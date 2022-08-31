PlayStation Store: al via le nuove offerte Extended Play con sconti su centinaia di giochi
Davide Leoni
Come ogni mercoledì, il PlayStation Store si aggiorna con nuove offerte e sconti sui migliori giochi per PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR e PlayStation 5. Questa settimana la promo Extended Play è dedicata a DLC ed espansioni.
Season Pass, edizioni complete e definitive, singoli DLC ed espansioni, è questo il tema della raccolta Extended Play. Tra i giochi protagonisti troviamo Ace Combat 7, Dead by Daylight, F1 2022, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV e WWE 2K22 solamente per citarne alcuni.
- Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Cutting-edge Aircraft Series – Set
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series – Set
- ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series – Set
- Adam’s Venture: Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Adventure Pack
- AereA – Deluxe Edition
- After the Fall Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall – Premium Edition
- Arcade Series: 3-in-1 Pack
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Azur Lane: Crosswave – Deluxe Bundle
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Baller Edition Bundle
- Baller Edition Pack
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022 – Deluxe Upgrade Pack
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
- Biomutant Pre-Order Mercenary Class
- Black Clover: Quartet Knights – Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Blair Witch VR Deluxe Edition
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – Special Edition Bundle
- Borderlands 3 PS4 & PS5
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Borderlands Ultimate Edition DLC (SP1/SP2)
- Brain Punk Bundle
- Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle
- Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Character Pass
- Cities: Skylines – Ultimate Content Bundle
- Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade
- Code Fairy Standard Edition
- Conan Exiles – Architects of Argos Pack
- Conan Exiles – Blood and Sand Pack
- Conan Exiles – Complete Edition October 2021
- Conan Exiles – Debaucheries of Derketo Pack
- Conan Exiles – Isle of Siptah Edition
- Conan Exiles – Treasures of Turan Pack
- Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles – Year 2 DLC Bundle
- Conan Exiles: Isle of Siptah
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition
- Darksiders III – Season Pass
- Dead by Daylight: A Binding of Kin Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: EP1
- Dead by Daylight: EP2
- Dead by Daylight: GEMINI Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: HUBBLE Chapter
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
- Dead Island: Definitive Collection
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide – Definitive Edition
- Defunct – Deluxe Edition
- Deluxe Bonus Content Pack – PS4 & PS5 Bundle
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Disjunction – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dollhouse – Deluxe Edition
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Dragon Ball Super Pack 1
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Dragon Ball Super Pack 2
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Dragon Ball Super Pack 3
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Dragon Ball Super Pack 4
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Ultimate Edition
- Dungeons 3 – Complete Collection
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Deluxe Edition
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain – Ultimate Edition
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
- Elea – Deluxe Edition
- Empire of Sin – Deluxe Edition
- Empire of Sin – Premium Edition
- F1 2022 – Deluxe Upgrade / Champions Content Bundle
- F1 22 (PS4)
- F1 22 (PS5)
- Far Cry New Dawn – Complete Edition
- FAR CRY 6 Gold Edition
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Ardyn
- Final Fantasy XV – Episode Gladiolues
- Gal*Gun 2: Complete Edition
- Gal*Gun: Double Peace: Complete Edition
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Godfall Ultimate Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition
- GRIP – Digital Deluxe
- GTA Online + Single Player Unlock PS5
- GTA Trilogy PS4 & PS5 Digital Bundle
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone – Season Pass
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Bundle
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Future Tone Mega Mix Encore Pack
- Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live – Season Pass
- Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
- High Isle Collection
- High Isle Upgrade
- HITMAN 3 – Trilogy
- HITMAN 3 Access Pass: HITMAN 1 GOTY Edition
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING PS4 & PS5
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING SEASON PASS
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
- Iron Harvest
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition
- Just Dance 2022
- Just Dance 2022 – Ultimate Edition
- Kaze and The Wild Masks – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Deluxe Edition
- Let’s Sing 2020: Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2021 Platinum Edition
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Liftoff: Drone Racing Deluxe Upgrade
- Little Nightmares – Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Little Nightmares II Deluxe Bundle
- Lost Judgement Digital Premium Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Magicka 2: Special Edition
- Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers Iron Man Heroic Starter Pack – PS5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Mary Skelter Finale Deluxe Edition
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries – JumpShip Edition
- Megalodon Card Plus
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- METAL MAX Xeno Reborn PQ Digital Deluxe
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
- Midnight Snack Upgrade
- Monkey King: Hero is Back – Hero Edition
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Sticker Pack
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne – Deluxe Kit
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle
- MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
- MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
- NAMCO Museum Archives Vol 1
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Road to Boruto
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Season Pass
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gangs Bundle
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
- Neptunia Virtual Stars – Special Edition
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Prince’s Edition
- Nioh 2 Season Pass
- Nioh Season Pass
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- No Straight Roads – Digital Deluxe Edition
- OlliOlli World – Rad Edition
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Wanted Pack
- One Piece: Burning Blood – Wanted Pack 2
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Deluxe Edition
- One Piece: World Seeker – Episode Pass
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Onee Chanbara Origin Deluxe Edition
- Post Launch DLC 1
- Predator: Hunting Grounds – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Prison Architect – DLC Bundle
- PS4) Digital Deluxe Edition
- PS5 Megalodon Card
- PS5 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- PS5) Digital Deluxe Edition
- Radical Rabbit Stew – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection
- Rainbow Six Extraction Standard Edition
- Real Farm – Premium Edition
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Resident Evil 2 – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Reus – Deluxe Edition
- Riders Republic – Deluxe Edition
- Shenmue I & II
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 – Deluxe Arsenal Edition
- SnowRunner – Premium Edition [NEW BUNDLE]
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
- Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe Edition
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- SpeedRunners Deluxe Bundle
- Steep – X Games Gold Edition
- Strange Brigade – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Surviving Mars – All New In Bundle
- Surviving the Aftermath – Premium Edition
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Upgrade
- Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition
- Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
- Tennis World Tour 2 Annual Pass
- The Crew 2 Special Edition
- The Escapists + The Escapists: The Walking Dead Collection
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
- The Quarry
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition 2021
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service – Deluxe Bundle
- Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
- Truck Driver: Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Sonic Bundle
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game ＆TEKKEN 7 DLC Pack
- Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion PS5
- Worldslayer Pack
- Worms Rumble – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- WRC 10 Arena Panzerplatte SSS
- WRC 10 Career Starter Pack
- WRC 10 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo V 1998
- WRC 10 Subaru Impreza WRC 1997
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition
- Wuppo – Deluxe Edition
- Wuppo – Super Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
- WWE 2K22
- WWE 2K22 – Season Pass (PS4)
- WWE 2K22 – Season Pass (PS5)
- WWE 2K22 Super Deluxe Digital Edition (nWo 4-Life Edition)
- Yakuza series collaboration Pack
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
Le offerte sono valide da oggi e fino al 14 settembre, una bella occasione per arricchire la propria libreria di giochi per PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5 a prezzo ridotto.
