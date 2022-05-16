Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation Plus
  3. Notizie
PSPLUS

PlayStation Plus: tutti i giochi annunciati, ci sono Demon's Souls, Spider-Man e Returnal

PlayStation Plus: tutti i giochi annunciati, ci sono Demon's Souls, Spider-Man e Returnal
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Sony ha annunciato la lista dei giochi PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, PS5 e PSP disponibili dal 22 giugno per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium e PlayStation Plus Extra. Un catalogo ben nutrito che include sia giochi first party che titoli di editori terzi.

Sony specifica che "i titoli possono variare in base al mercato locale e alcuni titoli potrebbero non essere disponibili per lo streaming fino a dopo il lancio, ma saranno disponibili per il download e il gioco."

Ricchissima la selezione di giochi PS4 e PS5 che include Demon's Souls, Bloodborne, Concrete Genie, Destruction AllStars, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales e tantissimi altri. Ulteriori titoli verranno aggiunti prossimamente.

Giochi PS4 e PS5

PlayStation Studios

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
  • Death Stranding e Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  • Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  • Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  • The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • The Last of Us Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted 4 Fine di un Ladro | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Uncharted L’Eredità Perduta | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans e Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Giochi di terze parti

  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  • Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  • Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
  • Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  • For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  • Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
  • Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  • Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  • South Park The Fractured but Whole | Ubisoft, PS4
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  • The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division | Ubisoft, PS4

Giochi PS1 e PSP

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Kurushi | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, PlayStation originale
  • Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PlayStation originale
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, PlayStation originale
  • Worms Armageddon | Team17, PlayStation originale

Giochi classici rimasterizzati

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Arc: Il tramonto degli Spiriti | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Dark Chronicle | Japan Studio, PS4
  • FantaVision | SIE, PS4
  • Everybody’s Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  • Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Forbidden Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  • Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Giochi PS3 in streaming

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  • Demon’s Souls | FromSoftware, PS3
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf: World Tour | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Everybody’s Golf 6 | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Alla ricerca del tesoro | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: A spasso nel tempo |Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  • Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  • Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
  • Red Dead Redemption: Terrore dall’Oltretomba |Rockstar Games, PS3

L'elenco è sterminato e include giochi per tutte le principali console Sony (ad eccezione di PlayStation Vita), i giochi Ubisoft sono disponibili come parte del servizio Ubisoft Classic+ disponibile senza costi aggiuntivi per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium ed Extra.

Quanto è interessante?
7
speciale

FIFA 22 gratis, la grande sorpresa PlayStation Plus di maggio 2022

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Plus

  1. Riders Republic è già in offerta con lo sconto del 60% per tutte le console
  2. Nuovo PlayStation Plus: da Cyberpunk 2077 a Horizon Forbidden West, ecco tutte le demo