Il PlayStation Showcase 2023 è il secondo evento Sony più visto di sempre

🎮🔎 @PlayStation Showcase 2023: Viewership Analysis on @Twitch and @YouTube



Our team took a deep dive into the PlayStation Showcase performance on Twitch from 2019 through 2023, the first year without #E3.



Here's what we discovered:

1️⃣ The 2023 Showcase had the second-highest… pic.twitter.com/YVJbRiUTjc