PlayStation Store: Elden Ring batte Horizon, è il gioco PS5 più scaricato a febbraio
Davide Leoni
Quali sono i giochi più scaricati in Europa dal PlayStation Store a febbraio? Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei download dei giochi PS4, PS5, PlayStation VR e dei giochi free to play, ecco i titoli più venduti in formato digitale sullo store PlayStation.
Giochi PS5
Su PlayStation 5 troviamo Elden Ring al primo posto con a seguire Horizon Forbidden West e Dying Light 2 a chiudere il podio.
- Elden Ring
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Dying Light 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Sifu
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- NBA 2K22
- Among Us
- It Takes Two
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Madden NFL 22
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order
- Riders Republic
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- FarCry 6
- Resident Evil Village
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach
Giochi PS4
Situazione molto diversa su PlayStation 4 dove domina FIFA 22 seguito da Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2 e Elden Ring fuori dal podio.
- FIFA 22
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Dying Light 2
- Elden Ring
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- F1 2021
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- NBA 2K22
- Among Us
- God of War
- Sifu
- Gang Beasts
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- The Sims 4
- Call of Duty Vanguard
- Dying Light
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
Giochi PlayStation VR
- Beat Saber
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Job Simulator
- SUPERHOT VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- The Room VR A Dark Matter
- Gun Club VR
- The Last City
- Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality
- Swordsman VR
Free to Play
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Rec Room
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Apex Legends
- eFootball 2022
- Genshin Impact
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
La sezione free to play è invece dominata da Fortnite con Rocket League al secondo posto e Rec Room in terza. Buon exploit per Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel in quarta posizione mentre al quinto e sesto posto troviamo Call of Duty Warzone e Apex Legends.
