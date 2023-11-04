PlayStation Plus Premium: che demo ci sono per PS5 e PS4 e quanto durano?

Gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium possono accedere ad una vasta selezione di giochi demo per PS4 e PS5, con nuove aggiunte ogni mese. Giochi completi giocabili per un periodo di tempo limitato, solitamente da 30 minuti a qualche ora, in base alle scelte dei singoli publisher: ecco la lista completa, con durata di ogni singola versione di prova.

Tra i giochi demo disponibili su PlayStation Plus Premium troviamo Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker, NBA 2K24, The Last of Us Parte 1 e The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition, solamente per citarne alcuni.

PlayStation Plus Premium tutte le demo

AFL 23 PS5, PS4 1 ora

AI The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative PS4 1 ora

A Plague Tale Requiem PS5 2 ore

A Space for the Unbound PS5 1 ora

Bonfire Peaks PS5, PS4 1 ora

Carrion PS5, PS4 1 ora

CATAN Console Edition PS5, PS4 1 ora

Cobra Kai 2 Dojos Rising PS5, PS4 2 ore

Company of Heroes 3 PS5 2 ore

Construction Simulator PS5, PS4 2 ore

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5, PS4 2 ore

Crusader Kings III PS5 3 ore

Cult of the Lamb PS5, PS4 1 ora

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, PS4 5 ore

CyberTD PS5, PS4 2 ore

DC's Justice League Cosmic Chaos PS5, PS4 30 minuti

Deceive Inc PS5 4 ore

DE-EXIT Eternal Matters PS5, PS4 1 ora

DNF Duel PS5, PS4 2 ore

Dying Light 2 PS5, PS4 3 ore

Ed-0 Zombie Uprising PS5 3 ore

Elemental War 2 PS5, PS4 2 ore

Eternights PS5, PS4 1 ora

Everspace 2 PS5 2 ora

Evil West PS5, PS4 2 ora

F1 Manager 2022 PS5, PS4 3 ore

Football Manager 2023 PS5 2 ore

Fort Solis PS5 1 ora

God of War Ragnarok PS5, PS4 3 ore

GORN PSVR2, PSVR 1 ora

Greyhill Incident PS5 30 minuti

Hogwarts Legacy PS5, PS4 45 minuti

Hot Wheels Unleashed PS5 2 ore

Hunting Simulator 2 PS5 2 ore

LEGO City Undercover PS4 2 ore

LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker PS5, PS4 1 ora

Little League World Series Baseball 2022 PS5, PS4 2 ore

MADiSON PS5, PS4 1 ora

Marvel's Midnight Suns PS5 2 ore

Matchpoint PS5, PS4 2 ore

Miraculous Rise of the Sphinx PS5, PS4 2 ore

MLB The Show 23 PS5, PS4 3 ore

MotoGP 22 PS5, PS4 2 ore

MotoGP 23 PS5, PS4 2 ore

NBA 2K24 PS5 3 ore

NHRA Championship Drag Racing Speed for All PS5, PS4 2 ore

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway PS5, PS4 2 ore

Park Beyond PS5 2 ore

Persona 5 Royal PS5 4 ore

PGA Tour 2K23 PS5 2 ore

Phoenix Point PS5, PS4 2 ore

Relayer PS5, PS4 2 ore

Return to Monkey Island PS5 1 ore

RiMS Racing PS5 2 ore

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe PS5 1 ora

Rollerdrome PS5, PS4 1 ora

Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew PS5 2 ore

Sifu PS5, PS4 1 ora

Sonic Frontiers PS5, PS4 1 ora

Steelrising PS5 2 ore

Tactics Ogre: Reborn PS5, PS4 2 ore

The Cruel King and the Great Hero PS4 2 ore

The Last of Us Parte I PS5 2 ore

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition PS5, PS4 4 ore

Townsmen VR PS5 1 ora

Train Sim World 4 PS5, PS4 2 ore

Transformers EarthSpark Expedition PS5, PS4 30 minuti

Tri6 Infinite PS5, PS4 30 minuti

TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 PS5, PS4 1 ora

Unrailed PS4 2 ore

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong PS5, PS4 2 ore

Wizard with a Gun PS5 2 ore

World of Outlaws Dirt Racing PS5, PS4 2 ore

WWE 2K23 PS5, PS4 2 ore

Ricordatevi oltre che se siete abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium potete giocare in streaming Cloud su PS5 a partire da ottobre 2023 con giochi come Alan Wake Remastered, A Plague Tale Requiem, Chivalry 2, Control, DOOM Eternal, eFootball 2024, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Forspoken e God of War Ragnarok.