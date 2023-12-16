PlayStation Plus Premium, quanti e quali sono i classici 'gratis' usciti nel 2023?

A distanza di poche settimane dalla fine del 2023 e dopo aver osservato i giochi di dicembre 2023 annunciati per PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, è il momento di tirare un po' le somme dell'annata videoludica del servizio di gaming on demand targato Sony. Ma nello specifico, quanti e quali sono i classici PlayStation usciti per PS Plus Premium nel 2023?

A fornire la risposta al suddetto interrogativo vi è il noto account Twitter/X di PlayStation Game Size, il quale ha rilasciato un elenco dei Classic Games rilasciati gratuitamente per PlayStation Plus Premium ed i suoi abbonati. Tra Syphon Philter, The Legend of Dragoon, Medievil ed Ape Escape, il 2023 non si può di certo definire un anno povero di occasioni per il retro-gaming tramite i servizi offerti dalla casa di Tokyo. Qui a seguire trovate un elenco completo dei giochi resi disponibili nei 12 mesi dell'anno prossimo alla sua conclusione:

Gennaio

Syphon Filter 3 | PS1

Star Wars Demolition | PS1

Hot Shots Golf 2 | PS1

Febbraio

The Legend of Dragoon | PS1

Wild Arms 2 | PS1

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature | PS1

Destroy All Humans! | PS4

Marzo

Ridge Racer Type 4 | PS1

Ape Academy 2 | PSP

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror | PSP

Aprile

Doom | PS4

Doom II | PS4

Doom 64 | PS4

Doom 3 | PS4

Dishonored: Definitive Edition | PS4

Maggio :

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PSP

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PSP

Pursuit Force | PSP

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

Giugno

Killzone: Liberation | PSP

Worms | PS1

Herc’s Adventures | PS1

Coded Soul | PSP [solo in alcune aree specifiche del mondo]

Luglio

Gravity Crash Portable | PSP

Twisted Metal | PS1

Twisted Metal 2 | PS1

Agosto

MediEvil: Resurrection | PSP

Ape Escape: On the Loose | PSP

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PSP

Settembre

Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4

Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4

Ottobre

Tekken 6 | PSP

Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny | PSP

Ape Escape Academy | PSP

IQ Final | PS1

Novembre

Grandia | PS1

Jet Moto | PS1

Up | PSP

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series | PS4/PS5

PaRappa the Rapper 2 | PS4

Dicembre

Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4

Thrillville | PSP

Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS2

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS1

Cosa ne pensate dell'elenco dei giochi appartenenti alle precedenti epoche PlayStation rilasciati per tutti gli abbonati al Tier più elevato di PS Plus? Il 2023 è stato ricco di giochi imperdibili su PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium; credete che lo stesso si possa dire per la libreria dei classici PlayStation?