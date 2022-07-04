PlayStation Plus Premium: tutti i giochi disponibili, lista aggiornata luglio 2022

Sono passate due settimane dal debutto del nuovo PlayStation Plus in Europa e ancora non è semplice capire bene quali giochi siano effettivamente disponibili nel nostro continente per i vari profili di abbonamento. Proviamo a fare chiarezza con la lista dei giochi PlayStation Plus Premium aggiornata a luglio 2022.

La lista è sterminata ma le cose sono destinate a cambiare molto rapidamente dal momento che alcuni giochi su PlayStation Plus hanno già una data di scadenza tra cui Shadow Warrior 3 (5 luglio) e Syberia (19 luglio). L'elenco è quindi in continua evoluzione, al momento della stesura risulta aggiornato e completo.

PlayStation Plus Premium tutti i giochi

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)

Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arcana Heart 3

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Armageddon Riders

Asura’s Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City

Battle Princess of Arcadias

BEYOND: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

Blood Knights

Bolt

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Brink

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Critter Crunch

Crysis Remastered

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)

Dark Void

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

.detuned

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney·PIXAR Brave

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!

Disney Universe

Double Dragon Neon

Duke Nukem Forever

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Eat Them!

Echochrome (PSP/PS4)

Echochrome (PSP/PS5)

Echochrome: Prelude

Elefunk

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3

Fallout: New Vegas

FantaVision

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Frogger Returns

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

Genji: Days of the Blade

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War III Remastered

God of War: Ascension

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Rain

Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS4)

Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS5)

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds / Everybody’s Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational / Everybody’s Golf: World Tour

Hot Shots Tennis / Everybody’s Tennis

Hotline Miami

HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE

Hustle Kings

ibb & obb

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

I.Q: Intelligent Qube / Kurushi (PS1/PS4)

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee – The City God Case

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)

Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)

Kinetica

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Linger in Shadows

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Planet

LOST PLANET 2

Lost Planet 3

Lumines Remastered

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magic Orbz

Magus

Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom

Mars: War Logs

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)

Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)

MX vs ATV: Alive

MX vs ATV Reflex

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence

Numblast

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)

OKAGE: Shadow King

Outcast – Second Contact

Papo & Yo

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension

Pid

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Primal

Proteus

Puppeteer

Puzzle Agent

QUANTUM THEORY

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

RAGE

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

Raiden IV: OverKill

rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault / Ratchet & Clank: QForce

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Realms Of Ancient War

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction II

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Red Johnson’s Chronicles

Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS4)

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS5)

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Rise of the Kasai

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Galaxy

Rotastic

R-Type Dimensions

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4

Savage Moon

Serious Sam Collection

Shatter

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siren / Forbidden Siren

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Space Ace

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

STARWHAL

STRIDER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE

STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust Portable

Syberia (leaving on July 19)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)

Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)

Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness II

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION

The Guided Fate Paradox

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Mark of Kri

The Raven Remastered

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

TOKYO JUNGLE

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toy Home

Trash Panic

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll

Truck Racer

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Urban Trial Freestyle

VelocityUltra

Vessel

Wakeboarding HD

War of the Monsters

Warriors: Legends of Troy

WARRIORS OROCHI 3

When Vikings Attack!

White Knight Chronicles

Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)

Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)

Wild Arms 3

WipEout: Omega Collection

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)

Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)

Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Zack Zero

Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

Ci sono poi 12 giochi disponibili esclusivamente in Europa tra cui Dark Mist, X Blades, White Knight Chronicles II e Resident Evil Revelations 2:

Battle vs. Chess

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Dark Mist

Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

Learning with the PooYoos – Episode 1

Order Up!!

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Two Worlds II

White Knight Chronicles II

X Blades

Più avanti nel corso del mese Sony aggiungerà nuovi giochi al catalogo PlayStation Plus Premium ed Extra, la data di aggiunta dei nuovi titoli non è stata resa nota ma indicativamente dovrebbero arrivare intorno a metà luglio.