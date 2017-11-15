PlayStation Store: giochi a meno di 10 euro e nuova offerta della settimana

Di seguito, la lista completa dei giochi in offerta: nota bene, i prezzi non sono riportati poichè variabili in base al paese, inoltre in alcuni casi sono previsti sconti ulteriori per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus.
Giochi a meno di 10 euro
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Battlefield 4
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
- Battlefield Bundle
- Battlefield Hardline
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
- Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
- Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
- EA SPORTS UFC
- Need for Speed Rivals
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
- Thief
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Project CARS
- Watch_Dogs
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace
- Game of Thrones Season Pass
- Rayman Legends
- Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
- Child of Light
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
- RIDE
- Darkest Dungeon
- Darkest Dungeon: Crimson edition
- Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court
- Homefront The Revolution
- Trials Fusion
- Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Risk
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass
- Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe
- Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
- Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
- Tetris Ultimate
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
- WRC 5 eSports
- Shadow Warrior
- Anima: Gate of memories
- Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
- Caladrius Blaze
- The Town of Light
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade
- Bloons TD 5
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- 2Dark
- Aegis of Earth Protonovus Assault
- Island Flight Simulator
- N.E.R.O Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition
- Lost Grimoires Stolen Kingdom
- Super Dungeon Bros Mega Bundle Pack
- Lock's Quest
- River City Melee: Battle Royal Special
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Neptunia VII
- Aragami
- Dungeons 2
- Peggle 2
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
- Godzilla: Digital Edition
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
- Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
- Legend of Kay Anniversary
- Adam’s Venture: Origins
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Motorcycle Club
- Monster Jam: Crush It!
- Mighty No. 9
- Silence
- Deponia
- Alekhine’s Gun
- Ducati 90th Anniversary
- Flockers
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
Come ogni mercoledì inoltre si rinnova l'offerta della settimana, questa volta dedicata a due diversi giochi, ovvero Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (19.99 euro anzichè 39.99 euro) e Overwatch Game Of The Year Edition proposto a 29.99 euro anzichè 59.99 euro, offerte valide fino al 24 novembre.
