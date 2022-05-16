PlayStation Plus: tutti i giochi annunciati, ci sono Demon's Souls, Spider-Man e Returnal

Sony ha annunciato la lista dei giochi PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5 e PSP disponibili dal 22 giugno per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium e PlayStation Plus Extra. Un catalogo ben nutrito che include sia giochi first party che titoli di editori terzi.

Sony specifica che "i titoli possono variare in base al mercato locale e alcuni titoli potrebbero non essere disponibili per lo streaming fino a dopo il lancio, ma saranno disponibili per il download e il gioco."

Ricchissima la selezione di giochi PS4 e PS5 che include Demon's Souls, Bloodborne, Concrete Genie, Destruction AllStars, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales e tantissimi altri. Ulteriori titoli verranno aggiunti prossimamente.

Giochi PS4 e PS5

PlayStation Studios

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5

God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

The Last of Us Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro | Naughty Dog, PS4

Uncharted L’Eredità Perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4

WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Giochi di terze parti

Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4

Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4

Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4

Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5

Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4

Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4

Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4

Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5

Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4

Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

South Park The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4

The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4

Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Giochi PS1 e PSP

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale

Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale

Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP

Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale

Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale

Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale

Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale

Giochi classici rimasterizzati

Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4

Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4

FantaVision | SIE, PS4

Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4

Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4

Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4

Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4

Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4

Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Giochi PS3 in streaming

Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3

Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware, PS3

echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3

Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3

Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3

Ico | Japan Studio, PS3

Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3

Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3

LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3

MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3

Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3

rain | Japan Studio, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3

Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3

Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3

When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3

Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3

F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3

Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3

Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3

L'elenco è sterminato e include giochi per tutte le principali console Sony (ad eccezione di PlayStation Vita), i giochi Ubisoft sono disponibili come parte del servizio Ubisoft Classic+ disponibile senza costi aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium ed Extra.