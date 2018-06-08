PlayStation Store: Detroit Become Human in cima alla classifica di maggio

Tramite le pagine del PlayStation Blog, Sony ha rivelato oggi la classifica relativa ai giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store nel mese di maggio. I dati diffusi non fanno altro che sottolineare ancora più marcatamente il successo commerciale, oltre che di critica, che sta ricevendo Detroit: Become Human, il nuovo titolo di Quantic Dream.
Di seguito, vi riportiamo la classifica europea dei giochi più scaricati a maggio sul PlayStation Store:
PlayStation 4
- Detroit: Become Human
- FIFA 18
- God of War
- Conan Exiles
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gang Beasts
- Dark Souls: Remastered
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
- Far Cry 5
- God of War III Remastered
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Rocket League
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- A Way Out
- Minecraft
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Mafia III
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- The Jak and Daxter Collection
PlayStation VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Killing Floor: Incursion
- Job Simulator
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- CoolPaintrVR
- RollerCoaster Legends
- Knockout League
- Superhot VR
- Statik
DLC
- Fortnite Battle Royale – Starter Pack
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Destiny 2 – Expansion II: Warmind
- Overwatch – Pink Mercy Skin
- Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
- Call of Duty: WWII – The War Machine
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- H1Z1 – Nemesis Pre-Order Bundle
- Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
- Rocket League – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack
Continua dunque anche il momentum positivo di God of War, che sin dal lancio avvenuto ad aprile ha infranto tutti i record di vendita per quanto riguarda le esclusive PlayStation 4.