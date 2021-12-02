PlayStation Plus: tutti i giochi gratis del 2021 per PS5, PS4 e PSVR
Davide Leoni
Con l'uscita dei nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus di dicembre possiamo riassumere il 2021 di PlayStation Plu elencando tutti i giochi per PS4, PS5 e PSVR inseriti nel catalogo durante l'anno che sta per finire.
Il 2021 di PlayStation Plus inizia con Maneater, Shadow of the Tomb Raider e Greedfall, questi i giochi che hanno inaugurato l'anno a gennaio. A febbraio è stata la volta di Destruction AllStars per PlayStation 5, Control Ultimate Edition e Concrete Genie mentre a marzo arriva Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Giochi gratis PlayStation Plus gennaio 2021
- Maneater (PS5)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS4)
Giochi gratis PlayStation Plus febbraio 2021
- Destruction AllStars (PS5)
- Control Ultimate Edition (PS5/PS4)
- Concrete Genie (PS4)
PlayStation Plus giochi gratis marzo 2021
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4, nessun upgrade previsto alla versione PS5)
- Maquette (PS5)
- Remnant from the Ashes (PS4)
- Farpoint VR (PS4)
PlayStation Plus giochi gratis aprile 2021
- Oddworld Soulstorm (PS5)
- Days Gone (PS4)
- Zombie Army 4 Dead War (PS4)
PlayStation Plus giochi gratis maggio 2021
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- Battlefield V (PS4)
- Stranded Deep (PS4)
PS Plus giochi giugno 2021
- Operation Tango (PS5)
- Star Wars Squadrons (PS4, PSVR)
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4)
PS Plus giochi gratis luglio 2021
- A Plague Tale Innocence (PS5)
- Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 (PS4)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4)
Giochi gratis PS Plus di agosto 2021
- Hunter's Arena Legends (PS5, PS4)
- Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
PlayStation Plus giochi gratis di settembre 2021
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5)
- Hitman 2 (PS4)
- Predator Hunting Grounds (PS4)
Giochi PS Plus gratis di ottobre 2021
- Hell Let Loose (PS5)
- Mortal Kombat X (PS4)
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4)
Giochi PlayStation Plus novembre 2021 gratis
- The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners (PSVR)
- Kingdoms of Amalur (PS4)
- First Class Trouble (PS4)
- Knockout City (PS4 & PS5)
- The Persistence (PSVR)
- Until You Fall (PSVR)
PlayStation Plus: giochi gratis dicembre 2021
- Godfall Challenger Edition (PS4 e PS5)
- LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4 e PS5)
- Mortal Shell (PS4 e PS5)
Nel 2021 la lineup PlayStation Plus ha ospitato tra gli altri anche Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Hitman 2, Predator Hunting Grounds, Operation Tango, Star Wars Squadrons, Battlefield V, Wreckfest, Days Gone e Oddworld Soulstorm, fino ad arrivare ai giochi di dicembre con Godfall Challenger Edition, LEGO DC Super Villains e Mortal Shell.
Altri contenuti per PlayStation Plus
- PlayStation Plus di dicembre 2021: annunciati i nuovi giochi gratis per PS4 e PS5
- PlayStation Plus Video Pass riceve un aggiornamento silenzioso: novità in arrivo?
- PlayStation Plus PS5 e PS4: leak conferma Godfall, Mortal Shell e LEGO DC Super Villains
- PlayStation Plus: giochi gratis di dicembre 2021, annuncio atteso per oggi
- PS Plus: arriva a sorpresa l'ultimo bonus gratis di novembre per PS4 e PS5
PlayStation Plus
Contenuti più Letti
- PS Plus: arriva a sorpresa l'ultimo bonus gratis di novembre per PS4 e PS5
- PlayStation 5 su Amazon il primo dicembre, le nuove scorte sono sold-out
- 48 commentiPlayStation Plus di dicembre 2021: annunciati i nuovi giochi gratis per PS4 e PS5
- Xbox Game Pass: il primo gioco di dicembre disponibile in anticipo a sorpresa
- 10 commentiChrono Cross Remastered esiste? Spunta un teaser da Square Enix
- LEGO ECTO-1 Ghostbusters è ancora in offerta su Amazon ad un super prezzo
- PlayStation Plus: giochi gratis di dicembre 2021, annuncio atteso per oggi
- Un cosplay di Tae Takemi da Persona 5 è a dir poco Royal
- 1 commentiXbox Game Pass, sorpresa: a dicembre si rivà a caccia di Xenomorfi col nuovo gioco gratis
- Marvel's Avengers: come sbloccare Spider-Man gratis su PS4 e PS5