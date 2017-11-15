PlayStation Store: giochi a meno di 10 euro e nuova offerta della settimana

Sony lancia una nuova promozione sul, con tanti giochi in offerta afino al primo dicembre. Tra i titoli aderenti all'iniziativa troviamo, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition e, solamente per citarne alcuni.

Di seguito, la lista completa dei giochi in offerta: nota bene, i prezzi non sono riportati poichè variabili in base al paese, inoltre in alcuni casi sono previsti sconti ulteriori per gli abbonati al servizio PlayStation Plus.

Giochi a meno di 10 euro

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Battlefield 4

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition

Battlefield Bundle

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune Remastered

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered

Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception Remastered

EA SPORTS UFC

Need for Speed Rivals

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition Upgrade

Sniper Elite 3

Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Thief

inFAMOUS Second Son

Project CARS

Watch_Dogs

Gal*Gun: Double Peace

Game of Thrones Season Pass

Rayman Legends

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment

Child of Light

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

Grand Ages: Medieval

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Tales from the Borderlands – Season Pass

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3

One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack

RIDE

Darkest Dungeon

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson edition

Darkest Dungeon: The Crimson Court

Homefront The Revolution

Trials Fusion

Trials Fusion The Awesome MAX Edition

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Risk

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Minecraft: Story Mode – Adventure Pass

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Pass Deluxe

Risen 3: Titan Lords – Enhanced Edition

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition

Tetris Ultimate

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

WRC 5 eSports

Shadow Warrior

Anima: Gate of memories

Nitroplus Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

Caladrius Blaze

The Town of Light

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today

Big Buck Hunter Arcade

Bloons TD 5

Dark Rose Valkyrie

2Dark

Aegis of Earth Protonovus Assault

Island Flight Simulator

N.E.R.O Nothing Ever Remains Obscure – Deluxe Edition

Lost Grimoires Stolen Kingdom

Super Dungeon Bros Mega Bundle Pack

Lock's Quest

River City Melee: Battle Royal Special

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Neptunia VII

Aragami

Dungeons 2

Peggle 2

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition

Godzilla: Digital Edition

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Adventure Time: Finn and Jake Investigations

Legend of Kay Anniversary

Adam’s Venture: Origins

Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition

Motorcycle Club

Monster Jam: Crush It!

Mighty No. 9

Silence

Deponia

Alekhine’s Gun

Ducati 90th Anniversary

Flockers

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Come ogni mercoledì inoltre si rinnova l'offerta della settimana, questa volta dedicata a due diversi giochi, ovvero Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (19.99 euro anzichè 39.99 euro) e Overwatch Game Of The Year Edition proposto a 29.99 euro anzichè 59.99 euro, offerte valide fino al 24 novembre.