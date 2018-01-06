Everyeye.it

  PlayStation Store europeo: Sony svela i titoli più venduti del 2017, FIFA 18 è in testa

Similmente a quanto fatto ieri dalla divisione nordamericana, Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe ha svelato l'identità dei titoli e dei contenuti scaricabili più venduti attraverso il PlayStation Store nel 2017 in Europa. Scopriamoli assieme!

Non stupisce più di tanto la presenza in vetta di FIFA 18, in un continente come quello europeo dove il calcio è praticamente una ragione di vita. Seguono Call of Duty: WWII, che grazie al ritorno alla Seconda Guerra Mondiale ha riottenuto il consenso dei fan che si erano allontanati dalla serie, e Rocket League, che a più di due anni dalla pubblicazione continua a riscuotere successo. Dopo l'immancabile Grand Theft Auto V, troviamo le prime due esclusive PlayStation 4, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy e Horizon Zero Dawn. Destiny 2 non va oltre l'undicesima posizione, mentre Star Wars Battlefront 2 si ferma in diciottesima piazza, dietro persino al primo capitolo lanciato nel 2015.

Batman Arkham VR primeggia tra i titoli dedicati a PlayStation VR, mentre su PlayStation Vita è Persona 4 Golden, uscito nell'ormai lontano 2013, a mettere dietro tutti.

Ecco a voi le classifiche al completo.

PlayStation 4

  1. FIFA 2018
  2. Call of Duty WWII
  3. Rocket League
  4. GTA V
  5. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
  6. Horizon Zero Dawn
  7. ARK: Survival Evolved
  8. FIFA 2017
  9. EA Sports UFC 2
  10. Rainbow Six Siege
  11. Destiny 2
  12. Battlefield 1
  13. Minecraft
  14. Star Wars Battlefront
  15. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  16. Ghost Recon Wildlands
  17. Gran Turismo Sport
  18. Star Wars Battlefront 2
  19. Battlefield 4
  20. Assassin’s Creed Origins

PlayStation VR

  1. Batman Arkham VR
  2. Superhot
  3. Job Simulator
  4. PlayStation VR Worlds
  5. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  6. Robinson: The Journey
  7. Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
  8. Driveclub VR
  9. Sports Bar
  10. Arizona Sunshine
  11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  12. Apollo 11 VR
  13. Cocos: Shark Island
  14. I Expect You To Die
  15. Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  16. Statik
  17. Fruit Ninja VR
  18. Carnival Games
  19. Everest VR
  20. The Brookhaven Experiment

Contenuti Scaricabili

  1. Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
  2. Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
  3. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
  4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
  5. Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
  6. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
  7. Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
  8. Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer
  9. Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
  10. Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

PlayStation Vita

  1. Persona 4 Golden
  2. Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
  3. Minecraft
  4. God of War Collection
  5. Killzone Mercenary
  6. Tekken 6
  7. Gravity Rush
  8. Rayman Legends
  9. Street Fighter X Tekken
  10. FIFA 15

Cosa ne pensate? Quali di questi titoli e contenuti scaricabili avete acquistato nel corso del 2017?

FONTE: PlayStation Blog EU
