • KNACK
  • Kona (PS4)
  • Kona (PS5)
  • Last Day of June
  • Last Stop (PS4)
  • Last Stop (PS5)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
  • Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
  • Left Alive: Day One Edition
  • Legendary Fishing
  • Legends of Ethernal
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • Leo’s Fortune
  • LittleBigPlanet 3
  • Little Big Workshop
  • Little Nightmares
  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Magicka 2
  • Mahjong
  • Malicious Fallen
  • Maneater (PS4)
  • Maneater (PS5)
  • Marvel Puzzle Quest
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS4)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS5)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
  • MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
  • Masters of Anima
  • MATTERFALL
  • MediEvil
  • Megadimension Neptunia VII
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Minit
  • Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
  • Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
  • Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
  • Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
  • Moonlighter
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
  • Moving Out
  • Mudrunner
  • MX vs ATV All Out
  • MXGP 2021 (PS4)
  • MXGP 2021 (PS5)
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Time at Portia
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  • NASCAR Heat 5
  • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
  • NBA 2K22 (PS5) (leaving on August 31)
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Nidhogg
  • Nidhogg II
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Nioh
  • No Straight Roads
  • Observation
  • Observer: System Redux (PS4)
  • Observer: System Redux (PS5)
  • Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
  • Omega Quintet
  • Outer Wilds
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overpass
  • Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)
  • Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)
  • Party Hard
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
  • Paw Patrol on a Roll!
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • PGA Tour 2K21
  • Pile Up! Box by Box
  • Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
  • Pixel Piracy
  • Portal Knights
  • Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
  • Prey
  • Prison Architect
  • Pure Farming 2018
  • Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
  • Pure Pool
  • Rad Rodgers
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut
  • Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
  • ReadySet Heroes
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
  • Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
  • Relicta
  • RESOGUN
  • RETURNAL
  • Rez Infinite
  • RIDE 4 (PS4)
  • RIDE 4 (PS5)
  • Risk Urban Assault
  • Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
  • Rogue Stormers
  • Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
  • R-TYPE FINAL 2
  • Saints Row Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
  • Seasons After Fall
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Shadow of the Colossus
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Shenmue III
  • Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
  • Sine Mora X
  • SkyDrift Infinity
  • Slime Rancher
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • SOMA
  • Soulcalibur VI
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth
  • Space Crew: Legendary Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
  • Space Hulk: Tactics
  • Space Junkies
  • Sparkle Unleashed
  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
  • Spitlings
  • Star Ocean First Departure R
  • Star Trek: Bridge Crew
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Steep
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Stranded Deep
  • Stray
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
  • Surviving Mars
  • Tearaway Unfolded
  • Telling Lies
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
  • Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
  • Terraria
  • Tetris Effect: Connected
  • The Artful Escape (PS4)
  • The Artful Escape (PS5)
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
  • The Caligula Effect: Overdose
  • The Council – The Complete Season
  • The Crew
  • The Crew 2
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
  • The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
  • THE LAST GUARDIAN
  • The Last Tinker: City of Colors
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame
  • The Long Dark
  • The Messenger
  • The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Technomancer
  • The Turing Test
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
  • The Wonderful 101: Remastered
  • This is the Police
  • This is the Police 2
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Thomas was Alone
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division
  • TorqueL
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Toukiden 2
  • Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
  • Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
  • TowerFall Ascension
  • Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Trials Rising
  • Tricky Towers
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • TRON RUN/r
  • Tropico 5
  • TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
  • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  • Until Dawn
  • Unturned
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Vampyr
  • Velocibox
  • Victor Vran Overkill Edition
  • Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
  • Virginia
  • Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
  • Warhammer: Vermintide 2
  • WARRIORS ALL-STARS
  • Watch Dogs
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)
  • Werewolves Within
  • Whispering Willows
  • Wild Guns Reloaded
  • Windbound
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • World of Final Fantasy
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
  • WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
  • Wreckfest (PS4)
  • Wreckfest (PS5)
  • Wytchwood (PS4)
  • Wytchwood (PS5)
  • XCOM 2
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
  • ZOMBI
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War
  • 428: Shibuya Scramble
  • Fire Pro Wrestling World
  • Flatout 4: Total Insanity
  • Stein;s Gate Elite
  • Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

Dal 31 agosto due giochi abbonderanno il catalogo PlayStation Plus, parliamo di WRC 10 e NBA 2K22, non più disponibili a partire dal primo settembre 2022. Sono ora disponibili anche i nuovi giochi PlayStation Plus Essentials di agosto: Yakuza Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 e Little Nightmares.

PlayStation Plus: i nuovi giochi gratis di agosto per PS4 e PS5

