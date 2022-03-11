PlayStation Store: Elden Ring batte Horizon, è il gioco PS5 più scaricato a febbraio

Quali sono i giochi più scaricati in Europa dal PlayStation Store a febbraio? Sony ha pubblicato la classifica dei download dei giochi PS4, PS5, PlayStation VR e dei giochi free to play, ecco i titoli più venduti in formato digitale sullo store PlayStation.

Giochi PS5

Su PlayStation 5 troviamo Elden Ring al primo posto con a seguire Horizon Forbidden West e Dying Light 2 a chiudere il podio.

Elden Ring Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Sifu F1 2021 FIFA 22 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla NBA 2K22 Among Us It Takes Two Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Madden NFL 22 Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Riders Republic Call of Duty: Vanguard Kena Bridge of Spirits FarCry 6 Resident Evil Village Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

Giochi PS4

Situazione molto diversa su PlayStation 4 dove domina FIFA 22 seguito da Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2 e Elden Ring fuori dal podio.

FIFA 22 Horizon Forbidden West Dying Light 2 Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Horizon Zero Dawn F1 2021 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K22 Among Us God of War Sifu Gang Beasts Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Sims 4 Call of Duty Vanguard Dying Light Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection

Giochi PlayStation VR

Beat Saber Creed: Rise to Glory Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Sniper Elite VR The Room VR A Dark Matter Gun Club VR The Last City Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality Swordsman VR

Free to Play

Fortnite Rocket League Rec Room Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Call of Duty Warzone Apex Legends eFootball 2022 Genshin Impact Destiny 2 Brawlhalla

La sezione free to play è invece dominata da Fortnite con Rocket League al secondo posto e Rec Room in terza. Buon exploit per Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel in quarta posizione mentre al quinto e sesto posto troviamo Call of Duty Warzone e Apex Legends.