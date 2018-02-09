Playstation Store europeo: Monster Hunter World è stato il gioco più scaricato di gennaio

Everyeye.it

È arrivato il momento di scoprire la classifica dei giochi più venduti di gennaio sul Playstation Store Europeo. Come prevedibile, Monster Hunter World si piazza al primo posto, seguito da Horizon Zero Dawn e dall'immancabile FIFA 18. Un po’ a sorpresa, Dragon Ball FighterZ si ferma in tredicesima posizione.

Di seguito potete consultare le classifiche complete suddivise per categorie (fra parentesi è indicata la posizione del mese scorso):

Playstation 4

  1. Monster Hunter: World (New)
  2. Horizon Zero Dawn (11)
  3. FIFA 18 (2)
  4. Gang Beasts (6)
  5. GTA V (4)
  6. Rocket League (8)
  7. Star Wars Battlefront 2 (1)
  8. Call of Duty: WWII (3)
  9. EA Sports UFC 2 (15)
  10. Need For Speed: Payback (5)
  11. Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege (13)
  12. Minecraft (18)
  13. Dragon Ball FighterZ (New)
  14. ARK: Survival Evolved (20)
  15. Gran Turismo Sport (17)
  16. Friday The 13th: The Game (Re-entry)
  17. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (19)
  18. Assassin’s Creed: Origins (7)
  19. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (RE)
  20. Watch Dogs 2 (RE)
  21. Giochi per PS VR:
  22. Superhot (1)
  23. Job Simulator (2)
  24. Rollercoaster Legends (4)
  25. Batman Arkham VR (5)
  26. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (6)
  27. Arizona Sunshine (7)
  28. Everest VR (9)
  29. Robinson: The Journey (8)
  30. Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood (RE)
  31. Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes (RE)

DLC

  1. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (1)
  2. Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance (New)
  3. Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds (6)
  4. Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass (9)
  5. Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones (New)
  6. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass (5)
  7. Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 (8)
  8. Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack (10)
  9. Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack (RE)
  10. ARK: Survival Evolved – Aberration (3)

PS Vita

  1. Assassin’s Creed III Liberation (1)
  2. Need for Speed Most Wanted (2)
  3. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (New)
  4. Uncharted: Golden Abyss (5)
  5. Borderlands 2 (4)
  6. XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (6)
  7. Persona 4 Golden (9)
  8. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth (RE)
  9. Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (8)
  10. Persona 4: Dancing All Night (7)

Come abbiamo visto in precedenza, fra i titoli PS4 Monster Hunter World si aggiudica la medaglia d’oro, risultato prevedibile in seguito all'enorme successo riscosso dal nuovo capitolo della serie di Capcom. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack svetta fra i DLC, mentre la top 10 di PS Vita è guidata da Assassin’s Creed III Liberation.

