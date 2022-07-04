PlayStation Plus Premium: tutti i giochi disponibili, lista aggiornata luglio 2022
Sono passate due settimane dal debutto del nuovo PlayStation Plus in Europa e ancora non è semplice capire bene quali giochi siano effettivamente disponibili nel nostro continente per i vari profili di abbonamento. Proviamo a fare chiarezza con la lista dei giochi PlayStation Plus Premium aggiornata a luglio 2022.
La lista è sterminata ma le cose sono destinate a cambiare molto rapidamente dal momento che alcuni giochi su PlayStation Plus hanno già una data di scadenza tra cui Shadow Warrior 3 (5 luglio) e Syberia (19 luglio). L'elenco è quindi in continua evoluzione, al momento della stesura risulta aggiornato e completo.
PlayStation Plus Premium tutti i giochi
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Anarchy: Rush Hour
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS4)
- Ape Escape (PS1/PS5)
- Ape Escape 2
- Aqua Panic!
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arcana Heart 3
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Armageddon Riders
- Asura’s Wrath
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED
- Bionic Commando Rearmed 2
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger
- Blood Knights
- Bolt
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brink
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Critter Crunch
- Crysis Remastered
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2 (SIEE: Dark Chronicle)
- Dark Void
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Death Track: Resurrection
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- .detuned
- Devil May Cry 4
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice
- DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney·PIXAR Brave
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS4)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue (PS1/PS5)
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Disney Universe
- Double Dragon Neon
- Duke Nukem Forever
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Eat Them!
- Echochrome (PSP/PS4)
- Echochrome (PSP/PS5)
- Echochrome: Prelude
- Elefunk
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Eufloria
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- FantaVision
- Final Exam
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Frogger Returns
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- God of War III Remastered
- God of War: Ascension
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Hamsterball
- Heavy Fire: Afghanistan
- Heavy Rain
- Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS4)
- Hot Shots Golf / Everybody’s Golf (PS1/PS5)
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds / Everybody’s Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational / Everybody’s Golf: World Tour
- Hot Shots Tennis / Everybody’s Tennis
- Hotline Miami
- HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
- Hustle Kings
- ibb & obb
- ICO Classics HD
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- I.Q: Intelligent Qube / Kurushi (PS1/PS4)
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Judge Dee – The City God Case
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4)
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS5)
- Kinetica
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Linger in Shadows
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Planet
- LOST PLANET 2
- Lost Planet 3
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magic Orbz
- Magus
- Mahjong Tales: Ancient Wisdom
- Mars: War Logs
- MEGA MAN 10
- MEGA MAN 9
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4)
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS5)
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- MX VS ATV: UNTAMED
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS4)
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS1/PS5)
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Papo & Yo
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pid
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- PixelJunk Eden Encore
- PixelJunk Monsters Encore
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Piyotama
- Planet Minigolf
- Planets Under Attack
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Primal
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- Puzzle Agent
- QUANTUM THEORY
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault / Ratchet & Clank: QForce
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Realms Of Ancient War
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS4)
- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut (PS1/PS5)
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Resistance 3
- Retro City Rampage DX
- Retro/Grade
- Ricochet HD
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken
- Rogue Galaxy
- Rotastic
- R-Type Dimensions
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 – Ice Station Santa
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 – Moai Better Blues
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 – Night of the Raving Dead
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 – Chariots of the Dogs
- Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 – What’s New Beelzebub?
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max’s Brain
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls
- Sam & Max The Devil’s Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4
- Savage Moon
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shatter
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Siren / Forbidden Siren
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Skullgirls Encore
- Sky Fighter
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Smash Cars
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer
- Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype
- Space Ace
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- STARWHAL
- STRIDER
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR RUINER
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA THE FREE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE BANDS
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3: THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE
- STRONG BAD’S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE – EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
- Super Star Wars
- Super Stardust Portable
- Syberia (leaving on July 19)
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS4)
- Syphon Filter (PS1/PS5)
- Tales from Space: About a Blob
- Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS4)
- Tekken 2 (PS1/PS5)
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Darkness
- The Darkness II
- THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
- The Guided Fate Paradox
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last Guy
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Mark of Kri
- The Raven Remastered
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Truck Racer
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
- Wakeboarding HD
- War of the Monsters
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3
- When Vikings Attack!
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4)
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS5)
- Wild Arms 3
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4)
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS5)
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Zack Zero
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge
Ci sono poi 12 giochi disponibili esclusivamente in Europa tra cui Dark Mist, X Blades, White Knight Chronicles II e Resident Evil Revelations 2:
- Battle vs. Chess
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
- BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND
- Dark Mist
- Deadly Premonition: Director’s Cut
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Learning with the PooYoos – Episode 1
- Order Up!!
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- Two Worlds II
- White Knight Chronicles II
- X Blades
Più avanti nel corso del mese Sony aggiungerà nuovi giochi al catalogo PlayStation Plus Premium ed Extra, la data di aggiunta dei nuovi titoli non è stata resa nota ma indicativamente dovrebbero arrivare intorno a metà luglio.
