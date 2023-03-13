Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PlayStation Store: Hogwarts Legacy batte tutti, TLOU 2 schizza, Kayak VR è un successo

A febbraio, Hogwarts Legacy è stato il videogioco per PS4 e PS5 più scaricato da PlayStation Store negli Stati Uniti, in Canada in Europa. Un mese "magico" dunque, ma ci sono anche altri dati molto interessanti da analizzare.

Ad esempio, The Last Of Us Parte 2 è stato il gioco per PS4 più venduto in Europa e in Nord America, risalito in prima posizione grazie alla spinta delle ultime puntate della serie TV targata HBO (da noi in onda su Sky e NOW).

PS5 USA/Canada

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. NBA 2K23
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
  4. Madden NFL 23
  5. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  6. The Last Of Us Part I
  7. FIFA 23
  8. Dead Space
  9. Atomic Heart
  10. Wild Hearts
  11. Gran Turismo 7
  12. Gotham Knights
  13. Need For Speed Unbound
  14. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  15. NHL 23
  16. WWE 2K22
  17. Like A Dragon: Ishin!
  18. God Of War Ragnarok
  19. Resident Evil Village
  20. It Takes Two

PS5 EU

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Football Manager 2023
  4. FIFA 23
  5. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  6. NBA 2K23
  7. The Last Of Us Part I
  8. Gran Turismo 7
  9. Atomic Heart
  10. It Takes Two
  11. Need For Speed Unbound
  12. Resident Evil Village
  13. F1 22
  14. Dead Space
  15. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  16. Wild Hearts
  17. Among Us
  18. Madden NFL 23
  19. WWE 2K22
  20. Cyberpunk 2077

PS4 USA/Canada

  1. The Last Of Us Part II
  2. Minecraft
  3. NBA 2K23
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. Madden NFL 23
  6. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. The Forest
  9. The Last Of Us Remastered
  10. FIFA 23
  11. Gang Beasts
  12. Mafia II Remaster
  13. Need For Speed Heat
  14. Batman: Arkham Knight
  15. WWE 2K22
  16. ARK: Survival Evolved
  17. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  18. A Way Out
  19. EA Sports UFC 4
  20. The Hunter: Call of The Wild

PS4 EU

  1. The Last Of Us Part II
  2. Minecraft
  3. The Forest
  4. FIFA 23
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. The Last Of Us Remastered
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. Mafia II Remaster
  10. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  11. A Way Out
  12. Gang Beasts
  13. Monopoly Plus
  14. Need For Speed Heat
  15. WWE 2K22
  16. Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
  17. F1 22
  18. ARK: Survival Evolved
  19. Among Us
  20. EA Sports UFC 4

PlayStation VR2 USA/Canada

  1. Kayak VR: Mirage
  2. Pavlov
  3. Horizon Call Of The Mountain
  4. Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge
  5. Pistol Whip
  6. Moss: Book II
  7. Swordsman VR
  8. Drums Rock
  9. NFL Pro Era
  10. The Light Brigade

PlayStation VR2 EU

  1. Kayak VR: Mirage
  2. Pavlov
  3. Horizon Call Of The Mountain
  4. Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge
  5. Moss: Book II
  6. Pistol Whip
  7. Job Simulator
  8. Swordsman VR
  9. Drums Rock
  10. After The Fall

Free To Play USA/Canada

  1. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Fortnite
  3. Apex Legends
  4. Destiny 2
  5. Rocket League
  6. Overwatch 2
  7. Fall Guys
  8. The Sims 4
  9. eFootball 2023
  10. MultiVersus

Free To Play EU

  1. Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Fall Guys
  5. Destiny 2
  6. The Sims 4
  7. Apex Legends
  8. eFootball 2023
  9. Overwatch 2
  10. Genshin Impact

Da notare come Kayak VR Mirage sia stato il gioco per PlayStation VR2 più venduto su PlayStation Store nel mese di lancio del visore sia in Europa che negli Stati Uniti, superando Horizon Call of the Mountain, Moss Book II e Star Wars Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge.

Contenuti più Letti