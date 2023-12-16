Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation Plus
  3. Notizie

PlayStation Plus Premium, quanti e quali sono i classici 'gratis' usciti nel 2023?

PlayStation Plus Premium, quanti e quali sono i classici 'gratis' usciti nel 2023?
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

A distanza di poche settimane dalla fine del 2023 e dopo aver osservato i giochi di dicembre 2023 annunciati per PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium, è il momento di tirare un po' le somme dell'annata videoludica del servizio di gaming on demand targato Sony. Ma nello specifico, quanti e quali sono i classici PlayStation usciti per PS Plus Premium nel 2023?

A fornire la risposta al suddetto interrogativo vi è il noto account Twitter/X di PlayStation Game Size, il quale ha rilasciato un elenco dei Classic Games rilasciati gratuitamente per PlayStation Plus Premium ed i suoi abbonati. Tra Syphon Philter, The Legend of Dragoon, Medievil ed Ape Escape, il 2023 non si può di certo definire un anno povero di occasioni per il retro-gaming tramite i servizi offerti dalla casa di Tokyo. Qui a seguire trovate un elenco completo dei giochi resi disponibili nei 12 mesi dell'anno prossimo alla sua conclusione:

Gennaio

  • Syphon Filter 3 | PS1
  • Star Wars Demolition | PS1
  • Hot Shots Golf 2 | PS1

Febbraio

  • The Legend of Dragoon | PS1
  • Wild Arms 2 | PS1
  • Harvest Moon: Back to Nature | PS1
  • Destroy All Humans! | PS4

Marzo

  • Ridge Racer Type 4 | PS1
  • Ape Academy 2 | PSP
  • Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror | PSP

Aprile

  • Doom | PS4
  • Doom II | PS4
  • Doom 64 | PS4
  • Doom 3 | PS4
  • Dishonored: Definitive Edition | PS4

Maggio :

  • Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow | PSP
  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light | PSP
  • Pursuit Force | PSP
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered | PS4

Giugno

  • Killzone: Liberation | PSP
  • Worms | PS1
  • Herc’s Adventures | PS1
  • Coded Soul | PSP [solo in alcune aree specifiche del mondo]

Luglio

  • Gravity Crash Portable | PSP
  • Twisted Metal | PS1
  • Twisted Metal 2 | PS1

Agosto

  • MediEvil: Resurrection | PSP
  • Ape Escape: On the Loose | PSP
  • Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice | PSP

Settembre

  • Star Ocean First Departure R | PS4
  • Star Ocean: Till the End of Time | PS4
  • Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster | PS4
  • Dragon’s Crown Pro | PS4

Ottobre

  • Tekken 6 | PSP
  • Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny | PSP
  • Ape Escape Academy | PSP
  • IQ Final | PS1

Novembre

  • Grandia | PS1
  • Jet Moto | PS1
  • Up | PSP
  • Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series | PS4/PS5
  • PaRappa the Rapper 2 | PS4

Dicembre

  • Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4
  • Thrillville | PSP
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS2
  • Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS1

Cosa ne pensate dell'elenco dei giochi appartenenti alle precedenti epoche PlayStation rilasciati per tutti gli abbonati al Tier più elevato di PS Plus? Il 2023 è stato ricco di giochi imperdibili su PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium; credete che lo stesso si possa dire per la libreria dei classici PlayStation?

Iscriviti a Google News Rimani aggiornato seguendoci su Google News! Seguici
Unisciti all'orda: la chat telegramper parlare di videogiochi
speciale

PlayStation Plus: il meglio del 2023, giochi imperdibili su Extra e Premium
PlayStation Plus: il meglio del 2023, giochi imperdibili su Extra e Premium

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Plus

  1. Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, quanto pesa su console? Emergono le prime indiscrezioni