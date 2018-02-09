Playstation Store europeo: Monster Hunter World è stato il gioco più scaricato di gennaio

Di seguito potete consultare le classifiche complete suddivise per categorie (fra parentesi è indicata la posizione del mese scorso):
Playstation 4
- Monster Hunter: World (New)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (11)
- FIFA 18 (2)
- Gang Beasts (6)
- GTA V (4)
- Rocket League (8)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 (1)
- Call of Duty: WWII (3)
- EA Sports UFC 2 (15)
- Need For Speed: Payback (5)
- Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege (13)
- Minecraft (18)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (New)
- ARK: Survival Evolved (20)
- Gran Turismo Sport (17)
- Friday The 13th: The Game (Re-entry)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (19)
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (7)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (RE)
- Watch Dogs 2 (RE)
- Giochi per PS VR:
- Superhot (1)
- Job Simulator (2)
- Rollercoaster Legends (4)
- Batman Arkham VR (5)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (6)
- Arizona Sunshine (7)
- Everest VR (9)
- Robinson: The Journey (8)
- Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood (RE)
- Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes (RE)
DLC
- Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack (1)
- Call of Duty: WWII – The Resistance (New)
- Horizon Zero Dawn – The Frozen Wilds (6)
- Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass (9)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones (New)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Year 3 Pass (5)
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 (8)
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack (10)
- Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack (RE)
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Aberration (3)
PS Vita
- Assassin’s Creed III Liberation (1)
- Need for Speed Most Wanted (2)
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (New)
- Uncharted: Golden Abyss (5)
- Borderlands 2 (4)
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (6)
- Persona 4 Golden (9)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth (RE)
- Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (8)
- Persona 4: Dancing All Night (7)
Come abbiamo visto in precedenza, fra i titoli PS4 Monster Hunter World si aggiudica la medaglia d’oro, risultato prevedibile in seguito all'enorme successo riscosso dal nuovo capitolo della serie di Capcom. Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack svetta fra i DLC, mentre la top 10 di PS Vita è guidata da Assassin’s Creed III Liberation.
