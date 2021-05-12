PlayStation Store nuove offerte: al via gli sconti Extended Play
Davide Leoni
Sony Interactive Entertainment lancia la nuova promozione Extended Play sul PlayStation Store, incentrata su edizioni speciali, deluxe edition, DLC, espansioni, Season Pass e contenuti in-game, per giocare di più.. spendendo di meno, questo lo slogan adottato per promuovere questa campagna sconti.
Tra i giochi protagonisti dell'offerta troviamo tra i tanti Bloodborne, Call of Duty WW II, Control, Dragon Ball FighterZ, FIFA 21, Final Fantasy XV, Surviving Mars, War Thunder, Nioh 2 e Monster Hunter World, solamente per citarne alcuni.
PlayStation Store sconti e offerte
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Ghosts – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Citizens of Earth
- Citizens of Space
- Classic Costume Pack
- Cold Sun cosmetic pack
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- Control – Expansion Pack 1 The Foundation
- Control – Season Pass
- Control Expansion 2 AWE
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Dead Rising – Triple Bundle Pack
- Deal of the Day Unlock
- Defense Coin & Madhouse Mode Unlock
- Deluxe Kit
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light + 1 Season
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light Deluxe Edition
- Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Destiny 2: Legendary Edition
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle
- Devil May Cry 5 – Deluxe Upgrade
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
- DMC5SE – 1 Blue Orb
- DMC5SE – 3 Blue Orbs
- DMC5SE – 5 Blue Orbs
- DMC5SE – V & Vergil Alt Colors
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (Ultra Instinct)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
- Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition
- Lady & Trish Costume Pack
- LEGO DC Super-Villains
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Season Pass
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition
- Let’s Sing 2020
- Let’s Sing 2021
- Masquerade Skin Pack
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Gesture Pack
- Monster Hunter: World – Complete Handler Costume Pack
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight
- Persona 5 Royal – Battle Bundle
- Persona 5 Royal – Kasumi Costume Pack
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight – Costume and BGM Special Set
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville: Deluxe Edition
- Prey – Mooncrash
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
- Resident Evil 2 – Leon Costume: Noir
- Resident Evil 2 – Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap
- Resident Evil: Revelations 2 – Episode Four: Metamorphosis
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Crafting Mat Set
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Job Set
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Management Mode Set
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Stat Boost Set
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set
- Yooka-Laylee Buddy Duo Bundle
L'elenco completo con i prezzi aggiornato è disponibile sul PlayStation Store, la promozione sarà attiva dalla tarda mattinata di oggi in Europa e andrà avanti fino al 27 maggio, per due settimane.
