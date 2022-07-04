Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PlayStation Plus Premium: tutti i giochi disponibili, lista aggiornata luglio 2022

Sono passate due settimane dal debutto del nuovo PlayStation Plus in Europa e ancora non è semplice capire bene quali giochi siano effettivamente disponibili nel nostro continente per i vari profili di abbonamento. Proviamo a fare chiarezza con la lista dei giochi PlayStation Plus Premium aggiornata a luglio 2022.

La lista è sterminata ma le cose sono destinate a cambiare molto rapidamente dal momento che alcuni giochi su PlayStation Plus hanno già una data di scadenza tra cui Shadow Warrior 3 (5 luglio) e Syberia (19 luglio). L'elenco è quindi in continua evoluzione, al momento della stesura risulta aggiornato e completo.

PlayStation Plus Premium tutti i giochi

  • Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
  • Alien Rage
  • Alien Spidy
  • Anarchy: Rush Hour
  • Anna – Extended Edition
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
  • Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
  • Ape Escape 2
  • Aqua Panic!
  • Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
  • Arcana Heart 3
  • Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
  • Armageddon Riders
  • Asura’s Wrath
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
  • Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
  • Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
  • Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
  • Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
  • Baja: Edge of Control HD
  • Batman: Arkham Origins
  • Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
  • Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
  • Battle Princess of Arcadias
  • BEYOND: Two Souls
  • Big Sky Infinity
  • BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
  • Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
  • BioShock 2 Remastered
  • Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
  • BioShock Remastered
  • BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
  • Black Knight Sword
  • BLADESTORM: Nightmare
  • Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
  • BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
  • Blood Knights
  • Bolt
  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Brink
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
  • CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
  • Cars Mater-National Championship
  • Cars Race-O-Rama
  • Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
  • Cel Damage HD
  • Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
  • Critter Crunch
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Dark Cloud
  • Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)
  • Dark Void
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Darkstalkers Resurrection
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Deadlight: Director´s Cut
  • Death Track: Resurrection
  • Deception IV: Blood Ties
  • Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
  • .detuned
  • Devil May Cry 4
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
  • DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
  • DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
  • Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
  • Disney·PIXAR Brave
  • Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
  • Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
  • Disney Universe
  • Double Dragon Neon
  • Duke Nukem Forever
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
  • Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
  • Dynasty Warriors 7
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors 8
  • Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
  • Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
  • Eat Them!
  • Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
  • Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
  • Echochrome: Prelude
  • Elefunk
  • Ethan: Meteor Hunter
  • Eufloria
  • F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
  • Faery: Legends of Avalon
  • FALLOUT 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • FantaVision
  • Final Exam
  • Final Fight: Double Impact
  • Frogger Returns
  • GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
  • Genji: Days of the Blade
  • God of War HD
  • God of War II HD
  • God of War III Remastered
  • God of War: Ascension
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Greg Hastings Paintball 2
  • Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
  • Hamilton’s Great Adventure
  • Hamsterball
  • Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
  • Heavy Rain
  • Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS4)
  • Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS5)
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds / Everybody’s Golf: Out of Bounds
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational / Everybody’s Golf: World Tour
  • Hot Shots Tennis / Everybody’s Tennis
  • Hotline Miami
  • HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
  • Hustle Kings
  • ibb & obb
  • ICO Classics HD
  • inFAMOUS
  • inFAMOUS 2
  • inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
  • Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
  • I.Q: Intelligent Qube / Kurushi (PS1/PS4)
  • Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Jak II
  • Jak 3
  • Jak X: Combat Racing
  • Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
  • Joe Danger 2: The Movie
  • Judge Dee – The City God Case
  • Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
  • Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
  • Kinetica
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Knytt Underground
  • Kung Fu Rabbit
  • Legasista
  • LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
  • LEGO Batman: The Videogame
  • LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  • LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  • Linger in Shadows
  • Lock’s Quest
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered
  • LocoRoco Remastered
  • Lost Planet
  • LOST PLANET 2
  • Lost Planet 3
  • Lumines Remastered
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Magic Orbz
  • Magus
  • Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
  • Mars: War Logs
  • MEGA MAN 10
  • MEGA MAN 9
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse
  • MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
  • Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
  • MX vs ATV: Alive
  • MX vs ATV Reflex
  • MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
  • NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
  • NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
  • NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
  • Numblast
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
  • OKAGE: Shadow King
  • Outcast – Second Contact
  • Papo & Yo
  • PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
  • Patapon Remastered
  • Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
  • Pid
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
  • PixelJunk Eden Encore
  • PixelJunk Monsters Encore
  • PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
  • Piyotama
  • Planet Minigolf
  • Planets Under Attack
  • Pool Nation
  • Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
  • Primal
  • Proteus
  • Puppeteer
  • Puzzle Agent
  • QUANTUM THEORY
  • Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
  • RAGE
  • Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
  • Raiden IV: OverKill
  • rain
  • Rainbow Moon
  • Ratatouille
  • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
  • Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
  • Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault / Ratchet & Clank: QForce
  • Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
  • Realms Of Ancient War
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction II
  • Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
  • Red Johnson’s Chronicles
  • Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
  • Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS4)
  • Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS5)
  • Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
  • Resident Evil Revelations
  • Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
  • Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
  • Resistance 3
  • Retro City Rampage DX
  • Retro/Grade
  • Ricochet HD
  • Rise of the Kasai
  • Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
  • Rogue Galaxy
  • Rotastic
  • R-Type Dimensions
  • Sacred Citadel
  • Saints Row 2
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
  • Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
  • Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
  • SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
  • Savage Moon
  • Serious Sam Collection
  • Shatter
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
  • Siren / Forbidden Siren
  • Siren: Blood Curse
  • Skullgirls Encore
  • Sky Fighter
  • Skydive: Proximity Flight
  • Smash Cars
  • Snakeball
  • Sniper Elite V2
  • Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
  • Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
  • Space Ace
  • Split/Second: Velocity
  • Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
  • Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
  • Star Wars: Racer Revenge
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
  • STARWHAL
  • STRIDER
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
  • STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
  • Super Star Wars
  • Super Stardust Portable
  • Syberia (leaving on July 19)
  • Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
  • Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
  • Tales from Space: About a Blob
  • Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
  • Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
  • Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
  • The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
  • The Darkness
  • The Darkness II
  • THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
  • The Guided Fate Paradox
  • The King of Fighters XIII
  • The Last Guy
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind
  • The Mark of Kri
  • The Raven Remastered
  • The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
  • TOKYO JUNGLE
  • Toukiden: Kiwami
  • Toy Home
  • Trash Panic
  • TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
  • Truck Racer
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Urban Trial Freestyle
  • VelocityUltra
  • Vessel
  • Wakeboarding HD
  • War of the Monsters
  • Warriors: Legends of Troy
  • WARRIORS OROCHI 3
  • When Vikings Attack!
  • White Knight Chronicles
  • Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
  • Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
  • Wild Arms 3
  • WipEout: Omega Collection
  • Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
  • Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
  • Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
  • Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
  • XCOM: Enemy Within
  • Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
  • Zack Zero
  • Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge

Ci sono poi 12 giochi disponibili esclusivamente in Europa tra cui Dark Mist, X Blades, White Knight Chronicles II e Resident Evil Revelations 2:

  • Battle vs. Chess
  • BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
  • BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
  • Dark Mist
  • Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut
  • Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
  • Learning with the PooYoos – Episode 1
  • Order Up!!
  • Resident Evil Revelations 2
  • Two Worlds II
  • White Knight Chronicles II
  • X Blades

Più avanti nel corso del mese Sony aggiungerà nuovi giochi al catalogo PlayStation Plus Premium ed Extra, la data di aggiunta dei nuovi titoli non è stata resa nota ma indicativamente dovrebbero arrivare intorno a metà luglio.

