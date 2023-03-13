PlayStation Store: Hogwarts Legacy batte tutti, TLOU 2 schizza, Kayak VR è un successo
Davide Leoni
A febbraio, Hogwarts Legacy è stato il videogioco per PS4 e PS5 più scaricato da PlayStation Store negli Stati Uniti, in Canada in Europa. Un mese "magico" dunque, ma ci sono anche altri dati molto interessanti da analizzare.
Ad esempio, The Last Of Us Parte 2 è stato il gioco per PS4 più venduto in Europa e in Nord America, risalito in prima posizione grazie alla spinta delle ultime puntate della serie TV targata HBO (da noi in onda su Sky e NOW).
PS5 USA/Canada
- Hogwarts Legacy
- NBA 2K23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Madden NFL 23
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- The Last Of Us Part I
- FIFA 23
- Dead Space
- Atomic Heart
- Wild Hearts
- Gran Turismo 7
- Gotham Knights
- Need For Speed Unbound
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NHL 23
- WWE 2K22
- Like A Dragon: Ishin!
- God Of War Ragnarok
- Resident Evil Village
- It Takes Two
PS5 EU
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Football Manager 2023
- FIFA 23
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- NBA 2K23
- The Last Of Us Part I
- Gran Turismo 7
- Atomic Heart
- It Takes Two
- Need For Speed Unbound
- Resident Evil Village
- F1 22
- Dead Space
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Wild Hearts
- Among Us
- Madden NFL 23
- WWE 2K22
- Cyberpunk 2077
PS4 USA/Canada
- The Last Of Us Part II
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K23
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Madden NFL 23
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Forest
- The Last Of Us Remastered
- FIFA 23
- Gang Beasts
- Mafia II Remaster
- Need For Speed Heat
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- WWE 2K22
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- A Way Out
- EA Sports UFC 4
- The Hunter: Call of The Wild
PS4 EU
- The Last Of Us Part II
- Minecraft
- The Forest
- FIFA 23
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Last Of Us Remastered
- NBA 2K23
- Mafia II Remaster
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- A Way Out
- Gang Beasts
- Monopoly Plus
- Need For Speed Heat
- WWE 2K22
- Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
- F1 22
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Among Us
- EA Sports UFC 4
PlayStation VR2 USA/Canada
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Pavlov
- Horizon Call Of The Mountain
- Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge
- Pistol Whip
- Moss: Book II
- Swordsman VR
- Drums Rock
- NFL Pro Era
- The Light Brigade
PlayStation VR2 EU
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Pavlov
- Horizon Call Of The Mountain
- Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge
- Moss: Book II
- Pistol Whip
- Job Simulator
- Swordsman VR
- Drums Rock
- After The Fall
Free To Play USA/Canada
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Rocket League
- Overwatch 2
- Fall Guys
- The Sims 4
- eFootball 2023
- MultiVersus
Free To Play EU
- Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- Destiny 2
- The Sims 4
- Apex Legends
- eFootball 2023
- Overwatch 2
- Genshin Impact
Da notare come Kayak VR Mirage sia stato il gioco per PlayStation VR2 più venduto su PlayStation Store nel mese di lancio del visore sia in Europa che negli Stati Uniti, superando Horizon Call of the Mountain, Moss Book II e Star Wars Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge.
