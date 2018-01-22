Everyeye.it

  4. PlayStation Store: DB FighterZ e Monster Hunter World tra le novità della settimana

PlayStation Store: DB FighterZ e Monster Hunter World tra le novità della settimana

La settimana appena iniziata è davvero ricchissima di novità: tra i nuovi giochi in arrivo sul PlayStation Store citiamo Monster Hunter World, Dragon Ball FighterZ, The Inpatient e Lost Sphear. Di seguito, la lista completa delle novità per PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita e PS VR.

Novità PlayStation 4
OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes, Celeste e Laws of Machine arriveranno sul PlayStation Store questa settimana, insieme ai seguenti titoli:

  • The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (23 gennaio, 9.99 euro)
  • Celeste (25 gennaio, 14.99 euro)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (25 gennaio, 69.99 euro)
  • Iconoclasts (25 gennaio, 14.99 euro)
  • Laws of Machine (25 gennaio, 19.99 euro)
  • Lost Sphear (26 gennaio, 29.99 euro)
  • Monster Hunter World (26 gennaio, 69.99 euro)
  • OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes (26 gennaio - 14.99 euro)
  • Wild Turkey Hunter (26 gennaio - 14.99 euro)

PlayStation Vita

  • Iconoclasts (25 gennaio, 14.99 euro)

Novità PlayStation VR

  • The Inpatient (24 gennaio, 29.99 euro)

Ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store sono attivi i saldi di gennaio con tantissimi giochi a meno di venti euro. Gli abbonati Plus inoltre possono ora scaricare gratis i nuovi giochi della Instant Game Collection di gennaio, tra cui StarBlood Arena, Batman The Telltale Series e Deus Ex Mankind Divided.

