PlayStation Store: Far Cry 5 e MX vs. ATV All Out tra le novità della settimana

Novità PlayStation 4
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 (29 marzo, 14.99 euro)
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (29 marzo, 39.99 euro)
- Bit Dungeon + (30 marzo, 9.99 euro)
- Bridge Constructor Stunts (39 marzo, 19.99 euro)
- Code Realize Bouquet of Rainbows (30 marzo, 19.99 euro)
- Far Cry 5 (27 marzo, 69.99 euro)
- MX vs. ATV All Out (30 marzo, 39.99 euro)
- Tempest 4000 (28 marzo, 19.99 euro)
- The Witch and the Hunded Knight 2 (29 marzo, 39.99 euro)
Novità PlayStation Vita
- Bit Dungeon + (30 marzo, 9.99 euro)
- Code Realize Future Blessings (30 marzo, 19.99 euro)
Novità PlayStation VR
- Preta Vendetta Rising (29 marzo, 19.99 euro)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride (30 marzo, 29.99 euro)
Cosa ve ne pare delle novità? Acquisterete uno dei titoli sopracitati? Vi ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store sono ancora attivi gli sconti di Pasqua con centinaia di offerte sui migliori giochi per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation VR. Questa settimana, inoltre, Sony dovrebbe annunciare anche i nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus per il mese di aprile.
