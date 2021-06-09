Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PlayStation Store: al via i Doppi Sconti con le offerte per gli abbonati Plus

Sony lancia oggi i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store con centinaia di videogiochi in offerta per PS4, PS5 e PSVR. La bella notizia? Gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus avranno diritto ad uno sconto raddoppiato!

Tra i giochi in sconto con i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store troviamo Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle, Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Deluxe Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization VI e MotoGP 20. Di seguito l'elenco completo, per i prezzi aggiornati vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store dove troverete il prezzo in offerta e con lo sconto aggiuntivo per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.

Doppi Sconti PlayStation Store

  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion
  • Agatha Knife
  • Antiquia Lost
  • Asdivine Hearts
  • Asdivine Hearts II
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
  • Batman: Arkham VR
  • Black Clover: Quartet Knights
  • Bless Unleashed: 1,000 Lumena + 10% (100) Bonus
  • Bless Unleashed: 10,000 Lumena + 25% (2,500) Bonus
  • Bless Unleashed: 2,000 Lumena + 15% (300) Bonus
  • Bless Unleashed: 5,000 Lumena + 20% (1,000) Bonus
  • Bless Unleashed: 500 Lumena
  • Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4 & PS5
  • Borderlands 3Super Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Call of Duty Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
  • Call of Duty Ghosts & Season Pass Bundle
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition
  • Call of Duty WWII – Gold Edition
  • Colossus Down
  • Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
  • Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition
  • Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
  • Demon’s Tier+
  • Desperados III – Season Pass
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
  • Digimon World: Next Order
  • DiRT 4
  • DiRT Rally
  • DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Bundle
  • DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Upgrade DLC Add-on
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass
  • DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition
  • Don’t Knock Twice
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
  • Dynamite Fishing: World Games
  • Euro Fishing: Bergsee
  • Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock
  • Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake
  • Euro Fishing: Le Lac D’or
  • Euro Fishing: Lilies
  • Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake
  • Euro Fishing: The Moat
  • Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition
  • Euro Fishing: Waldsee
  • F1 2018
  • F1 2019
  • F1 2019 – Legend Edition: Senna & Prost
  • F1 2019 – Legends and Anniversary DLC Content Pack
  • F1 2019: Legends DLC Content Pack
  • Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
  • Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
  • Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
  • Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
  • Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
  • Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
  • Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
  • Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
  • Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
  • Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Far Cry New Dawn – Complete Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn – Ultimate Edition
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lago del Mundo
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Dylan
  • Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Williams
  • Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition
  • Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
  • For Honor
  • For Honor Marching Fire Edition
  • For Honor Year 3 Pass
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
  • Hitman 2
  • Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
  • Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
  • Injustice 2
  • Ultimate Pack
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • Mafia II: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia III: Definitive Edition
  • Psychotic’s MechaNika
  • Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
  • Metal Gear Survive
  • Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition
  • Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • XL Pack
  • MotoGP 20
  • MotoGP 15
  • MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame
  • MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Special Edition
  • My Hero One’s Justice
  • NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
  • NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle
  • New Gundam Breaker
  • Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
  • Onrush – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Onrush – Standard Digital Edition
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight
  • Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
  • PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
  • Project CARS
  • Puyo Puyo Champions
  • Race with Ryan
  • Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition
  • Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
  • Riddled Corpses EX
  • Space Rift – Episode 1
  • Spitlings
  • Steep
  • Super Bomberman R
  • Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!
  • Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack
  • The Unfinished Swan
  • Time Carnage
  • Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist
  • Train Sim World – BR Class 31
  • UNO
  • UNO: Ultimate Edition
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
  • Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
  • Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist – Link Evolution
  • Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars

Sul PlayStation Store sono disponibili anche giochi per PS4 a meno di un euro inoltre continuano gli sconti PlayStation Indies sui migliori giochi indipendenti per le console Sony.

