PlayStation Plus Premium: catalogo giochi aggiornato con le ultime novità
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di
Davide Leoni
Sono centinaia i giochi disponibili nel catalogo PlayStation Plus Premium: l'abbonamento più costoso del servizio Sony include giochi per PS4, PS5, PS1, PSP, PS2 e PS3 (in streaming), ecco l'elenco completo aggiornato a luglio 2023.
Giochi Classici PlayStation
- Ape Escape (PS4/PS5)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2 Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS4/PS5)
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature (PS4/PS5)
- Herc’s Adventures (PS4/PS5)
- Everybody’s Golf (PS4/PS5)
- Everybody’s Golf 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Kurushi (PS4/PS5)
- Jumping Flash! (PS4/PS5)
- Mr. Driller (PS4/PS5)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus (PS4/PS5)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS4/PS5)
- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5)
- Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS4/PS5)
- Star Wars Demolition (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter 3 (PS4/PS5)
- Tekken 2 (PS4/PS5)
- The Legend of Dragoon (PS4/PS5)
- Wild Arms (PS4/PS5)
- Wild Arms 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Worms (PS4/PS5)
- Worms Armageddon (PS4/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS4/PS5)
Giochi PS2
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Everybody’s Tennis
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Kinetica
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Primal
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren/Forbidden Siren
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- The Mark of Kri
- War of the Monsters
Giochi PSP
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS4/PS5)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 3 (PS4/PS5)
- Echochrome (PS4/PS5)
- Echoshift (PS4/PS5)
- Killzone: Liberation (PS4/PS5)
- Kingdom of Paradise / Key of Heaven (PS4/PS5)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PS4/PS5)
- No Heroes Allowed! (PS4/PS5)
- Pinball Heroes (PS4/PS5)
- Pursuit Force (PS4/PS5)
- Ridge Racer 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Super Stardust Portable (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter Dark Mirror (PS4/PS5)
- Syphon Filter Logan’s Shadow (PS4/PS5)
Giochi PS3 in streaming
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arcana Heart 3
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura’s Wrath
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- Bentley’s Hackpack
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Brink
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Critter Crunch
- Dark Void
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- .detuned
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney·PIXAR Brave
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Disney Universe
- Double Dragon Neon
- Duke Nukem Forever
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome: Prelude
- Elefunk
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War: Ascension
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Heavenly Sword
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Everybody’s Golf
- Everybody’s Golf: World Tour
- HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
- Hustle Kings
- ibb & obb
- ICO Classics HD
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee – The City God Case
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Linger in Shadows
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet
- LOST PLANET 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mars: War Logs
- MEGA MAN 10
- MEGA MAN 9
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Papo & Yo
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pid
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Agent
- QUANTUM THEORY
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- RAGE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- rain
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank
- Ratchet & Clank 2
- Ratchet & Clank 3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: QForce
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Tools of Destruction
- Ratchet: Deadlocked / Ratchet: Gladiator
- Realms Of Ancient War
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- Riff: Everyday Shooter
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rotastic
- R-Type Dimensions
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- Savage Moon
- Shatter
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Fighter
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Space Ace
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- The Sly Collection
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Truck Racer
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
- Wakeboarding HD
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3
- When Vikings Attack!
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wild Arms 3
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2
- Zombie Tycoon II Brainhov’s Revenge
Giochi PS4
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Bioshock 2 Remastered fino al 18 luglio 2023
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition fino al 18 luglio 2023
- BioShock Remastered fino al 18 luglio 2023
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection fino al 18 luglio 2023
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Days Gone
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- DOOM 1993
- DOOM II
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- God of War III Remastered
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Limbo
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lumines Remastered
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Outcast – Second Contact
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Rainbow Moon
- Serious Sam Collection
- STRIDER
- Super Star Wars
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Raven Remastered
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
Tra i nuovi giochi PlayStation Plus Premium di giugno 2023 hanno fatto la loro comparsa Far Cry 6, Rogue Legacy 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge, Redout 2, Inscryption, Tacoma, Deus Ex Mankind Divided e The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition. I giochi PS Plus Premium di luglio 2023 verranno invece annunciati più avanti nel corso del mese.
