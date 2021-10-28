Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PlayStation Plus: giochi gratis di novembre 2021 annunciati, ci sono ben tre giochi bonus!

L’annuncio tanto desiderato è finalmente arrivato: in leggero ritardo sulla tabella di marcia Sony ha annunciato i nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus di novembre 2021 per PS5, PS4 e PSVR. La lineup del prossimo mese include un totale di sei diversi giochi, disponibili per il download da martedì 3 novembre 2021.

Come anticipato ieri dal leak dei giochi PlayStation Plus di novembre 2021 i giochi del mese sono The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, Until Your Fall, The Persistance, First Class Trouble, Knockout City e Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning. Manca un gioco esclusivo per PlayStation 5, sostituito da tre titoli in Realtà Virtuale per PlayStation VR, con sei giochi al posto dei consueti tre.

Giochi gratis PlayStation Plus novembre 2021

  • The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners per Playstation VR
  • Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning per PS4 e PS5
  • First Class Trouble per PS4 e PS5
  • Knockout City per PS4 e PS5
  • Until You Fall per PlayStation VR
  • The Persistence per PlayStation VR

Fino al 2 novembre compreso sarà possibile scaricare gratis i giochi PlayStation Plus di ottobre: Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X e PGA Tour 2K21. Cosa ne pensate della selezione di giochi gratis PS Plus di novembre? Certamente si tratta di sei giochi molto diversi tra loro, tra questi anche tre giochi esclusivi per PlayStation VR, la riedizione di un Action RPG particolarmente apprezzato, un gioco dalla spiccata vocazione multiplayer e un curioso party game con elementi adventure.

