PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: tutti i giochi disponibili ad agosto 2022

Volete abbonarvi a PlayStation Plus Extra o Premium ma non sapete quali giochi sono ancora disponibili nei due diversi piani di abbonamento? Nessun problema, ci pensiamo noi a fornirvi l'elenco completo e aggiornato dei giochi PlayStation Plus di agosto 2022.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Armageddon Riders

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

Arcana Heart 3

Asura’s Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

Battle Princess of Arcadias

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

Blood Knights

Bolt

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Brink

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Critter Crunch

Crysis Remastered

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)

Dark Void

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

.detuned

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney·PIXAR Brave

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!

Disney Universe

Double Dragon Neon

Duke Nukem Forever

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Eat Them!

Echochrome (PSP/PS4)

Echochrome (PSP/PS5)

Echochrome: Prelude

Echoshift (PSP/PS4)

Echoshift (PSP/PS5)

Elefunk

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3

Fallout: New Vegas

FantaVision

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Frogger Returns

G-Force

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

Genji: Days of the Blade

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War III Remastered

God of War: Ascension

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Rain

Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS4)

Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS5)

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds / Everybody’s Golf: World Tour

Hot Shots Tennis / Everybody’s Tennis

Hotline Miami

HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE

Hustle Kings

ibb & obb

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

I.Q: Intelligent Qube / Kurushi (PS1/PS4)

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee – The City God Case

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)

Kinetica

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Linger in Shadows

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP/PS4)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP/PS5)

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Planet

LOST PLANET 2

Lost Planet 3

Lumines Remastered

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magic Orbz

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Mars: War Logs

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)

MX vs ATV: Alive

MX vs ATV Reflex

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP/PS4)

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP/PS5)

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence

Numblast

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)

OKAGE: Shadow King

Outcast – Second Contact

Papo & Yo

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension

Pid

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Primal

Proteus

Puppeteer

Puzzle Agent

QUANTUM THEORY

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

RAGE

Raiden IV: OverKill

rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault / Ratchet & Clank: QForce

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Realms Of Ancient War

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction II

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS4)

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS5)

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Rise of the Kasai

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Galaxy

Rotastic

R-Type Dimensions

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4

Savage Moon

Serious Sam Collection

Shatter

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siren / Forbidden Siren

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Space Ace

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

STARWHAL

STRIDER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust Portable

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness II

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION

The Guided Fate Paradox

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Mark of Kri

The Raven Remastered

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

TOKYO JUNGLE

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toy Home

Trash Panic

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll

Tron: Evolution

Truck Racer

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Urban Trial Freestyle

VelocityUltra

Vessel

Wakeboarding HD

War of the Monsters

Warriors: Legends of Troy

WARRIORS OROCHI 3

When Vikings Attack!

White Knight Chronicles

Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)

Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)

Wild Arms 3

WipEout: Omega Collection

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

Battle vs. Chess

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Dark Mist

Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

Learning with the PooYoos – Episode 1

Order Up!!

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Two Worlds II

White Knight Chronicles II

X Blades

PlayStation Plus Extra

11-11 Memories Untold

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII Invector

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4)

Balan Wonderworld (PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police: Paint It Red!

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4)

Cris Tales (PS5)

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL – The Game

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR’S CUT

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)

Deliver Us the Moon (PS5)

DEMON’S SOULS

Descenders

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

EVERSPACE

Everybody’s Golf

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

For The King

Foreclosed (PS4)

Foreclosed (PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS4)

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

GOD OF WAR

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Greedfall (PS4)

Greedfall (PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4)

Human Fall Flat (PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4)

I am Dead (PS5)

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Jumanji The Video Game

KeyWe (PS4)

KeyWe (PS5)

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

KNACK

Kona (PS4)

Kona (PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo’s Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4)

Maneater (PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Avengers (PS4)

Marvel’s Avengers (PS5)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4)

Monster Truck Championship (PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4)

MXGP 2021 (PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS5) (leaving on August 31)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4)

Observer: System Redux (PS5)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rad Rodgers

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

ReadySet Heroes

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

RESOGUN

RETURNAL

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS4)

RIDE 4 (PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Saints Row Gat out of Hell

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Stray

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council – The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4)

Tour de France 2021 (PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS4)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5)

Werewolves Within

Whispering Willows

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5)

Wytchwood (PS4)

Wytchwood (PS5)

XCOM 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

428: Shibuya Scramble

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

Stein;s Gate Elite

Zanki Zero: Last Beginning

Dal 31 agosto due giochi abbonderanno il catalogo PlayStation Plus, parliamo di WRC 10 e NBA 2K22, non più disponibili a partire dal primo settembre 2022. Sono ora disponibili anche i nuovi giochi PlayStation Plus Essentials di agosto: Yakuza Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 e Little Nightmares.