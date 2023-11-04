Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PlayStation Plus Premium: che demo ci sono per PS5 e PS4 e quanto durano?

Gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium possono accedere ad una vasta selezione di giochi demo per PS4 e PS5, con nuove aggiunte ogni mese. Giochi completi giocabili per un periodo di tempo limitato, solitamente da 30 minuti a qualche ora, in base alle scelte dei singoli publisher: ecco la lista completa, con durata di ogni singola versione di prova.

Tra i giochi demo disponibili su PlayStation Plus Premium troviamo Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker, NBA 2K24, The Last of Us Parte 1 e The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition, solamente per citarne alcuni.

PlayStation Plus Premium tutte le demo

  • AFL 23 PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • AI The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative PS4 1 ora
  • A Plague Tale Requiem PS5 2 ore
  • A Space for the Unbound PS5 1 ora
  • Bonfire Peaks PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Carrion PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • CATAN Console Edition PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Cobra Kai 2 Dojos Rising PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Company of Heroes 3 PS5 2 ore
  • Construction Simulator PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Crusader Kings III PS5 3 ore
  • Cult of the Lamb PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, PS4 5 ore
  • CyberTD PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • DC's Justice League Cosmic Chaos PS5, PS4 30 minuti
  • Deceive Inc PS5 4 ore
  • DE-EXIT Eternal Matters PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • DNF Duel PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Dying Light 2 PS5, PS4 3 ore
  • Ed-0 Zombie Uprising PS5 3 ore
  • Elemental War 2 PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Eternights PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Everspace 2 PS5 2 ora
  • Evil West PS5, PS4 2 ora
  • F1 Manager 2022 PS5, PS4 3 ore
  • Football Manager 2023 PS5 2 ore
  • Fort Solis PS5 1 ora
  • God of War Ragnarok PS5, PS4 3 ore
  • GORN PSVR2, PSVR 1 ora
  • Greyhill Incident PS5 30 minuti
  • Hogwarts Legacy PS5, PS4 45 minuti
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed PS5 2 ore
  • Hunting Simulator 2 PS5 2 ore
  • LEGO City Undercover PS4 2 ore
  • LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Little League World Series Baseball 2022 PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • MADiSON PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Marvel's Midnight Suns PS5 2 ore
  • Matchpoint PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Miraculous Rise of the Sphinx PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • MLB The Show 23 PS5, PS4 3 ore
  • MotoGP 22 PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • MotoGP 23 PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • NBA 2K24 PS5 3 ore
  • NHRA Championship Drag Racing Speed for All PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Park Beyond PS5 2 ore
  • Persona 5 Royal PS5 4 ore
  • PGA Tour 2K23 PS5 2 ore
  • Phoenix Point PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Relayer PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Return to Monkey Island PS5 1 ore
  • RiMS Racing PS5 2 ore
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe PS5 1 ora
  • Rollerdrome PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew PS5 2 ore
  • Sifu PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Sonic Frontiers PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Steelrising PS5 2 ore
  • Tactics Ogre: Reborn PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • The Cruel King and the Great Hero PS4 2 ore
  • The Last of Us Parte I PS5 2 ore
  • The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition PS5, PS4 4 ore
  • Townsmen VR PS5 1 ora
  • Train Sim World 4 PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Transformers EarthSpark Expedition PS5, PS4 30 minuti
  • Tri6 Infinite PS5, PS4 30 minuti
  • TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 PS5, PS4 1 ora
  • Unrailed PS4 2 ore
  • Vampire The Masquerade Swansong PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • Wizard with a Gun PS5 2 ore
  • World of Outlaws Dirt Racing PS5, PS4 2 ore
  • WWE 2K23 PS5, PS4 2 ore

Ricordatevi oltre che se siete abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium potete giocare in streaming Cloud su PS5 a partire da ottobre 2023 con giochi come Alan Wake Remastered, A Plague Tale Requiem, Chivalry 2, Control, DOOM Eternal, eFootball 2024, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Forspoken e God of War Ragnarok.

