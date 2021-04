PlayStation da record, è il miglior anno di sempre per la divisione gaming di Sony

6. While Sony has been able to break the cyclical profit / loss nature of the console business, profit was still impacted due to the PS5 launch



FY2020 was still most profitable year for the segment, but could have been higher if PS5 was not priced lower than manufacturing costs

The PlayStation 5 has sold in 7.8 million units as of March 31, 2021, according to Sony. 3.3 million were shipped in the past quarter.



For reference, the PlayStation 4 had sold in 7.6 million units in the same timeframe.



Demand remains higher than supply for the PS5.