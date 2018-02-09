Playstation Store europeo: Monster Hunter World è stato il gioco più scaricato di gennaio

È arrivato il momento di scoprire la classifica dei giochi più venduti di gennaio sul. Come prevedibile,si piazza al primo posto, seguito da Horizon Zero Dawn e dall'immancabile FIFA 18. Un po’ a sorpresa, Dragon Ball FighterZ si ferma in tredicesima posizione.

Di seguito potete consultare le classifiche complete suddivise per categorie (fra parentesi è indicata la posizione del mese scorso):

Playstation 4

Monster Hunter: World (New) Horizon Zero Dawn (11) FIFA 18 (2) Gang Beasts (6) GTA V (4) Rocket League (8) Star Wars Battlefront 2 (1) Call of Duty: WWII (3) EA Sports UFC 2 (15) Need For Speed: Payback (5) Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege (13) Minecraft (18) Dragon Ball FighterZ (New) ARK: Survival Evolved (20) Gran Turismo Sport (17) Friday The 13th: The Game (Re-entry) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (19) Assassin’s Creed: Origins (7) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (RE) Watch Dogs 2 (RE) Giochi per PS VR: Superhot (1) Job Simulator (2) Rollercoaster Legends (4) Batman Arkham VR (5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (6) Arizona Sunshine (7) Everest VR (9) Robinson: The Journey (8) Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood (RE) Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes (RE)

DLC

Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (1) Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance (New) Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds (6) Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass (9) Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones (New) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass (5) Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 (8) Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack (10) Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack (RE) ARK: Survival Evolved – Aberration (3)

PS Vita

Assassin’s Creed III Liberation (1) Need for Speed Most Wanted (2) Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (New) Uncharted: Golden Abyss (5) Borderlands 2 (4) XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (6) Persona 4 Golden (9) Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth (RE) Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (8) Persona 4: Dancing All Night (7)

Come abbiamo visto in precedenza, fra i titoli PS4 Monster Hunter World si aggiudica la medaglia d’oro, risultato prevedibile in seguito all'enorme successo riscosso dal nuovo capitolo della serie di Capcom. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack svetta fra i DLC, mentre la top 10 di PS Vita è guidata da Assassin’s Creed III Liberation.