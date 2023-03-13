PlayStation Store: Hogwarts Legacy batte tutti, TLOU 2 schizza, Kayak VR è un successo

A febbraio, Hogwarts Legacy è stato il videogioco per PS4 e PS5 più scaricato da PlayStation Store negli Stati Uniti, in Canada in Europa. Un mese "magico" dunque, ma ci sono anche altri dati molto interessanti da analizzare.

Ad esempio, The Last Of Us Parte 2 è stato il gioco per PS4 più venduto in Europa e in Nord America, risalito in prima posizione grazie alla spinta delle ultime puntate della serie TV targata HBO (da noi in onda su Sky e NOW).

PS5 USA/Canada

Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 23 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II The Last Of Us Part I FIFA 23 Dead Space Atomic Heart Wild Hearts Gran Turismo 7 Gotham Knights Need For Speed Unbound Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales NHL 23 WWE 2K22 Like A Dragon: Ishin! God Of War Ragnarok Resident Evil Village It Takes Two

PS5 EU

Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Football Manager 2023 FIFA 23 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II NBA 2K23 The Last Of Us Part I Gran Turismo 7 Atomic Heart It Takes Two Need For Speed Unbound Resident Evil Village F1 22 Dead Space Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wild Hearts Among Us Madden NFL 23 WWE 2K22 Cyberpunk 2077

PS4 USA/Canada

The Last Of Us Part II Minecraft NBA 2K23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Madden NFL 23 Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Grand Theft Auto V The Forest The Last Of Us Remastered FIFA 23 Gang Beasts Mafia II Remaster Need For Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight WWE 2K22 ARK: Survival Evolved Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice A Way Out EA Sports UFC 4 The Hunter: Call of The Wild

PS4 EU

The Last Of Us Part II Minecraft The Forest FIFA 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V The Last Of Us Remastered NBA 2K23 Mafia II Remaster Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II A Way Out Gang Beasts Monopoly Plus Need For Speed Heat WWE 2K22 Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered F1 22 ARK: Survival Evolved Among Us EA Sports UFC 4

PlayStation VR2 USA/Canada

Kayak VR: Mirage Pavlov Horizon Call Of The Mountain Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Pistol Whip Moss: Book II Swordsman VR Drums Rock NFL Pro Era The Light Brigade

PlayStation VR2 EU

Kayak VR: Mirage Pavlov Horizon Call Of The Mountain Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Moss: Book II Pistol Whip Job Simulator Swordsman VR Drums Rock After The Fall

Free To Play USA/Canada

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fortnite Apex Legends Destiny 2 Rocket League Overwatch 2 Fall Guys The Sims 4 eFootball 2023 MultiVersus

Free To Play EU

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Fortnite Rocket League Fall Guys Destiny 2 The Sims 4 Apex Legends eFootball 2023 Overwatch 2 Genshin Impact

Da notare come Kayak VR Mirage sia stato il gioco per PlayStation VR2 più venduto su PlayStation Store nel mese di lancio del visore sia in Europa che negli Stati Uniti, superando Horizon Call of the Mountain, Moss Book II e Star Wars Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge.