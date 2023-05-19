PlayStation Showcase con Ghost of Tsushima 2, Killzone e FF7 Rebith? Jeff Grubb smentisce
Sta circolando su Twitter una presunta scaletta del PlayStation Showcase del 24 maggio, presunta perché i dubbi sulla fonte sono tantissimi e la lista giochi è in parte già stata smentita da Jeff Grubb.
Nel leak (o presunto tale) si citano tantissimi giochi per PlayStation 5 e PlayStation VR2 tra cui The Last of Us Factions, Twisted Metal, Pragmata, Resident Evil 4 VR, Snake Eater Subsequent, Silent Hill 2, Mortal Kombat 1, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Disney Domination, Astro's Conquest, Half Life Alyx, DS2 Stellar Blade, Hades II, Darkest Dungeon 2, Goodbye Volcano High, The Dishwasher Collection, Ghost of a Tale 2, Lost Soul Aside, Killzone, Ghost of Komokuro, Helldivers 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 e Darkside.
Secondo la fonte, Twisted Metal sarebbe free to play, Mortal Kombat 1 potrebbe contare su Kratos in esclusiva PS5, mentre il "DS2" citato nella lista non sarebbe Death Stranding 2 ma un altro gioco, infine ci sarebbe Killzone, reboot single player della saga.
Bello vero? Forse troppo per essere vero, nell'ultima puntata del suo podcast Jeff Grubb ha commentato il leak dicendo che Ghost of Tsushima 2 non ci sarà e nemmeno Dragon Age Dreadwolf verrà mostrato al PlayStation Showcase, con quest'ultimo che non uscirà almeno fino all'estate 2024.
PS5 Event Leaked - Games listed
by u/KarimMet in GamingLeaksAndRumours
#PlayStationShowcase leaks ; details here :— A vg fan (@srb_photo) May 17, 2023
-Twisted Metal F2P
-Mortal Kombat will have Kratos as a guest exclusively on PS5
-DS2 is not for Death Stranding 2, the real name won't be reveal
-Killzone will have a campaign, seems to be a reboot of the franchise pic.twitter.com/bFSLmlQltr
