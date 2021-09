PlayStation Showcase: dopo 24 ore, quello di God of War Ragnarok è il trailer più visto

Most viewed Trailers after 24 hours from yesterday's PlayStation Showcase on YouTube



• God of War Ragnarok - 10+ million

• Spider-Man 2 - 9+ million

• Marvel's Wolverine - 7 million

• KOTOR Remake - 3+ million

• Gran Turismo 7 - 1+ million

• Forspoken - 1 million pic.twitter.com/TI1CusMWPP — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) September 10, 2021

God of War edges Spider-Man 2 because despite Spidey having the highest individual upload, God of Wars views are more spread out (between PlayStation, IGN, etc)



Both are massive though — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) September 10, 2021