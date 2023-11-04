PlayStation Plus Premium: che demo ci sono per PS5 e PS4 e quanto durano?
Gli abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium possono accedere ad una vasta selezione di giochi demo per PS4 e PS5, con nuove aggiunte ogni mese. Giochi completi giocabili per un periodo di tempo limitato, solitamente da 30 minuti a qualche ora, in base alle scelte dei singoli publisher: ecco la lista completa, con durata di ogni singola versione di prova.
Tra i giochi demo disponibili su PlayStation Plus Premium troviamo Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion, LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker, NBA 2K24, The Last of Us Parte 1 e The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition, solamente per citarne alcuni.
PlayStation Plus Premium tutte le demo
- AFL 23 PS5, PS4 1 ora
- AI The Somnium Files nirvanA Initiative PS4 1 ora
- A Plague Tale Requiem PS5 2 ore
- A Space for the Unbound PS5 1 ora
- Bonfire Peaks PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Carrion PS5, PS4 1 ora
- CATAN Console Edition PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Cobra Kai 2 Dojos Rising PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Company of Heroes 3 PS5 2 ore
- Construction Simulator PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Crusader Kings III PS5 3 ore
- Cult of the Lamb PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, PS4 5 ore
- CyberTD PS5, PS4 2 ore
- DC's Justice League Cosmic Chaos PS5, PS4 30 minuti
- Deceive Inc PS5 4 ore
- DE-EXIT Eternal Matters PS5, PS4 1 ora
- DNF Duel PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Dying Light 2 PS5, PS4 3 ore
- Ed-0 Zombie Uprising PS5 3 ore
- Elemental War 2 PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Eternights PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Everspace 2 PS5 2 ora
- Evil West PS5, PS4 2 ora
- F1 Manager 2022 PS5, PS4 3 ore
- Football Manager 2023 PS5 2 ore
- Fort Solis PS5 1 ora
- God of War Ragnarok PS5, PS4 3 ore
- GORN PSVR2, PSVR 1 ora
- Greyhill Incident PS5 30 minuti
- Hogwarts Legacy PS5, PS4 45 minuti
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PS5 2 ore
- Hunting Simulator 2 PS5 2 ore
- LEGO City Undercover PS4 2 ore
- LEGO Star Wars La Saga degli Skywalker PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022 PS5, PS4 2 ore
- MADiSON PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Marvel's Midnight Suns PS5 2 ore
- Matchpoint PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Miraculous Rise of the Sphinx PS5, PS4 2 ore
- MLB The Show 23 PS5, PS4 3 ore
- MotoGP 22 PS5, PS4 2 ore
- MotoGP 23 PS5, PS4 2 ore
- NBA 2K24 PS5 3 ore
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing Speed for All PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Park Beyond PS5 2 ore
- Persona 5 Royal PS5 4 ore
- PGA Tour 2K23 PS5 2 ore
- Phoenix Point PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Relayer PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Return to Monkey Island PS5 1 ore
- RiMS Racing PS5 2 ore
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe PS5 1 ora
- Rollerdrome PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Shadow Gambit The Cursed Crew PS5 2 ore
- Sifu PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Sonic Frontiers PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Steelrising PS5 2 ore
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn PS5, PS4 2 ore
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero PS4 2 ore
- The Last of Us Parte I PS5 2 ore
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition PS5, PS4 4 ore
- Townsmen VR PS5 1 ora
- Train Sim World 4 PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Transformers EarthSpark Expedition PS5, PS4 30 minuti
- Tri6 Infinite PS5, PS4 30 minuti
- TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 3 PS5, PS4 1 ora
- Unrailed PS4 2 ore
- Vampire The Masquerade Swansong PS5, PS4 2 ore
- Wizard with a Gun PS5 2 ore
- World of Outlaws Dirt Racing PS5, PS4 2 ore
- WWE 2K23 PS5, PS4 2 ore
Ricordatevi oltre che se siete abbonati PlayStation Plus Premium potete giocare in streaming Cloud su PS5 a partire da ottobre 2023 con giochi come Alan Wake Remastered, A Plague Tale Requiem, Chivalry 2, Control, DOOM Eternal, eFootball 2024, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Forspoken e God of War Ragnarok.
