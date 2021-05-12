Everyeye.itLogo Everyeye.it
PlayStation Store nuove offerte: al via gli sconti Extended Play

Sony Interactive Entertainment lancia la nuova promozione Extended Play sul PlayStation Store, incentrata su edizioni speciali, deluxe edition, DLC, espansioni, Season Pass e contenuti in-game, per giocare di più.. spendendo di meno, questo lo slogan adottato per promuovere questa campagna sconti.

Tra i giochi protagonisti dell'offerta troviamo tra i tanti Bloodborne, Call of Duty WW II, Control, Dragon Ball FighterZ, FIFA 21, Final Fantasy XV, Surviving Mars, War Thunder, Nioh 2 e Monster Hunter World, solamente per citarne alcuni.

PlayStation Store sconti e offerte

  • Bloodborne The Old Hunters
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
  • Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
  • Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection
  • Citizens of Earth
  • Citizens of Space
  • Classic Costume Pack
  • Cold Sun cosmetic pack
  • Contra Anniversary Collection
  • Control – Expansion Pack 1 The Foundation
  • Control – Season Pass
  • Control Expansion 2 AWE
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
  • Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
  • Dead Rising – Triple Bundle Pack
  • Deal of the Day Unlock
  • Defense Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
  • Deluxe Kit
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
  • Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle
  • Devil May Cry 5 – Deluxe Upgrade
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
  • Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
  • DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb
  • DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs
  • DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs
  • DMC5SE – V & Vergil Alt Colors
  • DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (Ultra Instinct)
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla
  • Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
  • Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack
  • Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
  • Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition
  • Lady & Trish Costume Pack
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains
  • LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
  • Let’s Sing 2020
  • Let’s Sing 2021
  • Masquerade Skin Pack
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
  • Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
  • Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
  • Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
  • Persona 5 Royal – Battle Bundle
  • Persona 5 Royal – Kasumi Costume Pack
  • Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Costume and BGM Special Set
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
  • Prey – Mooncrash
  • Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
  • Resident Evil 2 – Leon Costume: Noir
  • Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap
  • Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Four: Metamorphosis
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost Set
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set
  • Yooka-Laylee Buddy Duo Bundle

L'elenco completo con i prezzi aggiornato è disponibile sul PlayStation Store, la promozione sarà attiva dalla tarda mattinata di oggi in Europa e andrà avanti fino al 27 maggio, per due settimane.

Quanto è interessante?
2
