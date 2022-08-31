Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
  1. HOME
  2. PlayStation Store
  3. Notizie

PlayStation Store: al via le nuove offerte Extended Play con sconti su centinaia di giochi

PlayStation Store: al via le nuove offerte Extended Play con sconti su centinaia di giochi
INFORMAZIONI GIOCO
di

Come ogni mercoledì, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con nuove offerte e sconti sui migliori giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR e PlayStation 5. Questa settimana la promo Extended Play è dedicata a DLC ed espansioni.

Season Pass, edizioni complete e definitive, singoli DLC ed espansioni, è questo il tema della raccolta Extended Play. Tra i giochi protagonisti troviamo Ace Combat 7, Dead by Daylight, F1 2022, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV e WWE 2K22 solamente per citarne alcuni.

  • Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection
  • ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition
  • ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set
  • ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set
  • ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series – Set
  • Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
  • Adventure Pack
  • AereA – Deluxe Edition
  • After the Fall Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
  • Arcade Series: 3-in-1 Pack
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Azur Lane: Crosswave – Deluxe Bundle
  • Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Baller Edition Bundle
  • Baller Edition Pack
  • Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – Deluxe Upgrade Pack
  • Batman: Arkham Collection
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
  • Biomutant Pre-Order Mercenary Class
  • Black Clover: Quartet Knights – Deluxe Edition
  • Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
  • Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition Bundle
  • Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
  • Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Borderlands Legendary Collection
  • Borderlands Ultimate Edition DLC (SP1/SP2)
  • Brain Punk Bundle
  • Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
  • Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Character Pass
  • Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle
  • Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade
  • Code Fairy Standard Edition
  • Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021
  • Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition
  • Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack
  • Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle
  • Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle
  • Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
  • Darksiders III – Season Pass
  • Dead by Daylight: A Binding of Kin Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: EP1
  • Dead by Daylight: EP2
  • Dead by Daylight: GEMINI Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: HUBBLE Chapter
  • Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
  • Dead Island: Definitive Collection
  • Dead Island: Definitive Edition
  • Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition
  • Defunct – Deluxe Edition
  • Deluxe Bonus Content Pack – PS4 & PS5 Bundle
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • Disjunction – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Dragon Ball Super Pack 1
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Dragon Ball Super Pack 2
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Dragon Ball Super Pack 3
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Dragon Ball Super Pack 4
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Ultimate Edition
  • Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection
  • Earth Defense Force 5 – Deluxe Edition
  • Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Ultimate Edition
  • EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
  • Elea – Deluxe Edition
  • Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition
  • Empire of Sin – Premium Edition
  • F1 2022 – Deluxe Upgrade / Champions Content Bundle
  • F1 22 (PS4)
  • F1 22 (PS5)
  • Far Cry New Dawn – Complete Edition
  • FAR CRY 6 Gold Edition
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn
  • Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolues
  • Gal*Gun 2: Complete Edition
  • Gal*Gun: Double Peace: Complete Edition
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Godfall Ultimate Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition
  • GRIP – Digital Deluxe
  • GTA Online + Single Player Unlock PS5
  • GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
  • Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Season Pass
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
  • Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack
  • Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – Season Pass
  • Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
  • High Isle Collection
  • High Isle Upgrade
  • HITMAN 3 – Trilogy
  • HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
  • Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
  • Iron Harvest
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
  • Just Dance 2022
  • Just Dance 2022 – Ultimate Edition
  • Kaze and The Wild Masks – Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Marvel Collection
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition
  • Let’s Sing 2020: Platinum Edition
  • Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition
  • Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe Upgrade
  • Little Nightmares – Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
  • Little Nightmares Complete Edition
  • Little Nightmares II Deluxe Bundle
  • Lost Judgement Digital Premium Edition
  • Mafia: Trilogy
  • Magicka 2: Special Edition
  • Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
  • Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
  • Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • Mary Skelter Finale Deluxe Edition
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
  • Megalodon Card Plus
  • Megalodon Shark Cash Card
  • METAL MAX Xeno Reborn PQ Digital Deluxe
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
  • Midnight Snack Upgrade
  • Monkey King: Hero is Back – Hero Edition
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack
  • Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – Deluxe Kit
  • Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
  • MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
  • MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
  • NAMCO Museum Archives Vol 1
  • Namco Museum Archives Vol 2
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Season Pass
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
  • Neptunia Virtual Stars – Special Edition
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition
  • Nioh 2 Season Pass
  • Nioh Season Pass
  • No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
  • No Straight Roads – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • OlliOlli World – Rad Edition
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – Wanted Pack
  • One Piece: Burning Blood – Wanted Pack 2
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
  • One Piece: World Seeker – Episode Pass
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition
  • Post Launch DLC 1
  • Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Prison Architect – DLC Bundle
  • PS4) Digital Deluxe Edition
  • PS5 Megalodon Card
  • PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
  • PS5) Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Radical Rabbit Stew – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Railway Empire – Complete Collection
  • Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
  • Real Farm – Premium Edition
  • Red Dead Online
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
  • Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
  • Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
  • Resident Evil Triple Pack
  • Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
  • Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • Reus – Deluxe Edition
  • Riders Republic – Deluxe Edition
  • Shenmue I & II
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
  • SnowRunner – Premium Edition [NEW BUNDLE]
  • Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
  • Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
  • SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
  • Steep – X Games Gold Edition
  • Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
  • Surviving Mars – All New In Bundle
  • Surviving the Aftermath – Premium Edition
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Upgrade
  • Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition
  • Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
  • Tennis World Tour 2 Annual Pass
  • The Crew 2 Special Edition
  • The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
  • The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
  • The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
  • The Quarry
  • The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
  • The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition 2021
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
  • Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
  • Truck Driver: Deluxe Edition
  • Ultimate Sonic Bundle
  • Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
  • Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆TEKKEN 7 DLC Pack
  • Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
  • Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
  • Watch Dogs: Legion PS5
  • Worldslayer Pack
  • Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
  • WRC 10 Arena Panzerplatte SSS
  • WRC 10 Career Starter Pack
  • WRC 10 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo V 1998
  • WRC 10 Subaru Impreza WRC 1997
  • Wreckfest – Complete Edition
  • Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
  • Wuppo – Super Deluxe Edition
  • WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
  • WWE 2K22
  • WWE 2K22 – Season Pass (PS4)
  • WWE 2K22 – Season Pass (PS5)
  • WWE 2K22 Super Deluxe Digital Edition (nWo 4-Life Edition)
  • Yakuza series collaboration Pack
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5

Le offerte sono valide da oggi e fino al 14 settembre, una bella occasione per arricchire la propria libreria di giochi per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 a prezzo ridotto.

Quanto è interessante?
2
offerta

Sconti del PlayStation Store: giochi a meno di 2 euro, c'è anche Outlast

Altri contenuti per PlayStation Store

  1. PlayStation Plus: oggi l'annuncio dei nuovi giochi gratis di settembre 2022 per PS4 e PS5
  2. Saints Row conquista Famitsu e si avvicina al Perfect Score, tra i voti anche un 10/10