PlayStation Store: Elden Ring batte Horizon, è il gioco PS5 più scaricato a febbraio

Quali sono i giochi più scaricati in Europa dal PlayStation Store a febbraio? Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei download dei giochi PS4, PS5, PlayStation VR e dei giochi free to play, ecco i titoli più venduti in formato digitale sullo store PlayStation.

Giochi PS5

Su PlayStation 5 troviamo Elden Ring al primo posto con a seguire Horizon Forbidden West e Dying Light 2 a chiudere il podio.

  1. Elden Ring
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Dying Light 2
  4. Cyberpunk 2077
  5. Sifu
  6. F1 2021
  7. FIFA 22
  8. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  9. NBA 2K22
  10. Among Us
  11. It Takes Two
  12. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
  13. Madden NFL 22
  14. Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
  15. Riders Republic
  16. Call of Duty: Vanguard
  17. Kena Bridge of Spirits
  18. FarCry 6
  19. Resident Evil Village
  20. Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

Giochi PS4

Situazione molto diversa su PlayStation 4 dove domina FIFA 22 seguito da Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2 e Elden Ring fuori dal podio.

  1. FIFA 22
  2. Horizon Forbidden West
  3. Dying Light 2
  4. Elden Ring
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Minecraft
  7. Horizon Zero Dawn
  8. F1 2021
  9. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
  10. Red Dead Redemption 2
  11. NBA 2K22
  12. Among Us
  13. God of War
  14. Sifu
  15. Gang Beasts
  16. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  17. The Sims 4
  18. Call of Duty Vanguard
  19. Dying Light
  20. Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

Giochi PlayStation VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Creed: Rise to Glory
  3. Job Simulator
  4. SUPERHOT VR
  5. Sniper Elite VR
  6. The Room VR A Dark Matter
  7. Gun Club VR
  8. The Last City
  9. Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality
  10. Swordsman VR

Free to Play

  1. Fortnite
  2. Rocket League
  3. Rec Room
  4. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  5. Call of Duty Warzone
  6. Apex Legends
  7. eFootball 2022
  8. Genshin Impact
  9. Destiny 2
  10. Brawlhalla

La sezione free to play è invece dominata da Fortnite con Rocket League al secondo posto e Rec Room in terza. Buon exploit per Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel in quarta posizione mentre al quinto e sesto posto troviamo Call of Duty Warzone e Apex Legends.

