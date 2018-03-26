Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it

Everyeye.it
  1. HOME Videogiochi
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie
  4. PlayStation Store: Far Cry 5 e MX vs. ATV All Out tra le novità della settimana

PlayStation Store: Far Cry 5 e MX vs. ATV All Out tra le novità della settimana

di
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
Come ogni lunedì, Sony ha pubblicato l'elenco dei nuovi giochi in arrivo sul PlayStation Store, tra cui spiccano Far Cry 5, MX vs. ATV All Out e Tempest 4000. Sullo store USA farà la sua comparsa anche MLB The Show 18, al momento non previsto in Europa. Di seguito, tutte le novità disponibili su PS4, PSVR e Vita a partire dal 26 marzo 2018.

Novità PlayStation 4

  • Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 (29 marzo, 14.99 euro)
  • Atelier Lydie & Suelle The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings (29 marzo, 39.99 euro)
  • Bit Dungeon + (30 marzo, 9.99 euro)
  • Bridge Constructor Stunts (39 marzo, 19.99 euro)
  • Code Realize Bouquet of Rainbows (30 marzo, 19.99 euro)
  • Far Cry 5 (27 marzo, 69.99 euro)
  • MX vs. ATV All Out (30 marzo, 39.99 euro)
  • Tempest 4000 (28 marzo, 19.99 euro)
  • The Witch and the Hunded Knight 2 (29 marzo, 39.99 euro)

Novità PlayStation Vita

  • Bit Dungeon + (30 marzo, 9.99 euro)
  • Code Realize Future Blessings (30 marzo, 19.99 euro)

Novità PlayStation VR

  • Preta Vendetta Rising (29 marzo, 19.99 euro)
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon Joyride (30 marzo, 29.99 euro)

Cosa ve ne pare delle novità? Acquisterete uno dei titoli sopracitati? Vi ricordiamo che sul PlayStation Store sono ancora attivi gli sconti di Pasqua con centinaia di offerte sui migliori giochi per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation VR. Questa settimana, inoltre, Sony dovrebbe annunciare anche i nuovi giochi gratis PlayStation Plus per il mese di aprile.

Quanto è interessante?
3
Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. Pokemon GO: l'evento Uova a Gogo include nuovi Pokemon Shiny
  2. Il remake di Final Fantasy 7 ancora al vertice della classifica dei Most Wanted di Famitsu