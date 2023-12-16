PlayStation Plus Premium, quanti e quali sono i classici 'gratis' usciti nel 2023?
A distanza di poche settimane dalla fine del 2023 e dopo aver osservato i giochi di dicembre 2023 annunciati per PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, è il momento di tirare un po' le somme dell'annata videoludica del servizio di gaming on demand targato Sony. Ma nello specifico, quanti e quali sono i classici PlayStation usciti per PS Plus Premium nel 2023?
A fornire la risposta al suddetto interrogativo vi è il noto account Twitter/X di PlayStation Game Size, il quale ha rilasciato un elenco dei Classic Games rilasciati gratuitamente per PlayStation Plus Premium ed i suoi abbonati. Tra Syphon Philter, The Legend of Dragoon, Medievil ed Ape Escape, il 2023 non si può di certo definire un anno povero di occasioni per il retro-gaming tramite i servizi offerti dalla casa di Tokyo. Qui a seguire trovate un elenco completo dei giochi resi disponibili nei 12 mesi dell'anno prossimo alla sua conclusione:
Gennaio
- Syphon Filter 3 | PS1
- Star Wars Demolition | PS1
- Hot Shots Golf 2 | PS1
Febbraio
- The Legend of Dragoon | PS1
- Wild Arms 2 | PS1
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature | PS1
- Destroy All Humans! | PS4
Marzo
- Ridge Racer Type 4 | PS1
- Ape Academy 2 | PSP
- Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror | PSP
Aprile
- Doom | PS4
- Doom II | PS4
- Doom 64 | PS4
- Doom 3 | PS4
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition | PS4
Maggio :
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PSP
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PSP
- Pursuit Force | PSP
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4
Giugno
- Killzone: Liberation | PSP
- Worms | PS1
- Herc’s Adventures | PS1
- Coded Soul | PSP [solo in alcune aree specifiche del mondo]
Luglio
- Gravity Crash Portable | PSP
- Twisted Metal | PS1
- Twisted Metal 2 | PS1
Agosto
- MediEvil: Resurrection | PSP
- Ape Escape: On the Loose | PSP
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PSP
Settembre
- Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4
- Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4
Ottobre
- Tekken 6 | PSP
- Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny | PSP
- Ape Escape Academy | PSP
- IQ Final | PS1
Novembre
- Grandia | PS1
- Jet Moto | PS1
- Up | PSP
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series | PS4/PS5
- PaRappa the Rapper 2 | PS4
Dicembre
- Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4
- Thrillville | PSP
- Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS2
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS1
Cosa ne pensate dell'elenco dei giochi appartenenti alle precedenti epoche PlayStation rilasciati per tutti gli abbonati al Tier più elevato di PS Plus? Il 2023 è stato ricco di giochi imperdibili su PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium; credete che lo stesso si possa dire per la libreria dei classici PlayStation?
