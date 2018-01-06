PlayStation Store europeo: Sony svela i titoli più venduti del 2017, FIFA 18 è in testa

Non stupisce più di tanto la presenza in vetta di FIFA 18, in un continente come quello europeo dove il calcio è praticamente una ragione di vita. Seguono Call of Duty: WWII, che grazie al ritorno alla Seconda Guerra Mondiale ha riottenuto il consenso dei fan che si erano allontanati dalla serie, e Rocket League, che a più di due anni dalla pubblicazione continua a riscuotere successo. Dopo l'immancabile Grand Theft Auto V, troviamo le prime due esclusive PlayStation 4, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy e Horizon Zero Dawn. Destiny 2 non va oltre l'undicesima posizione, mentre Star Wars Battlefront 2 si ferma in diciottesima piazza, dietro persino al primo capitolo lanciato nel 2015.
Batman Arkham VR primeggia tra i titoli dedicati a PlayStation VR, mentre su PlayStation Vita è Persona 4 Golden, uscito nell'ormai lontano 2013, a mettere dietro tutti.
Ecco a voi le classifiche al completo.
PlayStation 4
- FIFA 2018
- Call of Duty WWII
- Rocket League
- GTA V
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- FIFA 2017
- EA Sports UFC 2
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Destiny 2
- Battlefield 1
- Minecraft
- Star Wars Battlefront
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Battlefield 4
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
PlayStation VR
- Batman Arkham VR
- Superhot
- Job Simulator
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Robinson: The Journey
- Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes
- Driveclub VR
- Sports Bar
- Arizona Sunshine
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Apollo 11 VR
- Cocos: Shark Island
- I Expect You To Die
- Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- Statik
- Fruit Ninja VR
- Carnival Games
- Everest VR
- The Brookhaven Experiment
Contenuti Scaricabili
- Call of Duty Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
- Battlefield 1 – Premium Pass
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 2 Pass
- Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger
- Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer
- Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34
PlayStation Vita
- Persona 4 Golden
- Assassin’s Creed III Liberation
- Minecraft
- God of War Collection
- Killzone Mercenary
- Tekken 6
- Gravity Rush
- Rayman Legends
- Street Fighter X Tekken
- FIFA 15
Cosa ne pensate? Quali di questi titoli e contenuti scaricabili avete acquistato nel corso del 2017?