PlayStation Plus: tutti i giochi gratis del 2021 per PS5, PS4 e PSVR

Con l'uscita dei nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus di dicembre possiamo riassumere il 2021 di PlayStation Plu elencando tutti i giochi per PS4, PS5 e PSVR inseriti nel catalogo durante l'anno che sta per finire.

Il 2021 di PlayStation Plus inizia con Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider e Greedfall, questi i giochi che hanno inaugurato l'anno a gennaio. A febbraio è stata la volta di Destruction AllStars per PlayStation 5, Control Ultimate Edition e Concrete Genie mentre a marzo arriva Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Giochi gratis PlayStation Plus gennaio 2021

Maneater (PS5)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Greedfall (PS4)

Giochi gratis PlayStation Plus febbraio 2021

Destruction AllStars (PS5)

Control Ultimate Edition (PS5/PS4)

Concrete Genie (PS4)

PlayStation Plus giochi gratis marzo 2021

Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4, nessun upgrade previsto alla versione PS5)

Maquette (PS5)

Remnant from the Ashes (PS4)

Farpoint VR (PS4)

PlayStation Plus giochi gratis aprile 2021

Oddworld Soulstorm (PS5)

Days Gone (PS4)

Zombie Army 4 Dead War (PS4)

PlayStation Plus giochi gratis maggio 2021

Wreckfest (PS5)

Battlefield V (PS4)

Stranded Deep (PS4)

PS Plus giochi giugno 2021

Operation Tango (PS5)

Star Wars Squadrons (PS4, PSVR)

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

PS Plus giochi gratis luglio 2021

A Plague Tale Innocence (PS5)

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4)

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4)

Giochi gratis PS Plus di agosto 2021

Hunter's Arena Legends (PS5, PS4)

Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

PlayStation Plus giochi gratis di settembre 2021

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5)

Hitman 2 (PS4)

Predator Hunting Grounds (PS4)

Giochi PS Plus gratis di ottobre 2021

Hell Let Loose (PS5)

Mortal Kombat X (PS4)

PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)

Giochi PlayStation Plus novembre 2021 gratis

The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners (PSVR)

Kingdoms of Amalur (PS4)

First Class Trouble (PS4)

Knockout City (PS4 & PS5)

The Persistence (PSVR)

Until You Fall (PSVR)

PlayStation Plus: giochi gratis dicembre 2021

Godfall Challenger Edition (PS4 e PS5)

LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4 e PS5)

Mortal Shell (PS4 e PS5)

Nel 2021 la lineup PlayStation Plus ha ospitato tra gli altri anche Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Hitman 2, Predator Hunting Grounds, Operation Tango, Star Wars Squadrons, Battlefield V, Wreckfest, Days Gone e Oddworld Soulstorm, fino ad arrivare ai giochi di dicembre con Godfall Challenger Edition, LEGO DC Super Villains e Mortal Shell.