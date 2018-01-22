PlayStation Store: DB FighterZ e Monster Hunter World tra le novità della settimana

La settimana appena iniziata è davvero ricchissima di novità: tra i nuovi giochi in arrivo sul PlayStation Store citiamo. Di seguito, la lista completa delle novità per PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita e PS VR.

Novità PlayStation 4

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes, Celeste e Laws of Machine arriveranno sul PlayStation Store questa settimana, insieme ai seguenti titoli:

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (23 gennaio, 9.99 euro)

Celeste (25 gennaio, 14.99 euro)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (25 gennaio, 69.99 euro)

Iconoclasts (25 gennaio, 14.99 euro)

Laws of Machine (25 gennaio, 19.99 euro)

Lost Sphear (26 gennaio, 29.99 euro)

Monster Hunter World (26 gennaio, 69.99 euro)

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes (26 gennaio - 14.99 euro)

Wild Turkey Hunter (26 gennaio - 14.99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

Iconoclasts (25 gennaio, 14.99 euro)

Novità PlayStation VR

The Inpatient (24 gennaio, 29.99 euro)

Ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store sono attivi i saldi di gennaio con tantissimi giochi a meno di venti euro. Gli abbonati Plus inoltre possono ora scaricare gratis i nuovi giochi della Instant Game Collection di gennaio, tra cui StarBlood Arena, Batman The Telltale Series e Deus Ex Mankind Divided.