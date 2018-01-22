PlayStation Store: DB FighterZ e Monster Hunter World tra le novità della settimana

Novità PlayStation 4
OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes, Celeste e Laws of Machine arriveranno sul PlayStation Store questa settimana, insieme ai seguenti titoli:
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (23 gennaio, 9.99 euro)
- Celeste (25 gennaio, 14.99 euro)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (25 gennaio, 69.99 euro)
- Iconoclasts (25 gennaio, 14.99 euro)
- Laws of Machine (25 gennaio, 19.99 euro)
- Lost Sphear (26 gennaio, 29.99 euro)
- Monster Hunter World (26 gennaio, 69.99 euro)
- OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes (26 gennaio - 14.99 euro)
- Wild Turkey Hunter (26 gennaio - 14.99 euro)
PlayStation Vita
- Iconoclasts (25 gennaio, 14.99 euro)
Novità PlayStation VR
- The Inpatient (24 gennaio, 29.99 euro)
Ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store sono attivi i saldi di gennaio con tantissimi giochi a meno di venti euro. Gli abbonati Plus inoltre possono ora scaricare gratis i nuovi giochi della Instant Game Collection di gennaio, tra cui StarBlood Arena, Batman The Telltale Series e Deus Ex Mankind Divided.
Quanto è interessante?
Vai ai commenti