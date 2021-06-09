PlayStation Store: al via i Doppi Sconti con le offerte per gli abbonati Plus

Sony lancia oggi i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store con centinaia di videogiochi in offerta per PS4, PS5 e PSVR. La bella notizia? Gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus avranno diritto ad uno sconto raddoppiato!

Tra i giochi in sconto con i Doppi Sconti sul PlayStation Store troviamo Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle, Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Deluxe Edition, Sid Meier's Civilization VI e MotoGP 20. Di seguito l'elenco completo, per i prezzi aggiornati vi rimandiamo al PlayStation Store dove troverete il prezzo in offerta e con lo sconto aggiuntivo per gli abbonati PlayStation Plus.

Doppi Sconti PlayStation Store

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Agatha Knife

Antiquia Lost

Asdivine Hearts

Asdivine Hearts II

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Batman: Arkham VR

Black Clover: Quartet Knights

Bless Unleashed: 1,000 Lumena + 10% (100) Bonus

Bless Unleashed: 10,000 Lumena + 25% (2,500) Bonus

Bless Unleashed: 2,000 Lumena + 15% (300) Bonus

Bless Unleashed: 5,000 Lumena + 20% (1,000) Bonus

Bless Unleashed: 500 Lumena

Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4 & PS5

Borderlands 3Super Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)

Call of Duty Ghosts & Season Pass Bundle

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition

Call of Duty WWII – Gold Edition

Colossus Down

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition

Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure

Demon’s Tier+

Desperados III – Season Pass

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Digimon World: Next Order

DiRT 4

DiRT Rally

DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Bundle

DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Upgrade DLC Add-on

DiRT Rally 2.0

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Year One Pass

DiRT Rally 2.0: Game of the Year Edition

Don’t Knock Twice

Dragon Ball Xenoverse

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition

Dynamite Fishing: World Games

Euro Fishing: Bergsee

Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock

Euro Fishing: Hunters Lake

Euro Fishing: Le Lac D’or

Euro Fishing: Lilies

Euro Fishing: Manor Farm Lake

Euro Fishing: The Moat

Euro Fishing: Ultimate Edition

Euro Fishing: Waldsee

F1 2018

F1 2019

F1 2019 – Legend Edition: Senna & Prost

F1 2019 – Legends and Anniversary DLC Content Pack

F1 2019: Legends DLC Content Pack

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle

Fallout 76

Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle

Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition

Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes

Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers

Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes

Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers

Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes

Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys

Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers

Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum

Far Cry New Dawn – Complete Edition

Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition

Far Cry New Dawn – Ultimate Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Gigantica Road Lake

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Jezioro Bestii

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lago del Mundo

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Arnold

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Dylan

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Williams

Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

For Honor

For Honor Marching Fire Edition

For Honor Year 3 Pass

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle

Hitman 2

Hitman 2 – Expansion Pass

Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Injustice 2

Ultimate Pack

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Layers of Fear: Inheritance

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Psychotic’s MechaNika

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Survive

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Monster Energy Supercross 3: Special Edition

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 3

Mortal Kombat X

XL Pack

MotoGP 20

MotoGP 15

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Special Edition

My Hero One’s Justice

NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition Bundle

NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle

New Gundam Breaker

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

Onrush – Digital Deluxe Edition

Onrush – Standard Digital Edition

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight

Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection

PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe

Project CARS

Puyo Puyo Champions

Race with Ryan

Rayon Riddles – Rise of the Goblin King

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition

Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition Content

Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle

Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition

Resident Evil Triple Pack

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – Gold Edition

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle

Riddled Corpses EX

Space Rift – Episode 1

Spitlings

Steep

Super Bomberman R

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session!

Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Deluxe Edition

The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Lake Beasts Equipment Pack

The Unfinished Swan

Time Carnage

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist

Train Sim World – BR Class 31

UNO

UNO: Ultimate Edition

Valkyria Chronicles 4

Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition

Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot

Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Digital Deluxe Edition

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection

Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – Deluxe Edition

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist – Link Evolution

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner – Mars

Sul PlayStation Store sono disponibili anche giochi per PS4 a meno di un euro inoltre continuano gli sconti PlayStation Indies sui migliori giochi indipendenti per le console Sony.