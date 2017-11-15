Everyeye.it

Assassin's Creed Origins
Esploriamo l'Antico Egitto in compagnia di Bayek!
PlayStation Store: giochi a meno di 10 euro e nuova offerta della settimana

Sony lancia una nuova promozione sul PlayStation Store, con tanti giochi in offerta a meno di dieci euro fino al primo dicembre. Tra i titoli aderenti all'iniziativa troviamo Tomb Raider The Definitive Edition, Metal Gear Solid V, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition e Battlefield 4, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Di seguito, la lista completa dei giochi in offerta: nota bene, i prezzi non sono riportati poichè variabili in base al paese, inoltre in alcuni casi sono previsti sconti ulteriori per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus.

Giochi a meno di 10 euro

  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
  • Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
  • Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  • Battlefield 4
  • Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
  • Battlefield Bundle
  • Battlefield Hardline
  • Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition
  • Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
  • Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remastered
  • Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered
  • Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered
  • EA SPORTS UFC
  • Need for Speed Rivals
  • Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Sniper Elite 3
  • Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
  • Thief
  • inFAMOUS Second Son
  • Project CARS
  • Watch_Dogs
  • Gal*Gun: Double Peace
  • Game of Thrones Season Pass
  • Rayman Legends
  • Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment
  • Child of Light
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
  • One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
  • RIDE
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Darkest Dungeon: Crimson edition
  • Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court
  • Homefront The Revolution
  • Trials Fusion
  • Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition
  • Trials of the Blood Dragon
  • Risk
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass
  • Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition
  • Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
  • Tetris Ultimate
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered
  • WRC 5 eSports
  • Shadow Warrior
  • Anima: Gate of memories
  • Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel
  • Caladrius Blaze
  • The Town of Light
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Big Buck Hunter Arcade
  • Bloons TD 5
  • Dark Rose Valkyrie
  • 2Dark
  • Aegis of Earth Protonovus Assault
  • Island Flight Simulator
  • N.E.R.O Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition
  • Lost Grimoires Stolen Kingdom
  • Super Dungeon Bros Mega Bundle Pack
  • Lock's Quest
  • River City Melee: Battle Royal Special
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
  • Neptunia VII
  • Aragami
  • Dungeons 2
  • Peggle 2
  • Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
  • Godzilla: Digital Edition
  • Onechanbara Z2: Chaos
  • Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations
  • Legend of Kay Anniversary
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
  • Motorcycle Club
  • Monster Jam: Crush It!
  • Mighty No. 9
  • Silence
  • Deponia
  • Alekhine’s Gun
  • Ducati 90th Anniversary
  • Flockers
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Come ogni mercoledì inoltre si rinnova l'offerta della settimana, questa volta dedicata a due diversi giochi, ovvero Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (19.99 euro anzichè 39.99 euro) e Overwatch Game Of The Year Edition proposto a 29.99 euro anzichè 59.99 euro, offerte valide fino al 24 novembre.

